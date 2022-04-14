U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Global Negatoscope Market, By Model Size, By Light Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

·5 min read
Global Negatoscope Market, By Model Size (Medium, Large, Extra Large), By Light Source (Lamp-Type v/s LED Devices), By Application (Orthopedics, Traumatology, Surgery, Pulmonology, Oncology, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Negatoscope Market, By Model Size, By Light Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267905/?utm_source=GNW

Global negatoscope market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the increasing need for the effective analysis of certain diseases with the help of X-rays and surging demand for better medical equipment to enhance the productivity of X-ray image visualizers.

Besides, growing healthcare awareness regarding various diseases and increasing incidences of chronic disorders are expected to fuel the growth of the global negatoscope market in the coming years.Rising need for better medical equipment to advance healthcare services in hospitals and polyclinics and early interventions for diagnosing cancer are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global negatoscope market.

Growing applications of negatoscope in various fields of medicine like orthopedics, traumatology, surgery, etc. for better visual imaging are anticipated to drive the growth of the global negatoscope market in the coming years. Rapidly increasing incidences of orthopedic deformities, chronic pulmonary disorders, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, etc. are further aiding the use of negatoscope in the diagnostic imaging. Furthermore, consistent research and development activities to develop advanced technologies for better diagnosis of the diseases and enhanced visualization are supporting the growth of the global negatoscope market.
The global negatoscope market segmentation is based on model size, light source, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on model size the market is divided into medium, large, and extra-large.

The large model size segment is anticipated to dominate the market on account of rising incidences of chronic disorders. However, the extra-large model size is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period as the demand for deep analysis for the early diagnosis of complex conditions is growing.
Major players operating in the global negatoscope market are EROND - Cattus SRL, NEGATOSCOPE.RU, LLC, Changsha Jinde Technology Co. Ltd, Nanchang Micare Medical Equipment Company, Healthtree International Inc, Mobiclinic SL, Schroder Healthcare, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global negatoscope market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global negatoscope market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global negatoscope market based on model size, light source, application, ens user, region, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global negatoscope market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global negatoscope market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global negatoscope market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global negatoscope market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global negatoscope market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global negatoscope market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Negatoscope Market, By Model Size:
o Medium
o Large
o Extra Large
• Negatoscope Market, By Light Source:
o Lamp-Type
o LED Devices
• Negatoscope Market, By Application:
o Orthopedics
o Traumatology
o Surgery
o Pulmonology
o Oncology
o Others
• Negatoscope Market, By End User:
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Diagnostic Centers
o Others
• Negatoscope Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the global negatoscope market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Negatoscope manufacturing companies/partners
• Suppliers/Distributers
• End-Users
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to negatoscope market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global negatoscope market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267905/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


