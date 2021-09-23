Abstract: - Global Neurovascular Catheters Market to Reach $4. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Neurovascular Catheters estimated at US$2.

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Access Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embolization Catheters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $757.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

- The Neurovascular Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$757.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$858.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

- Balloon Catheters Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR

- In the global Balloon Catheters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$458.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$610 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$547.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Biomerics

Concentric Medical, Inc.

DePuy Synthes (a Johnson and Johnson company)

Imperative Care Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medtronic (a Johnson and Johnson company)

Microvention, Inc.

Penumbra, Inc.

Raumedic AG

Stryker

Teleflex, Inc.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Access Catheters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Access Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Access Catheters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Embolization

Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Embolization Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Embolization Catheters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Balloon Catheters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Balloon Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Balloon Catheters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Microcatheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Brain Aneurysm by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Brain Aneurysm by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain Aneurysm by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Arteriovenous

Malformations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Arteriovenous Malformations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Arteriovenous

Malformations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Embolic Stroke by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Embolic Stroke by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Embolic Stroke by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,

Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access

Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous

Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain

Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,

Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous

Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,

Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access

Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous

Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain

Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,

Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access

Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous

Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain

Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,

Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous

Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,

Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous

Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,

Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters

by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters

by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous

Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters

by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,

Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous

Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,

Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access

Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous

Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.



