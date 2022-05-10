Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032318/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the Year 2026
- Negative pressure wound therapy represents an exciting advancement in wound care space that holds a number of clinical applications. The therapy is an effective option for treatment of non-healing complex wounds, categorized into chronic and acute wounds. Also referred to as vacuum-assisted closure, the technology is primarily used for management of wounds characterized by high exudate levels. The therapy is finding increasing use for management of diverse types of chronic and acute wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, skin grafts or closed surgical incisions. The global market for NPWT devices is on a growth path, on account of the rising incidence of chronic diseases including diabetes, and increasing surgical procedures. Diabetes entails the risk of causing diabetic foot ulcers and its treatment might require the use of NPWT devices. Similarly, immobility for long periods can lead to pressure ulcers, the treatment of which might need the use of NPWT devices. Also, the expanding aging population suffering from various diseases which restrict their mobility bodes well for the demand for NPWT devices. Government efforts for the prevention of SSIs, and the increasing caesarean section procedures among older mothers are also fostering the use of NPWT devices (post-operative). The availability of new options such as single-use negative pressure wound therapy is advancing the use potential. The market is also expected to gain from the development and launch of sophisticated NPWT devices that are user friendly. While NPWT pumps are advancing, even wound dressings are evolving such as antimicrobial contact layers and incisional management dressings. The introduction of affordable disposable NPWT by leading companies and rising awareness of this among people is likely to drive market gains.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Use segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market. While conventional devices lead the market, these systems are for use in hospitals and are not appropriate for homecare settings, as they entail the usage of bulky canisters. Such devices can be purchased and also rented, which is anticipated to augment NPWT usage in developing countries. Single use NPWT is likely to register strong growth owing to their suitability for use in homecare settings. The growing trend of patient transition to home care settings in Europe and North America is therefore expected to drive their demand. Further, the advantages offered by single use NPWT such as battery based pump, appropriateness for treating moderate to low exuding wounds, lower cost, and their growing availability in the market are also fueling their adoption. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $189.7 Million by 2026
- The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 51.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$189.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$124 Million by the close of the analysis period. North America is a key NPWT devices market, supported by the rising number of acute wound cases and the significant cost of treatment in the US, and easy device availability. Further, the expanding pool of burn patients and patients having pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers on account of rising incidence of diabetes and obesity, are also fueling growth of the market. Increase in geriatric population who generally are vulnerable to various health conditions such as diabetes is also a providing a boost to the market. The NPWT devices market in APAC is anticipated to record strong growth, attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the increasing number of people suffering from acute wounds. Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured) 3M Company Alleva Medical Ltd. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG B. Braun Melsungen AG Cardinal Health, Inc. Carilex Medical GmbH ConvaTec Inc. Cork Medical, LLC DeRoyal Industries, Inc. Devon Medical Products Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc. Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG Medela AG Mölnlycke Health Care AB Paul Hartmann AG Smith & Nephew PLC Talley Group Limited Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032318/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19-Led Delay in Wound Care: The Dire Picture & Efforts to
Improve Outcomes
Pandemic Shifts Focus to Home-Based Wound Care
Competition
EXHIBIT 1: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Wound & Wound Management: A Prelude
What is Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)?
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: Indications and Contraindications
Factors Driving Progression of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
Single Use NPWT Experience Strong Growth Bolstered by Inherent
Attributes and Increased Shifting of Wound care to Home Care
Settings
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Emphasis on Preventive Wound Healing Bodes Well for
NPWT Market
EXEXHIBIT 2: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five
Infections
Rise in Caesarean Section Procedures Spurs Post-Operative Use
of NPWT Devices
EXHIBIT 3: Number of Cesarean Section Procedures in the US (per
1,000 live births): 2008-2019
Technological Advancements and New Product Launches Crucial to
Sustain Future Growth
Advancements in Foams and Dressings Extend NPWT Application to
Outpatient Settings
Hybrid Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (hNPWT) Widens Growth
Prospects
NPWTi-d Takes Negative Pressure Wound Therapy to Next Level
with Cost Benefits
Rising Incidence of Chronic Wounds and Increasing HealthCare
Burden Catalyze Growth Prospects
Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
EXHIBIT 4: Global Prevalence of Wounds (in Millions)
EXHIBIT 5: Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
How NPWT Aids in Healing of Acute Wounds
Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length
of Surgery
Global Epidemics of Diabetes and Increasing Incidence of DFUs
to Propel Market Growth
EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2040P)
EXHIBIT 9: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by
Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 10: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conventional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Conventional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Conventional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single-Use by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Single-Use by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Single-Use by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chronic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Chronic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Chronic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acute by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Acute by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Acute by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Care Settings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Home Care Settings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/ Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product -
Conventional and Single-Use - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Conventional and Single-Use Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Single-Use for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic
and Acute - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic and Acute Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chronic and Acute for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care Settings and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product -
Conventional and Single-Use - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Conventional and Single-Use Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conventional and Single-Use for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic
and Acute - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic and Acute Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chronic and Acute for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care Settings and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product -
Conventional and Single-Use - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Conventional and Single-Use Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Single-Use for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic
and Acute - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic and Acute Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chronic and Acute for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care Settings and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product -
Conventional and Single-Use - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Conventional and Single-Use Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Single-Use for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic
and Acute - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic and Acute Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chronic and Acute for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care Settings and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/ Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product -
Conventional and Single-Use - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Conventional and Single-Use Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conventional and Single-Use for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic
and Acute - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic and Acute Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chronic and Acute for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care Settings and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product -
Conventional and Single-Use - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Conventional and Single-Use Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conventional and Single-Use for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic
and Acute - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic and Acute Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chronic and Acute for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care Settings and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product -
Conventional and Single-Use - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Conventional and Single-Use Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conventional and Single-Use for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic
and Acute - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic and Acute Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chronic and Acute for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care Settings and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product -
Conventional and Single-Use - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Conventional and Single-Use Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Single-Use for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic
and Acute - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic and Acute Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chronic and Acute for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care Settings and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Product -
Conventional and Single-Use - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Conventional and Single-Use Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Single-Use for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic
and Acute - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Chronic and Acute Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 11-Year Perspective for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chronic and Acute for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) by End-Use - Hospitals,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032318/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001