The Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market is expected to grow by $ 18.61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the network-attached storage (NAS) market and it is poised to grow by $ 18. 61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284974/?utm_source=GNW
03% during the forecast period. Our report on the network-attached storage (NAS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for data backup and redundancy with the surge in digital transformations, increase in the footprint of scale-out in enterprise IT, and focus on data center virtualization and software.
The network-attached storage (NAS) market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The network-attached storage (NAS) market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
• On-premise
• Cloud

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increase in key development and strategic alliances among vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the network-attached storage (NAS) market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for NAS among SMEs across end-users and the explosion of unstructured data will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the network-attached storage (NAS) market covers the following areas:
• Network-attached storage (NAS) market sizing
• Network-attached storage (NAS) market forecast
• Network-attached storage (NAS) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading network-attached storage (NAS) market vendors that include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., PaNASas Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, StorCentric Inc., Synology Inc., Thecus Technology Corp., Western Digital Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Buurst Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., and Dell Technologies Inc. Also, the network-attached storage (NAS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284974/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


