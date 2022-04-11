The Global Neurofeedback Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 514.64 mn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Neurofeedback Systems Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the neurofeedback systems market and it is poised to grow by $ 514. 64 mn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 7.

4% during the forecast period. Our report on neurofeedback systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of neurological diseases, the growing adoption of EEG systems among patients showing non-compliance and resistance to medical therapy, and growing R and D activities and clinical studies.

The neurofeedback systems market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The neurofeedback systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

• Pain management

• Insomnia

• Anxiety disorder

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the strategic initiatives by market vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the neurofeedback systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing technological advances in brain monitoring and growing demand for non-invasive treatment protocols will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on neurofeedback systems market covers the following areas:

• Neurofeedback systems market sizing

• Neurofeedback systems market forecast

• Neurofeedback systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neurofeedback systems market vendors that include BEE Medic GmbH, BrainMaster Technologies Inc., Mind Media BV, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Myndlift, Neurobit Systems, neurocare group AG, Zengar Institute Inc., Thought Technology Ltd., and Wearable Sensing. Also, the neurofeedback systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

