U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,757.47
    +79.52 (+2.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,815.40
    +629.58 (+2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,924.90
    +249.10 (+2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.23
    -1.23 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.30
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    +0.0031 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9920
    -0.0230 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9830
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,653.86
    +71.36 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.06
    +1.35 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,985.72
    +65.48 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

The global network engineering services market is expected to grow from USD 48.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 76.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Dependency of financial institutions on networking Commercial banks, investment banks, and credit unions are just a few examples of financial institutions that rely extensively on centralized systems to run their businesses since their local branches must connect to them over the internet.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Engineering Services Market by Service Type, Transmission Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05360246/?utm_source=GNW
These centralized systems are crucial for several bank-related tasks including credit checks, loan applications, checking blue book value, communications, and security checks that confirm an individual’s identification.

The institution’s scope to conduct business is dependent on their networking capacity, which must be always reliable.

Based on service type, the network design segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The increasing demand for cloud-based services and the rising adoption of data-based solutions are the key factors expected to drive the network design segment.The efficient delivery of services improves system reliability and operational efficiency and saves costs.

These services also enhance customer experience.The amount of data that needs to be ingested and processed is increasing daily due to the increasing number of data sources.

In such cases, adopting a suitable network design has become essential to govern the data, its sources, and data access. Network design form an integral part of network engineering services.

Based on transmission mode, the wireless segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Wireless technology provides a hassle-free management and deployment to connectivity needs.Wireless network could considerably lower deployment complexity and cost, including licensing cost, it ensures end-to-end network security, and provides ML, AI, and cloud-driven automation in error handling and maintenance support.

Upcoming technologies such as 6G and Wi-Fi 6 are also a driving factor for development of wireless segment.

Based on vertical, BFSI segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Cloud-based data solutions are gaining high traction over on-premises solutions due to the multiple benefits of the cloud deployment mode.These benefits include reduced operational costs, simple deployments, and higher scalability in terms of connected resources.

Combined with AI and ML technologies banks are aiming to improve their fraud detection systems while reducing chance of risks to minimum. These organizations also emphasize on improving their customer services, instant query resolution, low latency, high-speed networking, and secure banking.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia is the fastest-growing region and the largest continental economy in terms of GDP Nominal and PPP in the world.The region has also been a leader in upcoming technology adoption and applications.

It is witnessing dynamic changes in adopting new technologies and advancements in organizations across various industries. Wi-Fi 6 and 5G networks being the key upcoming technologies, are playing an integral role in technological advancement of Asia Pacific.

Breakdown of primaries
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the intelligent document processing market.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%
• By Designation: C-level – 38%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 32%
• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 35%, MEA – 5%, Latin America– 5%.

Some prominent players profiled in the study include Cisco (US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), HCL Technologies (India), Infosys (India), NTT Global Networks (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Cyient (Hyderabad), CSS Corp (US), Accenture (Ireland), Aviat Networks (US), AT&T (US), Wipro (India), TCS (India), Tech Mahindra (India), Mphasis (India), CODETRU (US), Inspira Enterprise (India), Advance Digital Systems (US), Nexius (US), Hughes Systique (US), CHR Solutions (US), Velocis Systems (India), IMMCO (US), Sincera (US), and Vertikal6 (US).

Research coverage
The market study covers the network engineering services market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as Service type, Transmission Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

The services segment is further observed as assessment services, design services and deployment services.The regional analysis of the network engineering services market includes North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and Latin America.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the network engineering services market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05360246/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for Early 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demog

  • Which Stock Is More Likely to 5X First: AbbVie or Tilray Brands?

    A major pharmaceutical company like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and a rising cannabis company like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) operate in different industries and have several other characteristics that make proper comparisons complicated. Tilray's smaller size and strong position in a rapidly growing industry would suggest to some that its stock has great potential to 5x in value relatively quickly. In contrast, AbbVie's got a large pipeline of potential new pharmaceuticals its developing.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Here are a few other promising companies with shares down sharply that you might want to consider. Each has the potential to grow robustly as this bear market eventually turns into a bull market. Shares of fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) were recently down 69% from their 52-week high.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • Better Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy Stock

    While both Etsy and Shopify are e-commerce companies, they have significantly different business models. Etsy operates an e-commerce marketplace that focuses on matching sellers of craft and vintage goods to buyers. Shopify, too, aims to help entrepreneurs succeed by making it easier for them to sell their products globally.

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs Third Quarter Profit Tumbles, Announces Corporate Reorganization

    Goldman Sachs is the final major U.S. bank to announce third-quarter results. Here’s what the numbers show. + Profit fell 43% to $3.07 billion. + That translated to $8.25 a share. Wall Street expected $7.75, according to FactSet. + Revenue fell 12% to $11.98 billion, topping expectations of $11.42 billion. + Dealmaking dried up, pushing investment-banking revenue down 57%. + The bank officially announced an overhaul of its structure. If that sounds familiar, it’s because you [read about it first

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Ally Financial Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    In Ally Financial's latest print, the company fell short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 7%.

  • These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year

    Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.

  • Want to keep beating the S&P 500 and at much lower risk? Bet on Buffett, and perhaps this younger clone, says fund manager.

    Don't leave Berkshire Hathaway out of your portfolio, says the oldest hedge fund in Central Europe. And they've also offer a Berkshire clone to think about.

  • Johnson & Johnson Earnings Top Estimates. Its CFO Explains What Went Right.

    A rebound in the medical device business is among the reasons for the company's strong earnings.

  • Dow futures jump nearly 600 points as investors embrace earnings

    U.S. stock index futures rose sharply early Tuesday as investors welcomed another round of corporate earnings reports and calmer conditions in bond markets bolstered appetite for risk.

  • The Real Reason Roblox Stock Soared on Monday

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) updated investors on some critical metrics on Monday, Oct. 17. The figures impressed the stock market, and Roblox stock soared as much as 20% on the announcement day. This video will highlight the real reason why Roblox stock is jumping.