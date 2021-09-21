U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.84
    -50.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.40
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.18
    +3.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.10
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.28 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3657
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2090
    -0.2110 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,601.88
    -2,064.30 (-4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.15
    -36.69 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Global Network Traffic Analysis Market Outlook to 2028: SME Sector Forecast to Expand at Highest CAGR During 2021 to 2028

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Traffic Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Service), by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), by Organization, by Vertical, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global network traffic analysis market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.69 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) comprises general network operations and management; recording, reviewing, and analyzing the network traffic for performance and security; and identifying the anomalies. The growing internet penetration rate, the shifting consumer preference toward online platforms, the continued adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, and the subsequent upsurge in cybercrime have triggered the need to handle the network traffic and complexity efficiently, thereby driving the demand for advanced network management systems.

Cloud-based deployment is expected to gain traction over the forecast period as most organizations are aggressively adopting work-from-home and remote working practices in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID -19 pandemic. Cloud-based deployment provides adequate agility as organizational data can be stored over the cloud and accessed in real-time, irrespective of the location, for further comprehensive analysis. However, cloud-based deployments also increase the volumes of data being exchanged over the data networks, thereby driving the need for robust network traffic analysis solutions.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020. The U.S. and Canada, which are considered the most developed economies in the North America continent, are equally known for aggressive adoption of the latest and advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud computing. A strong and well-developed IT infrastructure deployed in the region bodes well for aggressive adoption of network traffic analysis solutions.

Network Traffic Analysis Market Report Highlights

  • The software segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 60% as enterprises continued to adopt various network traffic analysis software to handle the network traffic

  • The cloud segment is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the benefits, such as cost-saving, agility, and convenience in accessing the data, provided by cloud-based deployment and the continued adoption of Work From Home (WFH) policy by organizations

  • The small and medium enterprise segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing awareness about network traffic analysis and its benefits among small and medium enterprises

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the early and aggressive adoption of the latest and advanced technologies, such as IoT and cloud computing, which has been driving the demand for network traffic analysis solutions in the regional market


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Network Traffic Analysis Market Variables, Trends &Scope
3.1. Penetration and Growth Prospects Mapping
3.2. Global Network Traffic Analysis Market Dynamics
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5. Network Traffic Analysis Market Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2020
3.6. Market Analysis Tools
3.7. Impact Of COVID-19 On Network Traffic Analysis Market

Chapter 4. Network Traffic Analysis Market: Component Outlook

Chapter 5. Network Traffic Analysis Market: Deployment Outlook

Chapter 6. Network Traffic Analysis Market: Organization Outlook

Chapter 7. Network Traffic Analysis Market: Vertical Outlook

Chapter 8. Network Traffic Analysis Market: Regional Outlook
8.1. Network Traffic Analysis Market, By Region, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

  • Awake Security Inc.

  • Broadcom Corporation

  • Cloudflare, Inc.

  • Core Security Technologies

  • Kentik

  • ManageEngine

  • NEC Corporation

  • Netscout Systems, Inc.

  • Netreo Incorporated

  • Progress Software Corporation

  • Plixer

  • SolarWinds

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sr8ua6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-network-traffic-analysis-market-outlook-to-2028-sme-sector-forecast-to-expand-at-highest-cagr-during-2021-to-2028-301381847.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Domestic e-commerce is fairly straightforward, but cross-border sales are a different story. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cross-border commerce. International shoppers typically represent 30% of web traffic to global e-commerce sites, but international sales usually comprise just 5% to 10% of total revenue.

  • Booster shots for those 75+ is a 'no-brainer': Doctor

    Dr. Howard Forman, Yale Radiology and Public Health Professor joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani and the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest COVD-19 vaccine update.

  • AT&T plans multi-year effort to burnish its brand image

    (Reuters) -AT&T Inc will pursue a "multi-year effort" to improve its reputation with customers, its Chief Executive John Stankey said on Tuesday. Speaking at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference, Stankey said he was not satisfied with the U.S. wireless company's current brand image and added the company is not currently perceived by customers as "being the best in all cases." The Dallas-based company is working to spin off its media unit WarnerMedia to combine the assets with Discovery Inc, ending AT&T's ambitious journey to become an entertainment powerhouse and allowing it to refocus on its original communications business.

  • Retirement expert: It's time to 'take profits' amid 'modest' outlook

    One expert is telling her clients to take profits and "rigorously" rebalance portfolios.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Activision Is Getting Investigated By SEC. Here’s What It Means For The Stock.

    Activision said early Tuesday that the company and several current and former employees had received a subpoena from the SEC about disclosures related to workplace issues.

  • ‘Stark Inequality’ Points to Retirement Struggles for Many Americans

    The National Institute on Retirement Security, using the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances, found "stark inequality" in intragenerational ownership of financial assets and among racial cohorts within the three generations studied.

  • U.S. Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank Unit in $8 Billion West Coast Push

    The combination will bring MUFG Union Bank's approximately 1 million retail banking customers in California, Washington, and Oregon to U.S. Bancorp.

  • These 20 cities are remote work hotspots

    LinkedIn analyzed more than 49 million remote job applications in the 12-month period through August 2021.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Pre-Covid Oil Demand Returning in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips sees oil demand returning to pre-pandemic levels by early next year as crude consumption rises around the world, supporting higher commodity prices, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said on Bloomberg TV.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York C

  • Doctor reacts to U.S. travel ban changes

    Baylor College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Sara Andrabi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the requirement of vaccinations for foreign travelers and other trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.&nbsp;

  • ConocoPhillips Bets Big on American Oil Production With $9.5 Billion Deal

    The company’s purchase of Permian Basin assets from Shell means it will overtake all but Exxon in oil and gas output in the contiguous U.S.

  • Activision Blizzard says it's cooperating with investigations into workplace practices

    Meanwhile, Blizzard's chief legal officer just left the company.

  • U.K. Warns of Challenging Few Days as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveU.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned the next few days will be challenging as the energy crisis deepens, and meat producers struggle with a crun