Global Neurovascular Catheters Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Neurovascular Catheters estimated at US$2. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurovascular Catheters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032332/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Access Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Embolization Catheters segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $690.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Neurovascular Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$690.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$841.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$537.9 Million by the year 2027.







Balloon Catheters Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR



In the global Balloon Catheters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$420 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$610 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Biomerics

Concentric Medical, Inc.

DePuy Synthes (a Johnson and Johnson company)

Imperative Care Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medtronic (a Johnson and Johnson company)

Microvention, Inc.

Penumbra, Inc.

Raumedic AG

Stryker

Teleflex, Inc.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032332/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Neurovascular Catheters - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Access Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Access Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Access Catheters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embolization Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Embolization Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Embolization Catheters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Balloon Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Balloon Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Balloon Catheters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microcatheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Microcatheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Brain Aneurysm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Brain Aneurysm by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain Aneurysm by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Arteriovenous Malformations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Arteriovenous Malformations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Arteriovenous

Malformations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embolic Stroke by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Embolic Stroke by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Embolic Stroke by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Neurovascular Catheters Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,

Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access

Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,

Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain

Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,

Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,

Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,

Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access

Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,

Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain

Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,

Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access

Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,

Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain

Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,

Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,

Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,

Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,

Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,

Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters

by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters

by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,

Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters

by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Type - Access Catheters,

Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon

Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,

Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurovascular Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm,

Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by

Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,

Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular

Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Neurovascular Catheters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032332/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



