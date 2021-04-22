Global Network Automation and Orchestration Market Research Bundle 2021

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Automation and Orchestration Market by Distributed Cloud (Cloud RAN, Edge Computing), Network Slicing, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing and Private Networks 2021- 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G Network slicing. It provides analysis of the market opportunities including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more. It also includes 5G Network Slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring.

The ability to optimize network management and service delivery is of paramount importance to communications services providers. This is especially the case as 5G networks will add a level of unprecedented complexity of hybrid LTE/5G environments for carriers as well as enterprise and industrial private networks. Network automation and orchestration are dependent upon a multi-faceted approach including smart antennas, network slicing, and optimization of cloud resources, especially at the edge of networks.

In addition, it provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G network slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. This research includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates for 5G network slicing by segment, RF band, application, and industry vertical through 2026.

This research evaluates the smart antenna market including key players, technologies, and solutions. This includes analysis of product and service strategy for smart antenna vendors. It evaluates the role and importance of smart antennas in terms of 5G network optimization including data speed enhancement and error rate reduction.

It also evaluates and provides forecasts for the smart antenna market by Type (SIMO, MISO, MIMO), connectivity, and application globally and regionally. This research also assesses 5G smart antenna support of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, providing forecasts for IoT applications. It includes detailed revenue forecasts as well as projected smart antenna shipments from 2021 to 2026.

This research evaluates 5G NR and the market outlook for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services. It evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions. It also assesses market challenges, opportunities, and the overall outlook for 5G NR equipment and components. In addition, it provides detailed forecasts for equipment globally and regionally as well as investment in 5G NR by industry vertical.

This research evaluates the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of Mobile Edge Computing including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers. This edge computing market analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. It also provides quantitative analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application, and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics.

This research also evaluates 5G NR and the market outlook for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services. It evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions. It also assesses market challenges, opportunities, and the overall outlook for 5G NR equipment and components. This research provides detailed forecasts for equipment globally and regionally as well as investment in 5G NR by industry vertical.

Select Research Findings:

The market for 5G smart antennas in IoT will reach $4.7B by 2026

Smart antennas will be invaluable for continuous voice over 5G (Vo5G) coverage

In addition to network optimization, smart antennas reduce energy needs and other resources

5G antennas will be an absolute requirement to support the smart cities market and related services

The highest ROI solutions for carrier LTE-A and 5GNR offerings will be for enterprise applications and industrial automation

5GNR solutions will be largely fixed wireless WAN connectivity and support of industrial private communications networks

Carriers will move ahead aggressively with non-standalone 5G but will realize significant benefits with 5G core network upgrades

Key Topics Covered:

5G Network Slicing by Infrastructure, Spectrum Band, Segment, Industry Vertical, Application and Services

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 5G Network Capabilities and Requirements

4 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts

5 Conclusions and Recommendations

6 Appendix: Edge Computing



Multi-Access Edge Computing by Infrastructure, Equipment Category, Deployment Models, Computing as a Service Offerings, Network Connectivity, Applications, Analytics Types, Market Segment, Industry Verticals, and Region

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture

4.0 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.0 MEC Ecosystem

6.0 MEC Application and Service Strategies

7.0 Multi-Access Edge Computing Deployment

8.0 Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.0 Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue

11.0 Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook

5G Smart Antenna Market by Type (Switched Multi-Beam Antenna and Adaptive Array Antenna), Technology (SIMO, MISO, and MIMO), Use Case, Application, and Region

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

4.0 Company Analysis

5.0 5G Smart Antenna Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Private Wireless Networks by LTE, 5G, and Edge Computing in Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Private Wireless Ecosystem

4 Private LTE Networks

5 Private 5G NR in Enterprise and Industrial Analysis and Forecasts

6 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99pk4h

