U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.50
    +32.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,752.00
    +227.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,014.25
    +151.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.40
    +14.20 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.85
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.77
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0200
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,057.22
    +1,540.80 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.04
    +61.75 (+7.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.25
    +50.04 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2026

ReportLinker
·28 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032330/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2026

Buildings are responsible for carbon emissions at various different levels, ranging from how they are constructed and where they are located to how they are used. Buildings and buildings construction combined are responsible for 36% of global energy consumption and 39% of energy-related carbon emissions in a year. In the US, 40% of the total energy is consumed for providing comfortable and well-lit commercial and residential buildings. Globally, carbon emissions from buildings are primarily generated from daily energy use for lighting, cooling, and heating the buildings, called operational carbon emissions, and account for 28% of energy-related carbon emissions annually. Another key factor is growing energy demand for cooling as air-conditioner ownership rises with worsening extreme heat. For instance, in the US, air conditioners use about 6% of the entire electricity produced, at an annual cost of about US$ 29 billion to homeowners. As a result, nearly 117 million metric tons of CO2 emissions are released into the atmosphere per year. Cutting carbon emissions from heating and cooling will be critical to keep global average temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

Hence, while designing strategies for climate protection, it is vital to consider steps towards reducing carbon pollution from commercial and residential buildings. In order to achieve the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement, the central objective of which is to hold global average temperature increase to 1.5°C, buildings` energy intensity, defined as the amount of energy utilized by buildings, would need to improve on average by 30% globally by 2030. While energy intensity in the building sector continues to improve at an average annual rate of 1.5%, the nearly 2.3% growth in global floor area has been offsetting some of these improvements. Building-related carbon emissions are projected to double by 2050 in case any scalable action is not taken.

Net-zero energy buildings (NZEBs), often simply referred as zero energy buildings, have been increasingly gaining prominence across various geographical markets and regions as a mechanism for addressing climate change. These buildings utilize energy efficient technologies and renewable energy systems for consuming no more energy than generated onsite using renewable resources over a course of one year, essentially zeroing out on their own energy footprint. Instead of drawing fossil fuel-based energy from the grid, a NZEB generates its own energy from renewable systems, such as geothermal, solar, or wind. In case the building is unable to do so, it runs off carbon-free clean energy that is purchased from a sustainable power source. In recent years, owners of private commercial properties have been showing an increased interest in the development of such buildings with the aim of meeting their corporate goals, while federal agencies as well as several local and state governments are increasingly moving towards NZEB targets to conform to the regulatory mandates. The design criteria for NZEBs can vary between different building professionals and regions. For instance, the renewable energy used by these buildings could also be produced offsite using technology, such as solar panels, high-efficiency insulation and windows, and heat pumps. In all, NZEBs facilitate in minimizing the usage of non-renewable energy within the building sector, thereby contributing in reducing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere during their operations.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period. HVAC Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.4% CAGR to reach US$25.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Walls & Roofs segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.1% share of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026

The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.14% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 16.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Governments` focus and emphasis on energy efficient buildings bodes well for market growth in the coming years. Various countries are embarking on regulatory action for reducing consumption of energy or other resources of buildings. Governments have realized that local policies and actions are bound to share the energy future while mitigating global issues like climate change. Achieving energy-efficient buildings is a cost-effective and the fastest approach to reduce carbon emissions as well as ensure sustainable development. Rising focus of governments on energy-efficient buildings can be attributed to their numerous benefits such as social, economic and environmental development. Efficient building construction and design are capable of remarkably improving energy-related affordability and access for low-income population in cities while providing people with better access to basic services including clean water, education and medical care. Energy-efficient buildings can considerably reduce the electricity demand along with related carbon emissions or other air pollutants. The benefit holds high relevance for emerging and developing countries. Despite these benefits there are certain barriers to achieve energy-efficient buildings, such as low investments and efficiency gap. These issues are driving policy intervention that is anticipated to increase participation of different stakeholders to ensure consistent improvements in energy efficiency of buildings.

Lighting Segment to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

In the global Lighting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$260.1 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -

  • Altura Associates, Inc.

  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.

  • DPR Construction

  • Integrated Environmental Solutions Ltd.

  • Johnson Controls International

  • Kingspan Group plc

  • NetZero Buildings

  • ROCKWOOL Group

  • SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • SunPower Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032330/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
As We Reach Climate Tipping Points: Net Zero Energy Buildings
Are Not a Luxury But a Necessity
As Time Runs Out, the March Towards Sustainability Must Get
Firmer, Faster & Stronger: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion
Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year
Here’s How Buildings Contribute Towards Climate Change
Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric
Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
Pandemic & the Environment: A Review
Lower CO2 Emissions in 2020 is No Reason to Cheer: Global
Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for
Years 2010 Through 2020 (In Billion Metric Tons Per Year)
In a Biggest Setback Ever for the Environment, Misguided
Government COVID-19 Response of Bailing Out Polluting
Industries & Rolling Back Emission Standards Threatens to
Worsen Climate Change Risks
The Pandemic is Also An Opportunity to Ignite a Transition to a
Greener Global Future
How the Construction Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What’s the New Normal?
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs): The Concept, Importance &
Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed
To Make Them Work?
Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
Will COP26 Really Make a Difference? Here’s Everything You Need
to Know About Paris Climate Agreement & COP26
Governments’ Focus & Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings
Bodes Well for Market Growth
Building Energy Efficiency Codes & Standards, Efficiency
Improvement Targets, Incentives & Supporting Polices Lay the
Foundation for Growth
BiPV Rises in Prominence for Its Ability to Achieve Net-Zero
Energy in Buildings
Roofing: The Focus Area for BIPV
Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial
to the Net Zero Energy Goal in Buildings
Role of Insulation in Creating Net Zero Energy Buildings Gets
Bigger
Housewraps Rise in Prominence in Net Zero Buildings to Help
Increase Energy Efficiency & Reduce Energy Wastages
Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic
Living to Drive Interest in Net Zero Energy Building
Technologies
Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic
The Push to Build Smarter Buildings as Emission Savers to Get
Stronger Post Pandemic
Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Powered Buildings Soon to become a Reality
Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges for Cutting Energy Costs
Influence of Energy Efficient HVAC Systems in Net-Zero Buildings

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HVAC
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for HVAC Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for HVAC Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Walls &
Roofs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Walls & Roofs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Walls & Roofs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Lighting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Lighting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems,
Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products for
the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems,
Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other
Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems,
Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other
Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems,
Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other
Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems,
Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other
Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems,
Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other
Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems,
Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other
Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems,
Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other
Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems,
Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products for
the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy Buildings
(NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC
Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,
Lighting and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero
Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and
Other Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type -
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero
Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for
the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC
Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,
Lighting and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other
Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type -
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC
Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,
Lighting and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other
Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type -
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 30
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032330/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Biofuel Maker Renewable Energy Group Is Said to Field Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Renewable Energy Group Inc., a green diesel maker, is exploring options after receiving takeover interest, including selling itself, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Biden Proposes R

  • GE Dives Into Hydrogen Plane Technology With Airbus

    General Electric's aircraft engine joint venture CFM, along with Airbus, plan to test out hydrogen as a fuel for jets.

  • Rock Tech Lithium Starts Permitting Process for Europe's First Lithium Hydroxide Converter

    Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce that it has submitted the required documentation for the application for the first partial permit for the construction of its lithium hydroxide converter in Guben/Brandenburg. The partial permit submission was done in accordance with the Federal Immission Control Act (Bundes-Immissionsschutzgesetz - BImSchG), whereby the approval procedure is carried out in partial st

  • Heliogen prepping new solar energy factory in Long Beach

    A new solar energy manufacturing facility is coming to Long Beach, California. Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN), which provides AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, said it has started preparing and setting up its first full-scale factory at 3833 McGowen St. near the Long Beach airport. The state-of-the art facility will include assembly lines, a large test facility, and a rapid development center to produce heliostats and other components of Heliogen’s concentrated solar energy system.

  • Solar farms unplugged for a year in Delaware County as commissioners order moratorium

    Delaware County commissioners vote unanimously to place a moratorium for one year on the development of Meadow Forge and any other solar farm project.

  • Ballard announces MOU with Adani for hydrogen fuel cells in India

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced today it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Adani Group ("Adani Group"; NSE: ADANIENT) to evaluate a joint investment case for the commercialization of fuel cells in various mobility and industrial applications in India. Under the MOU, both parties will examine various options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India.

  • Neo Magnequench Facility in Korat, Thailand Earns a Gold Medal from EcoVadis for its 2021 Sustainability Performance

    Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) is pleased to announce that its Neo Magnequench rare earth magnetic materials manufacturing facility in Korat, Thailand has been awarded a Gold Medal by EcoVadis for its 2021 sustainability performance. This places the Korat facility in the top five percent of all facilities around the world reporting to EcoVadis.

  • Leko Labs gets $21M to build greener

    Luxembourg-based Leko Labs, a construction startup that's developing sustainable wood-based building materials as an alternative to steel and concrete and applying automation to construction methods, has closed a $21 million Series A round of funding. The raise is led by urban sustainability-focused fund 2150 with participation from Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, Tencent, AMAVI, Rise PropTech Fund, Extantia and Freigeist. Not just literally, given the earth and dust that inevitably gets churned up -- but in carbon emissions terms: Per a 2017 report by the World Green Building Council, building and construction activities jointly account for 39% of energy-related CO2 emissions when upstream power generation is included.

  • Mishawaka electric bills were supposed to go down. They will be going up instead. Here's why.

    A large jump in the power transmission rates means Mishawaka Utilities will have to pass on increases in electric bills to customers.

  • Biden, Newsom pledge $35M in lithium production in CA

    According to MP Materials, the mining company being funded for the production, California will be able to produce material enough for 500,000 electric vehicles every year by 2025.

  • As Florida's rooftop solar bill comes under fire, a new amendment could ease its impact

    The solar bill issue, which has sparked a fight during this year's legislative session, deals with an otherwise wonky concept known as net metering.

  • Hong Kong Weighs Easing Listing Rules for Large Tech Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is considering easing some listing requirements for large, advanced technology firms that are currently not eligible in an effort to help them meet capital needs for research and development, according to the city’s top financial official.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at

  • Gold futures pull back despite Ukraine-Russia strife, sliding dollar

    Gold futures on Wednesday trade solidly lower, losing all of its gains and then some from the previous session, as investors assess Russia and Ukraine.

  • Camping World raises dividend to boost implied yield to nearly 8%

    Camping World Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it has raised its quarterly dividend by 25%, to 62.5 cents a share from 50.0 cents. The recreational vehicle retailer's stock was still inactive in the premarket. The new dividend will be payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 14. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $32.09, the new annual dividend rate of $2.50 implies a dividend yield of 7.79%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.45%. "While the primary objecti

  • Home Depot leads the list of 20 worst performers in the S&P 500 on Tuesday

    Plenty of stocks that soared during the economic recovery fell 4% or more, including Tesla, Ford and Best Buy.

  • Big Beef Loan Shelved Amid Uproar Over Amazon Deforestation

    (Bloomberg) -- Plans for a $200 million loan for Marfrig Global Foods SA have fallen apart amid growing concern that Brazil’s second-biggest beef producer is fueling deforestation in the Amazon.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Year’s Pla

  • Chinese Steel Production Languishes as Market Awaits Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel output has languished in the early weeks of the year, including a big drop in January, with measures to support the economy yet to translate into more work for the nation’s hard hats.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as

  • Wells Fargo says it can meet a key financial target with help from rising rates

    Wells Fargo once said that it could not meet a key growth goal with its Fed-imposed asset cap in place. Here's why the bank's stance has now changed.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Nickel Hits Decade High as Ukraine Tensions Fuel Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel rose to $25,000 a ton for the first time since 2011, extending a rally driven by dwindling global inventories and concerns that tensions over Ukraine could disrupt supplies from key producer Russia.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donets