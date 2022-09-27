U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,632.36
    -22.68 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,057.01
    -203.80 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,767.68
    -35.24 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.10
    -0.78 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.01
    +1.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.20
    +5.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.44
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9590
    -0.0022 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9780
    +0.1000 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0703
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8130
    +0.1330 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,448.29
    +428.10 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.44
    -13.70 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market is Expected to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases such as Huntington’s disease, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and others drives the growth of the global neurological biomarkers market. Based on application, the Alzheimer’s disease segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Neurological Biomarkers Market size was estimated at $5.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $18.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (141 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3555

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2031

$18.9 Billion

CAGR

13.6%

Segments Covered

Type, Application, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases such as Huntington’s disease, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and others

Opportunities

High-end technological advancements and launch of various products

Restraints

Threat of cyber security and data breach

Covid-19 scenario-

  • There was a steep increase in demand for neurological biomarkers due to rise in neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

  • At the same time, recent FDA approvals of varied neurological biomarkers supplemented the market growth even more.

The global neurological biomarkers market is analyzed across type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Purchase Inquiry:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3555

Based on type, the proteomic segment held more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the Alzheimer’s disease segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 13.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global neurological biomarkers market across North America generated more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global neurological biomarkers market report include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Quanterix, Shimadzu Corporation, Neurobio, Merck KGAA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Over The Counter (OTC) Test Market By Product Type (Glucose Monitoring Test, Pregnancy & Fertility test, Coagulation Monitoring Test, Urinalysis Test, Cholesterol Test, and Other Test), Technology (Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassays, and Dipsticks), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market By Ingredient (Vitamins & Minerals, Botanical, Proteins & Amino Acids and Others), Consumer Group (Pre & postnatal, Premenstrual syndrome, menopause, Others), Application (Beauty and Women Health), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Retail Stores, Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Body Fat Measurement Market by Product (Calipers, Body scales, Others), by Technique (Bio Impedance Analysis, Air Displacement Plethysmography, Dual Emission Xray Absorptiometry, Hydrostatic Weighing, Others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers, Home Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Body Fat Reduction Market by Procedure Type (Surgical and Non-Surgical), Gender (Male and Female), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Spas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Healthcare CRM Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Customer Service & Support, Marketing, CRM Analytics, and Others), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), and End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences


Recommended Stories

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • 11 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. Even though an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve has dampened hopes of a soft landing for the […]

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Tesla set to close out third quarter with high delivery volume

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tesla’s push to close out its third quarter with a high delivery volume.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of...

  • Implied Volatility Surging for The Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to The Procter & Gamble (PG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.1x The Coca-Cola Company ( NYSE:KO ) may be sending very bearish...

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses after S&P 500 slides to 2022 low

    U.S. stocks turned lower following a morning bounce Tuesday after the S&P 500 slid to a new closing low and the Dow Jones Industrial Average entered an official bear market – a drop of 20% or more from a broad market index’s most recent high.

  • Stocks: The biggest analyst calls on FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley halving its price target on FedEx, Citi lowering its forecast on McDonald's, and Cantor Fitzgerald initiating coverage of Lucid.

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • 14 Ailing Companies Are About To Lose An Obscene Amount Of Money

    S&P 500 investors hate companies that lose money right now. So it's wise to know which companies are on the verge of losing obscene amounts so you don't end up holding the bag.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Fall in Love With Right Now

    With the stock market falling further after the recent Federal Reserve meeting, it may not seem like there's much to love about the stock market right now. Rather than sitting on the sidelines waiting for a rebound, investors should focus on buying high-quality stocks at a discount that can provide some stability, income, and growth opportunities in the interim. Three dividend stocks that offer just that are National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN), W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA).

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The Nasdaq Composite index has fallen into a bear market, declining 31% year to date, taking the share prices and valuations of growth stocks to levels not seen in a while. The highest inflation in the U.S. in four decades combined with sharp hikes in the federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve has caused this swoon. There's no better time to buy strong, well-run companies than a bear market, but the caveat is that you must be prepared to hold them over the long term.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October

    An increase in a quarterly dividend payment is something all income investors love to hear about. Two stocks that have been raising their payouts for decades are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). Let's find out a bit more about these two dividend stocks.

  • Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    Dividend stocks can be foundational to your portfolio and help you build it up year after year. Buying stocks trading at discounts can also increase your odds of coming away with a great return on your investment years later. A couple of incredibly cheap dividend stocks you can buy today include Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).

  • 1 Big Reason Oil Stocks Could Rebound Sharply

    Crude oil prices have cooled off considerably in recent months. WTI, the primary U.S. benchmark oil price, was recently around $75 a barrel. If a major supply issue arises from a natural disaster or terrorist attack, the industry could struggle to meet demand, likely sending crude prices soaring.