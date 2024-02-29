Global Net Lease Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$515.1m (up 36% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$239.3m (loss widened by US$230.0m from FY 2022).

US$1.68 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.09 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Global Net Lease Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 8.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 53%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.5% growth forecast for the REITs industry in the US.

Performance of the American REITs industry.

The company's shares are down 7.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Global Net Lease, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.