Global Neurovascular Devices Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Disease Pathology, Devices, End-user and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurovascular Devices Market Research Report by Disease Pathology, Devices, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Neurovascular Devices Market size was estimated at USD 2,712.35 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,889.20 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% reaching USD 4,038.30 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Neurovascular Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Neurovascular Devices Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Acandis GmbH, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, Cerus Endovascular Inc., Evasc Medical Systems, Gynesonics, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, Oxford Endovascular Ltd, Penumbra, Inc., phenox GmbH, Rapid Medical, Secant Group, LLC, Sensome, Stryker Corporation, and Terumo Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Neurovascular Devices Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Neurovascular Devices Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Neurovascular Devices Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Neurovascular Devices Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Neurovascular Devices Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Neurovascular Devices Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Neurovascular Devices Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing incidences of a brain aneurysm and neurological disorders
5.2.2. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures for brain surgeries
5.2.3. Technological advancements related to neurovascular devices
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High cost associated with the neurovascular interventions and devices
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Emerging research activities in the field of neurovascular therapies
5.4.2. Ongoing product development and approvals of neurovascular devices
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Limited neurosurgeons across the globe

6. Neurovascular Devices Market, by Disease Pathology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aneurysm
6.3. Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas (AVM)
6.4. Ischemic Stroke
6.5. Stenosis

7. Neurovascular Devices Market, by Devices
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems
7.2.1. Embolic Coils
7.2.2. Flow Diverters
7.2.3. Liquid Embolic Agents
7.3. Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling devices
7.3.1. Carotid Artery Stents
7.3.2. Embolic Protection Systems
7.4. Neurothrombectomy Devices
7.4.1. Clot Retrieval Devices
7.4.2. Suction Devices
7.4.3. Vascular Snares
7.5. Support Devices
7.5.1. Micro Catheters
7.5.2. Micro Guidewires

8. Neurovascular Devices Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.3. Hospitals
8.4. Specialized Clinics

9. Americas Neurovascular Devices Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Neurovascular Devices Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Abbott Laboratories
13.2. Acandis GmbH
13.3. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
13.4. Cerus Endovascular Inc.
13.5. Evasc Medical Systems
13.6. Gynesonics, Inc.
13.7. Integer Holdings Corporation
13.8. Integra Lifesciences Corporation
13.9. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
13.10. Medtronic PLC
13.11. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
13.12. MicroPort Scientific Corporation
13.13. Microport Scientific Corporation
13.14. Oxford Endovascular Ltd.
13.15. Penumbra, Inc.
13.16. phenox GmbH
13.17. Rapid Medical
13.18. Secant Group, LLC
13.19. Sensome
13.20. Stryker Corporation
13.21. Terumo Corporation

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xr6vxd

