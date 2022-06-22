Global Neodymium Magnet Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring TDK, Hitachi Metals and Baotou Tianhe Magnetics Technology Among Others

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neodymium Magnet Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

A neodymium magnet is a strong type of magnet that is composed of neodymium, boron, iron, and a few transition metals. These magnets have high strength and are very lightweight due to the fact that they are used in many applications in consumer electronics and the automotive industry. Neodymium magnets have a wide range of applications in hard disk drives, loudspeakers, headphones, anti-lock brake sensors,

MRI scanners, etc. The growing demand for neodymium magnets by various end-user industries such as automotives, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others is projected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing demand for consumer electronics- converged devices such as smart TVs, smartphones, and digital setup boxes will be a major growth driver for the neodymium magnet market.

Moreover, the rising demand for MRI scanners in the healthcare industry is expected to increase the demand for neo magnets in the future because MRI scanners need high-powered magnetic activity to capture high-quality images. For purpose neo magnets are widely used in MRI scanners. Furthermore, rising demand for renewable energy and the growing installation of wind turbines across various countries are projected to increase the demand for neo magnets, which will further drive the overall market growth.



Market Drivers

Rising applications of neo magnets in various industries:

The rising adoption of neodymium magnets in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, etc. is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed most consumers to make smartphones their new essential, which in turn will increase the demand for neodymium magnets in the semiconductor industry.

According to the IBEF, the Indian consumer electronics market was estimated to be around US$10.93 billion in the year 2019, and according to government estimations, the market is projected to reach US$21.18 billion in the year 2025. These developments are expected to enhance the neodymium magnet market growth, in the next few years.

Story continues

Increasing urbanization and a rapidly growing population are creating a massive demand for advanced consumer electronic devices. The leading consumer electronic brands like Samsung, Apple, Redmi, and Oneplus are making huge investments in technology to introduce new devices to cater to the increased demand for advanced devices, which is driving the semiconductor market growth owing to which the neodymium magnet market will significantly grow during the forecast period.



Moreover, the growing investments and technological developments in the medical device industry across many countries are expected to increase the demand for neo magnets in the healthcare industry. For instance, Japanese investors made investments of Rs 70000 Cr in the medical devices sector of India. They are also targeting 1200 technical collaborations with Indian investors with a deal of 600+ billion yen, 200 joint ventures by overseas foreign investors for 200+ billion yen, and 50 MNCs for 200+ billion yen. The Indian government is also planning to introduce a credit incentive program worth US$6.8 billion to boost the country's healthcare infrastructure.



Competitive Insights

The increasing demand for consumer electronics has led to the entry of several new players into the neodymium magnet market. To increase their clientele as well as increase their market share in the upcoming years, many of these market players have taken various strategic actions like partnerships and the development of novel solutions, which is expected to keep the market competitive and constantly evolving.

Major market players like TDK Corporation and Hitachi Metals, Ltd. among others, have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments by different market players over the last few years. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered, along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the neodymium magnet market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Function

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. NEODYMIUM MAGNET MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Bonded

5.2. Sintered



6. NEODYMIUM MAGNET MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRY

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Consumer electronics

6.4. Others



7. NEODYMIUM MAGNET MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Israel

7.4.2. Saudi Arabia

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Market Positioning Matrix and Ranking

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Adams Magnetic Products

9.2. DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

9.3. Arnold Magnetic Technologies

9.4. VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

9.5. TDK Corporation

9.6. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

9.7. Baotou Tianhe Magnetics Technology Co., Ltd.

9.8. GOUDSMIT MAGNETICS

9.9. Thomas and Skinner Inc.

9.10. Pacific Metals Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83op8i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-neodymium-magnet-market-2022-to-2027---featuring-tdk-hitachi-metals-and-baotou-tianhe-magnetics-technology-among-others-301572963.html

SOURCE Research and Markets