Global Nepheline Market (2020 to 2027) - by Product Type, Application and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nepheline Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global nepheline market was valued at $0.17 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $0.20 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Nepheline, also known as nephelite, is an igneous rock containing much lower silica content that is formed out of molten magma in the absence of silica. Nepheline syenite enhances resistance to breaking & scratching, exhibits high chemical durability, and improves thermal endurance, owing to presence of alumina content. Nepheline is widely used in weather-resistant paints due to its ability to impart weather resistance and glossy finish characteristics. Major nepheline syenite deposit can be found across Khibiny Complex, Russia, Ontario, Norway, Brazil, Greenland, Egypt, and Mexico.

The growth global nepheline market is presently driven by rise in use of nepheline syenite as an alternative source for potassium and aluminum. Key players in the market are concentrating more on development of integrated approach for extraction of potassium and aluminum from a silicate mineral, i.e., nepheline syenite. This factor is predicted to act as a key driving force of the global market. Furthermore, potassium is used as an essential micronutrient for plant growth with additional components such as nitrogen and phosphorus. In addition, it plays an important role in over 60 enzymatic systems and can be used effectively for synthesis of proteins, vitamins, starch, and cellulose. Thus, extraction of potash from low grade feldspar, glauconitic sandstone, biotite, and nepheline syenite containing 5-15% K2O minerals propels the growth of the global nepheline market. On the contrary, constituents such as iron, titanium, mica, and calcite minerals in nepheline syenite provokes quality problem due to different sintering properties. Thus, use of nepheline syenite during manufacturing of floor tile requires additional purification techniques, which, in turn, increases the downstream cost. This factor is predicted to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Utilization of nepheline syenite as an alternative to potassium is predicted to offer potential opportunity for the expansion of the global nepheline market. Potash is not distributed evenly in the earth's crust and 90% of potash deposit is concentrated across Canada, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Israel, and America. However, extraction and purification of potash is a cost-intensive process as compared to extraction of nepheline syenite.

The global nepheline market is segmented into product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into nepheline syenite, nepheline monzonite, and nephelinites. By application, it is fragmented into ceramic product, glass product, refractories, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in this report include AGSCO Corporation, Unimin Corp. (COVIA), Phos Agro Group of Companies, Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd., Anyang Country Mining Co Ltd., SCR Sibelco, RUSAL PLC, The 3M Company, Fineton Industrial Minerals Ltd., and North Cape Minerals AS.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

  • It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

  • Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

  • Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

  • Profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Increased adoption of nepheline during glass manufacturing
3.4.1.2. Rise in adoption of nepheline in ceramic products
3.4.2. Restraint
3.4.2.1. Escalating transportation costs
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. Upcoming power projects to open up opportunities for the market
3.5. Value chain analysis
3.6. Impact of key regulations on the global nepheline market
3.7. Impact of COVID-19 on the global nepheline market
3.8. Patent analysis, 2012-2020

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL NEPHELINE MARKET, BY PRODUT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type
4.2. Nepheline syenite
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.3. Nepheline monzonite
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.4. Nephelinites
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL NEPHELINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Ceramic products
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.3. Glass products
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.4. Refractories
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: NEPHELINE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year
7.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development
7.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company
7.3. Product mapping of top 10 player
7.4. Competitive dashboard
7.5. Competitive heatmap
7.6. Key developments
7.6.1. New product launches
7.6.2. Expansions

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. AGSCO Corporation
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Operating business segments
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.2. Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Business performance
8.3. Anyang Jiulong Mineral Industry Co., Ltd.
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating business segments
8.3.4. Product Portfolio
8.4. FINETON Industrial Minerals Limited
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Operating Business Segments
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.5. North Cape Minerals (Sibelco Nordic)
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Operating business segments
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.6. Phos Agro Group of Companies
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Operating business segments
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.6.5. Business performance
8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. RUSAL PLC
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Operating business segments
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Business performance
8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. SCR Sibelco
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Operating business segments
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Business performance
8.9. The 3M Company
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Operating business segments
8.9.4. Product portfolio
8.9.5. Business performance
8.10. Unimin Corporation (COVIA)
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Operating business segments
8.10.4. Product portfolio
8.10.5. Business performance
8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgc7ep?


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nepheline-market-2020-to-2027---by-product-type-application-and-region-301353370.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

