Global Neurorehabilitation Market (2021 to 2030) - by Type, Application, End-user and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurorehabilitation Market by Type, Application, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global neurorehabilitation market was valued at $ 1,097.69 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 2,45million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Neurorehabilitation is an advanced recovery treatment method designed for those individuals who have nervous system related injury or disorder, which helps to restore their lost abilities, supervised by doctors. Neurorehabilitation devices involve non-invasive brain stimulators, brain-computer interfaces, neuro-robotic systems, and wearable devices. Neurorehabilitation devices facilitate to reduce symptoms and improve neurological related function. This device is most commonly used for physiotherapy and it improves patient quality life. For handling this device and help patient to improved neuro function, skilled professionals are required. There are various types of devices available in the market such as neuro-robotic devices, non-invasive stimulators, and brain-computer interfaces.

The major factors that drive growth of the neurorehabilitation market include increase in prevalence of neurological diseases such as brain stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, and others. Increase in awareness about neurorehabilitation devices among population. In addition, growth in funding for R&D and rise in product approvals of neurorehabilitation devices by regulatory authorities further boost growth of the neurorehabilitation market. However, high cost of neurorehabilitation devices and lack of adequate skilled professionals to operate neurorehabilitation devices and perform neurorehabilitation therapies in the healthcare industry hamper growth of the market. In contrast, rise in demand for telerehabilitation is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the neurorehabilitation market.

The global neurorehabilitation market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By type, it is segmented into neuro-robotic devices, non-invasive stimulators, and brain-computer interfaces. By application, it is segmented into brain stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, and others. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and clinics. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the neurorehabilitation market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

  • Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of neurorehabilitation used across the globe.

  • Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five force analysis
3.4. Top player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Diseases
3.5.1.2. Increasing Funding for R&D Activities
3.5.1.3. Rising Product Approvals by Regulatory Authorities
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. High Cost of Neurorehabilitation Devices
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Rising Demand of Telerehabilitation
3.5.4. Impact analysis
3.6. Covid-19 Impact analysis on neurorehabilitation market

CHAPTER 4: NEUROREHABILITATION MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Neuro-Robotic Devices
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Non-Invasive Stimulators
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Brain-Computer Interfaces
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: NEUROREHABILITATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Brain Stroke
5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.2. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Parkinson's Disease
5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.2. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Multiple Sclerosis
5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.2. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.2. Market analysis, by country
5.6. Traumatic Brain Injury
5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.2. Market analysis, by country
5.7. Cerebral Palsy
5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.7.2. Market analysis, by country
5.8. Others
5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.8.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: NEUROREHABILITATION MARKET, BY END USER
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Rehabilitation Centers
6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.2. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Hospitals
6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.2. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Clinic
6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: NEUROREHABILITATION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Bioventus (Bioness Inc.)
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Operating business segments
8.1.3. Product portfolio
8.1.4. Business performance
8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. Bionik Laboratories Corporation
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Operating business segments
8.2.3. Product portfolio
8.2.4. Business performance
8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating business segments
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Business performance
8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. Eodyne
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Operating business segments
8.4.3. Product portfolio
8.5. DIH (Hocoma AG)
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Operating business segments
8.5.3. Product portfolio
8.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. Neofect
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Operating business segments
8.6.3. Product portfolio
8.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. Neuro Rehab VR
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Operating business segments
8.7.3. Product portfolio
8.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. ReWalk Robotics Ltd
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Operating business segments
8.8.3. Product portfolio
8.8.4. Business performance
8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. Reha Technology
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Operating business segments
8.9.3. Product portfolio
8.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. BioScience Managers Limited (Rex Bionics Ltd)
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Operating business segments
8.10.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93doc8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-neurorehabilitation-market-2021-to-2030---by-type-application-end-user-and-region-301478698.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

