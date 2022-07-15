U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,804.25
    +11.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,688.00
    +84.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,837.50
    +40.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,715.40
    +6.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.12
    +0.34 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.30
    -3.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.22
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0041
    +0.0020 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.40
    -0.42 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7900
    -0.1800 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,900.06
    +1,131.88 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.37
    +19.58 (+4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.52
    +70.71 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Global Network Devices Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for Carrier WIFI Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Network Devices Market

Global Network Devices Market
Global Network Devices Market

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Devices Market by Connectivity (WiFi, Cellular, LoRa, ZigBee, Bluetooth), Device Type (Router, Gateway, Access Point), Application (Residential, Commercial, Enterprise, Industrial, Transportation) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The network devices market is expected to grow from USD 26.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 36.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The market for WiFI access points to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The network devices market for WiFi access points is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing inclination towards smartphones, laptops, and tablets is creating a surge in demand for Internet service providers and access point (AP) providers.

This is expected to result in a conducive environment for the access points market. Increasing demand for access points to improve the digital infrastructure across commercial and enterprise sectors in India, China, and Japan is expected to boost the AP market. Favorable government initiatives to promote the digitalization and industrialization of developing economies will also positively influence the market. AP devices have become necessary for many businesses, institutions, and home users. The use of APs can help eliminate the problems of poor WiFi coverage, slow connectivity, dead zones, and weak signals.

The outdoor network devices segment to have higher growth throughout the forecast period.

The vast majority of routers deployed are not rugged and weatherproof and are deployed in indoor settings such as homes, retail stores, manufacturing facilities, and offices. In fact, almost all network devices (especially gateways) are deployed indoors. WiFi is not suitable for long-range outdoor use, and outdoor routers use cellular connectivity.

Outdoor 4G/LTE routers are ideal for delivering optimal network connectivity to outdoor environments such as oil and mining sites, and to serve as reliable communication backbones for critical communication applications.4G LTE routers can also provide an excellent 4G LTE connection enabling instant POS setup for credit card access in remote areas where there is no fixed-line Internet connection. Since cellular and outdoor routers and APs are comparatively more expensive than indoor WiFi routers, the indoor routers segment held the larger share of the market.

The market for industrial applications to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for industrial networking is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial applications mainly include utilities (energy and water) and automated manufacturing. Industrial networks deal with the transfer of data on a large scale.

Since the inception of Industry 4.0, the penetration of AI and IIoT technologies in the manufacturing sector has been increasing rapidly. AI-and IIoT-Integrated systems allow optimization of manufacturing processes, send early alerts, contribute to quality control, and forecast equipment failure in machinery. By gathering precise data, manufacturers can develop innovative AI applications to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The network devices market in APAC is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period. The APAC region is a leading industrial hub and an emerging and important market for several other sectors as well. The growing penetration of the Internet across the commercial and industrial spaces, as well as the increasing reach of wireless connectivity and improving IT infrastructure, are among the key determinants of growth for the network devices market in APAC.

In February 2021, China's Ministry of Industry announced plans for a hi-tech transformation of manufacturing to offset rising production costs and consolidate its position in the global supply chain. Beijing will help modernize the sector with advancements in 5G, cloud computing and IoT. China aims to build 30 fully connected 5G factories in 10 key industries by 2023; the country has fast-tracked industrial Internet development through integration with 5G technologies. These initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of industrial Internet in the APAC region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Network Devices Market
4.2 Network Devices Market, by Device Type
4.3 Network Devices Market, by Connectivity
4.4 Network Devices Market, by Application
4.5 Network Devices Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Focus on Digital Transformation Across Various Sectors
5.2.1.2 Worldwide Growth in Number of Internet Users
5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Cyod Trend due to COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.1.4 Continuous Development of Wifi Standards
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Contention Loss and Co-Channel Interference in Wifi Access Points
5.2.2.2 Disruption in Network Devices Hardware Supply Chain due To COVID-19
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Carrier Wifi
5.2.3.2 Growing Wireless Networking with Advent of Industry 4.0 and Iiot
5.2.3.3 Increasing Emergence of Connectivity for Smart Homes
5.2.3.4 Rising Adoption of Connected Devices in Hospitality and Education Sectors
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Poor User Experience in High-Density Environments
5.2.4.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns in Open Networks
5.3 Tariffs and Regulations
5.3.1 Tariffs Related to Network Devices
5.3.2 Regulations
5.3.3 North America
5.3.3.1 Federal Communications Commission (Fcc)
5.3.4 Europe
5.3.4.1 Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (Berec)
5.3.4.2 Ce
5.3.4.3 Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Rohs)
5.3.4.4 International Special Committee on Radio Interference (Cispr)
5.3.5 APAC
5.3.5.1 Voluntary Control Council for Interference (Vcci)
5.3.5.2 Infocomm Media Development Authority (Imda)
5.4 Standards
5.5 Case Studies
5.5.1 Nttpc Communications Deploys Cisco Integrated Service Routers with Ios Embedded Event Manager to Reduce Overall Operations Cost
5.5.2 D-Link Helps Food Processing Company in Washington Eliminate Network Downtime and Enable Round-The-Clock Efficiency
5.5.3 Tp-Link Assists Chase Grammar School with Wireless Optimization for Internet Connectivity
5.5.4 Cisco Helps Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance to Revolutionize Working Style
5.5.5 Southstar Drug Deploys Huawei Wifi 6 Solution for Smooth Wireless Network Experience
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.9.1 Key Emerging Technologies
5.9.1.1 Wifi 6
5.9.2 Adjacent Technologies
5.9.2.1 Software-Based Routing
5.10 Wifi and Cellular Technology Trends
5.10.1 Wimax
5.10.2 Long-Term Evolution (Lte)
5.10.3 5G
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 Trade Data
5.12.1 Import Scenario
5.12.2 Export Scenario
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.13.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.13.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.13.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.14 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.14.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.14.2 Buying Criteria
5.15 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers
5.16 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6 Network Devices Market, by Device Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Routers
6.2.1 Widespread Use of Industrial Routers for Manufacturing and Utilities Applications in Indoor and Outdoor Environments
6.3 Gateways
6.3.1 Ruggedized Industrial Gateways Suited to Severe and Remote Environments
6.4 Access Points
6.4.1 Designed to Connect Wireless Devices in Various Environments

7 Network Devices Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Indoor
7.2.1 Suited to Several Applications Despite Limited Wifi Range
7.2.2 Indoor: Market Drivers
7.2.3 Indoor: COVID-19 Impact
7.3 Outdoor
7.3.1 Outdoor Devices Help Extend Internal Wireless Networks
7.3.2 Outdoor: Market Drivers
7.3.3 Outdoor: COVID-19 Impact

8 Network Devices Market, by Connectivity
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wifi
8.2.1 Operates in Frequency Band of Around 2.4 Ghz and 5.0 Ghz
8.3 Cellular
8.3.1 Wide Use of Evolving Cellular-Based Technologies in Network Devices
8.4 Wifi+Others
8.4.1 Wifi+Others Encompasses Wifi Along with Bluetooth, Zigbee, And/Or Lora
8.5 Lora
8.5.1 Explicitly Designed for Long-Range, Low-Power Communications
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Bluetooth and Zigbee Connectivity
9 Network Devices Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Residential Networking
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless Networking to Control Domestic Devices
9.3 Commercial Networking
9.3.1 Wide Use of Commercial Networks to Improve Retail Operations
9.4 Enterprise Networking
9.4.1 Significant Increase in Demand due to COVID-10 Pandemic
9.5 Industrial Networking
9.5.1 Growing Need for Advanced Wide-Area Networking Solutions
9.6 Transportation Networking
9.6.1 Rising Deployment in Public Road Transportation Systems and Railways

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strategies of Key Players / Market Evaluation Framework
11.2.1 Product Portfolio
11.2.2 Regional Focus
11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies
11.3 Market Share Analysis: Network Devices Market, 2021
11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Star
11.5.2 Emerging Leader
11.5.3 Pervasive
11.5.4 Participant
11.6 Competitive Benchmarking
11.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Matrix
11.7.1 Progressive Companies
11.7.2 Responsive Companies
11.7.3 Dynamic Companies
11.7.4 Starting Blocks
11.8 Competitive Benchmarking
11.9 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.9.1 Product Launches
11.9.2 Deals
11.9.3 Others

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.2 Huawei
12.1.3 Hp Enterprise
12.1.4 Juniper Networks
12.1.5 Sierra Wireless
12.1.6 Cradlepoint
12.1.7 Digi International
12.1.8 Teltonika
12.1.9 Multitech
12.1.10 Inseego
12.1.11 Schneider Electric
12.1.12 General Electric
12.1.13 Extreme Networks
12.2 Other Key Players
12.2.1 Siemens
12.2.2 Moxa
12.2.3 Robustel
12.2.4 Advantech
12.2.5 Lynx Technologies
12.2.6 Lantronix
12.2.7 D-Link
12.2.8 Tp-Link Technologies
12.2.9 Belkin International
12.2.10 Adtran
12.2.11 Asustek Computer
12.2.12 Hms Networks
12.2.13 Casa Systems
12.2.14 Nokia

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnt666

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Scrutiny of Alibaba in Record Breach May Ensnare All China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Questions surrounding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s role in China’s largest known cybersecurity breach may fuel Beijing’s resolve to clamp down on domestic tech giants and accelerate a move away from their private cloud services.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Marke

  • Elon Musk v. Twitter: a Third Powerful Player Makes Noise

    The CEO of Tesla and the management of Twitter have just started a legal battle after Musk withdrew his offer to acquire the platform.

  • 2 Mining Stocks That Could Be in Trouble

    Mining stocks could capitulate given waning demand for industrial metals

  • Explainer-Can Elon Musk defy a court if ordered to buy Twitter?

    Twitter Inc has sued Elon Musk to force him to go through with the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. What happens if Twitter succeeds and the world's richest man, who regularly taunts securities regulators, refuses to comply with the court order? CAN A COURT ORDER MUSK TO BUY TWITTER?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • California Truckers Struggle to Comply With New Employment Law

    Trucking companies and truck owner-operators are scrambling to figure out how to operate under a new California law that toughens definitions of nonemployee drivers, upending decadeslong practices that have allowed truckers to work as independent contractors.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    The Tesla CEO's definition of energy independence for an EV world means you have to have the batteries.

  • Fertilizer Crisis Hurting Eastern EU Crops May Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Like in many parts of the world, harvests underway in eastern Europe have suffered from a fertilizer crisis -- and things could get worse.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillThat’s according to

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give You More Money in Retirement?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEC Chair weighs in on disclosure requirements in wake of crypto bankruptcies

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger details SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's outlook on crypto disclosure protections in the wake of crypto lending platforms like Celsius declaring bankruptcy.

  • Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive U.S. rate hike

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday amid prospects of a less aggressive U.S. rate hike, although worries about a recovery in demand capped gains. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 94 cents, or 1.0%, to $100.04 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while WTI crude rose 63 cents, or 0.7%, to $96.41 a barrel. "Oil is trading very much to the beat of Federal Reserve policy and the implications it could have on both demand destruction and the U.S. dollar," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Apple iOS 16: These are the changes coming this fall

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down all the changes coming to iOS in the fall, including message editing and emoji backgrounds.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gasoline Demand Is the Lowest in a Year. It Isn’t Because of Pump Prices.

    Somewhere between 4% to 6% of gasoline demand has been almost permanently destroyed in the era of hybrid and remote work, RBC estimates.

  • VW’s Battery Unit Faces Supply-Chain Hurdles in Road to IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s newly formed battery business is working to overcome supply-chain headwinds as it ramps up production and prepares for an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Gas prices: 'Prices are coming down,' says Biden official

    Despite the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate surging 9.1% in June, White House officials expect sticker prices, including gas prices, to decline as the administration continues to combat inflation.

  • Wall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Regulators are poised to extract about $1 billion in fines from the five biggest US investment banks for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 B