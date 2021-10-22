U.S. markets closed

Global Network Function Virtualization Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global network function virtualization (NFV) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Network function virtualization (NFV) refers to the process of designing, deploying and managing networking services. NFV performs various networking functions, operates them from a hardware base and enables the user to run the software in virtual machines. In comparison to the traditionally used firewalling devices and routers, modern NVF solutions can be deployed on multiple hardware. It is often used along with various other services, such as domain name service (DNS), network address translation (NAT), firewalls and caching. NFV architecture consists of an element manager, virtualized infrastructure manager, orchestrator and operation support system.

Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and information technology (IT) industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. This has increased the requirement for advanced network management and NFV systems to handle the growing network traffic and data complexities. Furthermore, widespread adoption of virtual appliances is also driving the market. They are usually based on various networking operations, such as traffic forwarding, monitoring, security, caching, intrusion detection systems and domain name service. NFV offers optimized network scalability and agility to manage the entire network and improve its overall performance, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. It can also be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and private cloud computing services for enhanced flexibility. Other factors, including the growing demand for data center consolidation and server virtualization, along with increasing investments in the 5G network technology, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Affirmed Networks Inc. (Microsoft Corporation), Allot Ltd., Amdocs, Ciena Corporation (Tellabs Inc.), Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global network function virtualization (NFV) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global network function virtualization (NFV) market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global network function virtualization (NFV) market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Offering
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Orchestration and Automation
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 Cloud-Based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 On-Premises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
8.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Virtual Appliance
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Core Network
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 BFSI
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Healthcare
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Retail
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Manufacturing
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Government and Defense
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Education
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 IT and Telecom
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 Others
10.8.1 Market Trends
10.8.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Affirmed Networks Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Allot Ltd.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Amdocs
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Ciena Corporation (Tellabs Inc.)
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc.)
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Intel Corporation
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Juniper Networks Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 NEC Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Nokia Corporation
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 ZTE Corporation
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2l34e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-network-function-virtualization-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301406790.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

