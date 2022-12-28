Global Neurovascular Catheters Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Neurovascular Catheters estimated at US$2. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.
New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurovascular Catheters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032332/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Access Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Embolization Catheters segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $690.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
The Neurovascular Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$690.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$841.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$537.9 Million by the year 2027.
Balloon Catheters Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Balloon Catheters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$420 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$610 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Biomerics
Concentric Medical, Inc.
DePuy Synthes (a Johnson and Johnson company)
Imperative Care Inc.
Integer Holdings Corporation
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Medtronic (a Johnson and Johnson company)
Microvention, Inc.
Penumbra, Inc.
Raumedic AG
Stryker
Teleflex, Inc.
Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032332/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Neurovascular Catheters - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Access Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Access Catheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Access Catheters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embolization Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Embolization Catheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Embolization Catheters
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Balloon Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Balloon Catheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Balloon Catheters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microcatheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Microcatheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Aneurysm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Brain Aneurysm by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain Aneurysm by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arteriovenous Malformations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Arteriovenous Malformations
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Arteriovenous
Malformations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embolic Stroke by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Embolic Stroke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Embolic Stroke by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Neurovascular Catheters Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,
Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access
Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,
Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain
Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,
Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,
Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,
Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access
Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,
Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain
Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,
Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access
Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,
Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain
Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,
Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,
Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,
Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,
Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,
Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters
by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters
by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,
Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters
by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,
Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,
Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032332/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001