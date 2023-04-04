Global Neurological Device Market Report 2023:
Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurological Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedSuite Includes: Neuromodulation Devices, Detachable Coils, Liquid Embolics, and 8 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the global market for neurological devices was valued at $9 billion, and it is projected to reach $13.5 billion at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The complete report suite covering the global neurological device market comprises various products, such as cerebrospinal fluid management devices, detachable coils, liquid embolics, neurovascular guidewires, neurovascular catheters, neurovascular stents, aneurysm clips, neurovascular thrombectomy management, neuromodulation devices, intrathecal pumps, and stereotactic devices.
MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED
Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Market Drivers & Limiters
Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
Leading Competitors
GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS
The largest segment within the neurological device market is neuromodulation devices, which is divided among several competitors in the spinal cord stimulation and deep brain stimulation sectors. While other segments, such as vagus nerve stimulation and gastric electric stimulation, are monopolized market segments as of the current publication. However, the sacral nerve stimulation market has seen new product launches by new entrants, including Axonics.
GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
Out of 50+ neurological device companies analyzed, the global market share is dominated by three key players - Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Stryker.
Medtronic has held its top position in the global neurological device market, but its monopoly on several markets has been disrupted by competitors who have taken significant shares. Axonics' introduction into the sacral nerve stimulator market has impacted Medtronic's share, while Boston Scientific and Abbott's innovations have allowed them to gain substantial shares of the deep brain stimulation (DBS) market. Nevertheless, Medtronic continues to be a leader in most markets covered in this report, including liquid embolics, neurovascular stents, neurovascular thrombectomy management, and intrathecal pump, among others.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
This report suite covers all relevant data on the global neurological device market, but each market segment is also available as individual MedCore reports. This gives you the flexibility to access only the neurological market research that is relevant to your needs. To review these separate reports and segments, please refer to:
Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market - MedCore - Includes:
CSF shunt and CSF drainage shunt segments.
Global Detachable Coil Market - MedCore - Includes:
Bare platinum detachable coils and coated coils.
Global Liquid Embolic Market - MedCore - Includes:
Liquid embolics.
Global Neurovascular Guidewire Market - MedCore - Includes:
Neurovascular guidewires.
Global Neurovascular Catheter Market - MedCore - Includes:
Over-the-wire microcatheters, flow-directed microcatheters and neurovascular guiding catheters.
Global Neurovascular Stent Market - MedCore - Includes:
Traditional neurovascular stents, flow diversion stents and intrasaccular stents.
Global Aneurysm Clip Market - MedCore - Includes:
Titanium aneurysm clips and cobalt alloy aneurysm clips.
Global Neurovascular Thrombus Management Market - MedCore - Includes:
Stent retrievers and aspiration catheters.
Global Neuromodulation Device Market - MedCore - Includes:
Spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation and gastric electric stimulation.
Global Intrathecal Pump Market - MedCore - Includes:
Intrathecal pumps.
Global Stereotactic Device Market - MedCore - Includes:
Stereotactic devices.
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
Base Year: 2022
Forecast: 2022-2029
Historical Data 2019-2022
Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
Global Neurological Device Market Overview
Competitive Analysis
Market Trends
Market Developments
Procedures Included
Markets Included
Regions Included
Version History
Research Methodology
Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection
Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research
Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design
Step 4: Performing Primary Research
Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates
Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis
Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities
Step 8: Final Review and Market Release
Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring
2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Neurological Device Market
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Regional Profiles
2.3 Analysis by Market Segment
2.3.1 Worst Case Scenario
2.3.2 Base Case Scenario
2.3.3 Best Case Scenario
3 Disease Overview
3.1 Basic Anatomy
3.2 Disease Pathology and Disorders
3.2.1 Introduction
3.2.2 General Diagnostics and Neurosurgery
3.2.3 Tumor and Brain Cancer
3.2.4 Brain Arteriovenous Malformations
3.2.5 Ischemic Stroke
3.2.6 Brain Aneurysm
3.2.7 Disorders Related to Cerebrospinal Fluids and Intracranial Pressure
3.2.7.1 Hydrocephalus and Intracranial Pressure Disorder
3.2.7.2 Cerebral Edema
3.2.8 Indication for Neuromodulation
3.2.9 Traumatic Brain Injury
4 Product Assessment
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Product Portfolios
4.2.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management
4.2.2 Detachable Coils
4.2.3 Liquid Embolics
4.2.4 Neurovascular Guidewires
4.2.5 Neurovascular Catheters
4.2.6 Neurovascular Stents
4.2.7 Aneurysm Clip
4.2.8 Neurovascular Thrombus Management
4.2.9 Neuromodulation Devices
4.2.9.1 Introduction
4.2.9.2 Spinal Cord Stimulators
4.2.9.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulators
4.2.9.4 Deep Brain Stimulators
4.2.9.5 Gastric Electric Stimulators
4.2.9.6 Sacral Nerve Stimulators
4.2.10 Intrathecal Pumps
4.2.11 Stereotactic Devices
4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
4.3.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management
4.3.2 Detachable Coils
4.3.3 Neurovascular Catheters
4.3.4 Neurovascular Stent
4.3.5 Neuromodulation Devices
4.3.6 Stereotactic Devices
4.3.7 Intrathecal Pumps
4.3.8 Mechanical Thrombectomy
4.4 Clinical Trials
4.4.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management
4.4.2 Detachable Coils
4.4.3 Liquid Embolics
4.4.4 Neurovascular Catheters
4.4.5 Neurovascular Guidewires
4.4.6 Neurovascular Stent
4.4.7 Neuromodulation Devices
4.4.8 Stereotactic Devices
4.4.9 Aneurysm Clip
4.4.10 Mechanical Thrombectomy
5 Global Neurological Device Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management
5.1.2 Interventional Neuroradiology
5.1.3 Neuromodulation
5.1.4 Neurosurgery
5.1.5 Neurovascular Thrombus Management
5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis
5.2.1 by Segment
5.2.2 by Region
5.3 Drivers and Limiters
5.3.1 Market Drivers
5.3.1.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management
5.3.1.2 Interventional Neuroradiology
5.3.1.3 Neuromodulation
5.3.1.4 Neurosurgery
5.3.1.5 Neurovascular Thrombus Management
5.3.2 Market Limiters
5.3.2.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management
5.3.2.2 Interventional Neuroradiology
5.3.2.3 Neuromodulation
5.3.2.4 Neurosurgery
5.3.2.5 Neurovascular Thrombus Management
5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.6 Company Profiles
5.6.1 Abbott
5.6.2 B. Braun
5.6.3 Boston Scientific
5.6.4 Cerenovus
5.6.5 Integra Lifesciences
5.6.5.1 Codman & Shurtleff
5.6.6 Livanova
5.6.7 Medtronic
5.6.8 Microvention
5.6.9 Mizuho
5.6.10 Stryker
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.7.1 Abbott
5.7.2 B. Braun
5.7.3 Boston Scientific
5.7.4 Integra Lifesciences
5.7.5 Livanova
5.7.6 Medtronic
5.7.7 Microvention
5.7.8 Mizuho
5.7.9 Stryker
6 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market
7 Detachable Coil Market
8 Liquid Embolic Market
9 Neurovascular Guidewire Market
10 Neurovascular Catheter Market
11 Neurovascular Stent Market
12 Aneurysm Clip Market
13 Neurovascular Thrombus Management Market
14 Neuromodulation Device Market
15 Intrathecal Pump Market
16 Stereotactic Device Market
17 Abbreviations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Abbott
Imperative Care
Acandis
Inomed
Accuracy
Insera Therapeutics
Adeor Medical
Integra LifeSciences
Aesculap
IntraPace
ANT Neuro
IRRAS
Asahi Intecc
Kaneka
Axonics
LivaNova
Balt
MAG & More
Bioventus
Magstim
Biosense Webster
MagVenture
Boston Scientific
Medtronic
Brainlab
Meril
BrainsWay
MHT
BTG
MicroPort
Cerenovus
MicroVention
Cerus Endovascular
Misonix
Cirtec Medical
MIVI Neuroscience
Cordis
Mizuho
Dewimed
MRC Systems
Deymed Diagnostic
Neuromedex
Dispomedica
Neuronetics
Elekta
NeuroPace
Embolx
Neurosoft
FHC
Nevro
Flowonix
Nexstim
Penumbra
Soring
Peter Lazic
Spiegelberg
Phenox
Stryker
Rapid Medical
Teleflex
Reshape Lifesciences
Tokai Medical Products
SAI Infusion Technologies
Tricumed
Scientia Vascular
Varian
Sophysa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x32erg
