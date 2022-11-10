U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.95
    +151.38 (+4.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,304.01
    +790.07 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,935.34
    +582.16 (+5.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.23
    +88.83 (+5.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.64
    +0.81 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.00
    +37.30 (+2.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.28 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0145
    +0.0131 (+1.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8630
    -0.2880 (-6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0283 (+2.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0920
    -4.3180 (-2.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,250.06
    +178.41 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.26
    +22.97 (+6.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

The Global Neurology Devices Market is expected to grow by $10.98 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period

·3 min read

 

 

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Neurology Devices Market 2022-2026
The analyst has been monitoring the neurology devices market and it is poised to grow by $10.98 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period. Our report on the neurology devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360066/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the growing geriatric population, and increasing funding for neurology.
The neurology devices market analysis includes product segments and a geographic landscape.

The neurology devices market is segmented as below:
By Product
â€¢ Neurostimulation devices
â€¢ Interventional neurology devices
â€¢ Neurosurgery devices
â€¢ Cerebrospinal fluid management devices
â€¢ Others

By Geographical Landscape
â€¢ North America
â€¢ Europe
â€¢ Asia
â€¢ Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the technological advances and new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the neurology devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the strong penetration of wearable neurology devices and growing medical tourism in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the neurology devices market covers the following areas:
â€¢ Neurology devises market sizing
â€¢ Neurology devises market forecast
â€¢ Neurology devises market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neurology devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Contego Medical Inc., informed Medizintechnik GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroPace Inc., Neurosoft, Nevro Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp, Penumbra Inc., Rapid Medical, and Stryker Corp.. Also, the neurology devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360066/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.


Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-neurology-devices-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-10-98-bn-during-2022-2026--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-11-65-during-the-forecast-period-301673986.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba's Singles Day shopping event set to end with subdued sales and no fanfare

    As Alibaba Group wraps up the world's biggest online shopping festival on Friday, the operative word seems to be flat - potentially flat sales and flat in tone with the Chinese e-commerce giant not even holding its usual gala show. The Singles Day shopping festival, which despite its name has evolved into a multi-week event, is a key barometer of Chinese retail demand. Alibaba has also sought for more than a year to play down hype surrounding the event as President Xi Jinping increasingly emphasises "common prosperity" - a push that seeks to eliminate growing wealth inequities and clamp down on what the Communist Party sees as excessive behaviours.

  • Microsoft co-founder's art fetches $1.5 billion, Apple and Amazon face lawsuit, Redfin cuts staff

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith discusses top business headlines as Paul Allen's art collection brings in a record $1.5 billion, a lawsuit alleges that Apple and Amazon colluded to raise prices, and Redfin trims its workforce by 13%,

  • Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

    The underwhelming share price performance of Western Digital Corporation ( NASDAQ:WDC ) in the past three years would...

  • Occidental brings drilling rig back to Colorado after oil well permitting picks up

    The oil giant had moved a Denver-Julesburg Basin rig to Texas's Permian Basin but now finds work enough to keep another crew busy.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BYD, BMW and XPeng

    BYD, BMW and XPeng have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Himax Registers 31.7% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q3

    Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 49.2% year-on-year to $213.6 million. Net revenues declined 31.7% Q/Q. Revenue from large display drivers declined by 39.8% Q/Q to $41.3 million. TV, monitor, and notebook IC revenues were down double-digit Q/Q. Small and medium-sized display drivers' revenue was $141.4 million, down 29.9% Q/Q. Due to China city lockdowns, automotive IC sales in Q3 decreased by double-digit Q/Q. Smartphone and tablet driver,

  • Disney stock tumbles to worst day since 2001 after ‘massive earnings downgrade’

    Walt Disney Co. has a profit problem, and that's helped send shares of the media giant to their worst daily performance in more than two decades.

  • Eli Lilly's Migraine Drug Infringed Teva's Patents, Ordered To Pay $176M

    A federal jury has asked Eli Lilly And Company (NYSE: LLY) to pay Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH $176.5 million after a trial to determine whether its migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents. The jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's Emgality violated its rights in the patents, which relate to its migraine drug Ajovy. The jury also found that Lilly infringed the patents willfully and rejected its argument that the patents were invalid, Reuters reported. A spokesperson for Lilly

  • Inflation: Grocery prices jumped 12.4% compared to October last year

    The cost of groceries increased by 12.4% compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistsics.

  • Biden overlooked diesel fuel inflation. Why that's extra bad for the economy.

    Most people don't pay attention to diesel fuel prices, but they're up way more than the cost of gasoline and driving the cost of many other things higher.

  • Legendary CEO Bill George Now Helps Others Find Their True North

    In the late 1980s, Bill George was a successful executive at Honeywell International (HON). He was on the shortlist to be the next CEO. But he was miserable. George disliked the focus on turnarounds. Squeezing out expected quarterly numbers wore on him, too. "I really wanted to be working closely with customers and employees, but had prioritized impressing my bosses...

  • Oil prices rise as a modest slowdown in U.S. inflation helps weaken the dollar

    Oil futures climb on Thursday, looking to end a three-session streak of losses, as U.S. data reveal signs of easing inflation, prompting a pullback in the dollar and raising the potential for the Federal Reserve to ease back the size of its interest-rate hikes.

  • Kroger, Albertsons notch win in legal battle over special dividend

    Kroger's planned $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons has won one part of a legal battle when a federal court in Washington, D.C., rejected a request by the California, Illinois and District of Columbia attorneys general for a temporary restraining order against Albertsons’ planned $4 billion special dividend payment to its shareholders.

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023

    Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial tasks most Americans have to consider. Almost no one wants to work forever, but those who fail to plan adequately for their retirement will find themselves either working into their golden … Continue reading → The post 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chart of the Day: The Price Is Getting Right for This Retailer

    With a powerful move up from the October lows, Costco has demonstrated good resilience and price action on the way up to that troubling level of $500. But, poking it's head out on Thursday above the downtrend line, the stock makes this move a bit more believable than the one late in October.

  • Is Fortinet Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

    Take Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), for example. Fortinet's third-quarter revenue increased nearly 33% year over year to $1.15 billion -- driven by a 39% increase in product sales ($469 million) and a 28% increase in services ($681 million). Earnings per share jumped 65% to $0.33, and free cash flow was up 20% to $395 million (for a very healthy free-cash-flow margin of 34%).

  • BP unions in Rotterdam vow strike if wage demands not met

    Workers at the BP PLC oil refinery in Rotterdam are threatening to strike if their pay demands in a new collective bargaining agreement are not met by noon on Nov. 14, fuelling concerns about a potential diesel shortage next month. The BP refinery in Rotterdam processes around 400,000 barrels of oil annually, and is an important supplier of diesel to Northern Europe. "If we don't receive a reaction from BP about our ultimatum and our demands, then we will proceed to action," said spokesman Jaap Bosma of the CNV union in an interview.

  • The Power of McKinsey

    Author Michael Forsythe talks about his new book, "When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting Firm."

  • 3 Foreign Auto Stocks to Ride the Industry's Upbeat Mood

    The Zacks Foreign Auto industry is currently placed in the top 38% of more than 250 Zacks industries. Riding on rising sales of EVs and high retail prices, investing in BYDDY, BAMXF and XPEV could fetch you solid returns.