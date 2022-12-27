U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Global Network Security Market Report 2022: 5G Rollout Continues to Present New Opportunities

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Network Security Market

Global Network Security Market
Global Network Security Market

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Security Market, By Type, By Industry, By Enterprise Size, By Deployment & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Network Security Market was valued at USD 19.98 Billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to attain a value of USD 51.89 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13% over the prediction period (2022 - 2028).

Major market companies are developing cutting-edge network security products to strengthen their market positions. To safeguard small and medium-sized organisations from sophisticated cyberattacks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., for instance, released the comprehensive "quantum spark series"of security gateways in February 2021. The quantum spark series offers a variety of features, including automated threat prevention, flexible network connectivity setup automatically, protection for remote workers and cloud applications, and simple mobile app management.

Segments covered in this report

The Global Network Security Market is segmented based on Type, Industry, Enterprise Size, Deployment, and Region. Based on Type, it is categorized into Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, and SWG. Based on Industry, it is categorized into Aerospace, Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI). Based on Enterprise Size, it is categorized into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprise. Based on Deployment, it is categorized into On-premises and Cloud. Based on the region it is categorized into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Driver

As a result of advancements in technology worldwide, adoption of digital solutions, connected devices, and IT systems is increasing. The growth of the digital infrastructure makes it possible for people, devices, and platforms to exchange business applications and data. This has led to an increase in the usage of flawless hacking techniques by hackers to access an organization's IT system and steal crucial corporate data.

Restraint

Threats to their data and a lack of effective data protection are issues that almost every corporation deals with. In spite of this, companies continue to underinvest in network security measures. This software also requires continuous maintenance and has a high initial setup cost, which is expected to postpone acceptance for a short period of time.

Market Trends

The adoption of 5G technology is speeding up. Devices can run at high speeds while utilising bandwidth more effectively, with more dependability and latency, thanks to the improved network solutions provided by 5G. As a result, 5G is currently widely employed in industries involving industrial IoT, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). As 5G technology becomes more integrated with commercial applications, increased data exchange through the network is anticipated, posing new concerns to data security.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

127

Forecast Period

2021 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$19.98 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$51.89 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

12.5%

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sz3den

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


