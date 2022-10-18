The global network engineering services market is expected to grow from USD 48.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 76.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Dependency of financial institutions on networking Commercial banks, investment banks, and credit unions are just a few examples of financial institutions that rely extensively on centralized systems to run their businesses since their local branches must connect to them over the internet.

These centralized systems are crucial for several bank-related tasks including credit checks, loan applications, checking blue book value, communications, and security checks that confirm an individual’s identification.



The institution’s scope to conduct business is dependent on their networking capacity, which must be always reliable.



Based on service type, the network design segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing demand for cloud-based services and the rising adoption of data-based solutions are the key factors expected to drive the network design segment.The efficient delivery of services improves system reliability and operational efficiency and saves costs.



These services also enhance customer experience.The amount of data that needs to be ingested and processed is increasing daily due to the increasing number of data sources.



In such cases, adopting a suitable network design has become essential to govern the data, its sources, and data access. Network design form an integral part of network engineering services.



Based on transmission mode, the wireless segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Wireless technology provides a hassle-free management and deployment to connectivity needs.Wireless network could considerably lower deployment complexity and cost, including licensing cost, it ensures end-to-end network security, and provides ML, AI, and cloud-driven automation in error handling and maintenance support.



Upcoming technologies such as 6G and Wi-Fi 6 are also a driving factor for development of wireless segment.



Based on vertical, BFSI segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud-based data solutions are gaining high traction over on-premises solutions due to the multiple benefits of the cloud deployment mode.These benefits include reduced operational costs, simple deployments, and higher scalability in terms of connected resources.



Combined with AI and ML technologies banks are aiming to improve their fraud detection systems while reducing chance of risks to minimum. These organizations also emphasize on improving their customer services, instant query resolution, low latency, high-speed networking, and secure banking.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia is the fastest-growing region and the largest continental economy in terms of GDP Nominal and PPP in the world.The region has also been a leader in upcoming technology adoption and applications.



It is witnessing dynamic changes in adopting new technologies and advancements in organizations across various industries. Wi-Fi 6 and 5G networks being the key upcoming technologies, are playing an integral role in technological advancement of Asia Pacific.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the intelligent document processing market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level – 38%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 32%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 35%, MEA – 5%, Latin America– 5%.



Some prominent players profiled in the study include Cisco (US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), HCL Technologies (India), Infosys (India), NTT Global Networks (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Cyient (Hyderabad), CSS Corp (US), Accenture (Ireland), Aviat Networks (US), AT&T (US), Wipro (India), TCS (India), Tech Mahindra (India), Mphasis (India), CODETRU (US), Inspira Enterprise (India), Advance Digital Systems (US), Nexius (US), Hughes Systique (US), CHR Solutions (US), Velocis Systems (India), IMMCO (US), Sincera (US), and Vertikal6 (US).



Research coverage

The market study covers the network engineering services market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as Service type, Transmission Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.



The services segment is further observed as assessment services, design services and deployment services.The regional analysis of the network engineering services market includes North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and Latin America.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the network engineering services market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

