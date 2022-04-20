U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

The Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.03% Reaching USD 4.28 Billion by 2026, Assesses DelveInsight

·10 min read

As per DelveInsight Analysis in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market, the rising incidence of chronic wounds associated with various chronic disorders and also with the rising incidence of active wounds among others are expected to drive the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market growth and the patients in their treatment.

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by DelveInsight "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Insights," the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market is expected to witness significant growth owing to an increase in the ageing population, increasing awareness of proper wound care management, rising funding for wound care research, and technological advancements in wound care product offerings, rising incidence of chronic wounds associated with various chronic disorders such as diabetes, ulcers, obesity, and also with the rising incidence of active wounds comprising burns, surgical wounds. This report will provide an in-depth market understanding of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy devices which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market.

DelveInsight Logo
DelveInsight Logo

Key Takeaways from the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

  • According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market during the forecast period.

  • The leading Negative Pressure Wound Therapy companies with various negative pressure wound therapy devices such as 3M, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Group PLC, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Devon Group, Medela AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Direct Healthcare Group, Accel-Heal Technologies Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Lohmann & Rauscher, Cenefom Corp., PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd., Carilex Medical, Chongqing Sunshine Medical Industry and Trading Co., Ltd., Foryou Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., OncoVista Innovative Therapies, Genadyne, Cork Medical, LLC, and others are currently working in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market.

  • As per the estimates, the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market size is expected to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2026.

  • In August 2021, Aatru Medical, LLC announced the FDA 510(k) Class II clearance of the NPSIMS™ Negative Pressure Surgical Incision Management System. The FDA-cleared miniaturized device is designed to help heal open wounds after surgery by sealing and holding them shut using gentle suction.

  • In April 2021, Joerns Healthcare and Medela announced a nationwide partnership to develop access to innovative negative pressure wound therapy systems. Through this agreement, Joerns will expand its wound care portfolio to include the full Medela line of negative pressure wound therapy products, including the Invia Liberty and Invia Motion 60 NPWT Systems.

  • In June 2019, 3M acquired Acelity L.P. Inc. for USD 6.7 billion to enhance its strategy for advanced wound care solutions and accelerate the penetration of NPWT products internationally.

  • Thus, owing to the launch of such devices, there will be a rapid growth observed in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices market during the forecast period.

Interested in knowing how the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Analysis

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), also known as vacuum-assisted wound closure is a wound dressing system that provides continuous or intermittent subatmospheric pressure to the system which further provides positive pressure to the surface of a wound. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy used for treating acute and chronic wounds. These devices are categorized as FDA Class II devices that consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, and wound dressing set requiring electricity to maintain its use. The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy devices are also used to remove fluids such as wound exudate, irrigation fluids, bodily fluids, or infectious materials.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Insights

Geographically, the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue North America currently holds the maximum Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market share and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination can be primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions that ultimately result in chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds, rising incidence of burn injuries, increase in expenditure on surgical and chronic wounds, and rising technological advancements in this region.

Furthermore, the prompt and well-established healthcare services and infrastructure contributes to the growth of the regional Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems market growth. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region and supportive reimbursement programs further provide immense growth opportunities for the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market, get a snapshot of the report Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Dynamics

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market growth is being driven by the rising incidence of chronic and acute wounds associated with various disorders, which is one of the main reasons driving the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems market growth. Moreover, the rising geriatric population is another factor driving the growth of the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems market.

However, factors such as the high cost of these devices and the constant risk of infection associated with reusable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems may limit the growth of the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market.

In addition to these factors, the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market witnessed a period of temporary setback owing to the imposing of the lockdown restrictions as necessary measures to contain the COVID-19 spread. One of the major steps during this was the suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits which reduced the demand for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems in the market as a large number of surgeries across different medical specialties were suspended during the initial lockdown period, thereby limiting the market growth for a short time. Nevertheless, the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market is in the period of recovery with the resumption of activities across various domains including healthcare services owing to the approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines across the globe, thereby presenting a positive future outlook for the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market during the forecast period from 2021-2026.

However, post-COVID-19 the healthcare system is trying to get normalcy owing to the resumed patent visits, the opening of manufacturing facilities, leverage given in terms of lockdown restrictions among others. Hence, the demand for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems is expected to rise in the market in the post-pandemic scenario during the forecast period.

Get a sneak peek at the negative pressure wound therapy devices market dynamics @ Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Study Period: 2018-2026

  • Market Segmentation By Product Types of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy - Conventional Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices, Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System

  • Market Segmentation By Wound Type - Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Others

  • Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Key Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Companies - 3M, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Group PLC, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Devon Group, Medela AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Direct Healthcare Group, Accel-Heal Technologies Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Lohmann & Rauscher, Cenefom Corp., PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd., Carilex Medical, Chongqing Sunshine Medical Industry and Trading Co., Ltd., Foryou Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., OncoVista Innovative Therapies, Genadyne, Cork Medical, LLC, among others

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2026.

Which MedTech key players in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Companies

Table of Contents

1

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Report Introduction

2

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

7

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Layout

8

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

Learn more about the types of negative pressure wound therapy @ Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

Related Reports

Wound Debridement Devices Market

Wound Debridement Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Wound Debridement Devices companies involved, such as Zimmer Biomet, Medline Industries, LP, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., GUNZE LIMITED, Smith & Nephew, Lohmann & Rauscher, among others.

Wound Irrigation Systems Market

Wound Irrigation Systems Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Wound Irrigation Systems companies involved, such as Zimmer Biomet, Centurion Medical Products, BSN Medical, Cooper Surgical Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Bionix; Westmed, Inc., Stryker, among others.

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Digital Wound Measurement Devices companies involved, such as Tissue Analytics, ARANZ Medical Limited, eKare, Inc, WoundMatrix, Inc., WoundZoom Inc., Kent Imaging Inc., WoundRight Technologies, LLC, among others.

Advanced Wound Care Market

Advanced Wound Care Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Advanced Wound Care companies involved such as Smith & Nephew Plc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group, 3M Group, Accel-Heal, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health Inc., among others.

Wound Closure Devices Pipeline

Wound Closure Devices Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Wound Closure Devices companies involved such as Medtronic, Abbott, Ethicon US LLC., among others.

Diabetic Wounds Market

Diabetic Wounds Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Diabetic Wounds companies involved, such as B Braun Meslungen AG, MEDCu, 3M, Integra LifeSciences., Organogenesis Inc, Bharat Biotech, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Injectable Drug Delivery Devices companies involved, such as Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Becton, Dickinson & Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, among others.

Food Allergy Market

Food Allergy Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Food Allergy companies such as Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, among others.

Emphysema Market

Emphysema Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Emphysema companies such as Sangamo Therapeutics, University of Cambridge, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia companies such as Parion Sciences, ReCode Therapeutics, Translate Bio, among others.

Exanthema Market

Exanthema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Exanthema companies in the domain.

Latest Healthcare Blogs

Blockchain in Healthcare

LAG-3: Future of Cancer Immunotherapy

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187
https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-03-reaching-usd-4-28-billion-by-2026--assesses-delveinsight-301528710.html

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

