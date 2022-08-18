U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

Global Next-Gen Natural Fibers Markets, 2023-2033: Plant-derived Fibers, Cultivated Animal Fibers Cell Fibers, Microbe-derived Fibers

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Next-Gen Natural Fibers 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The market for next-gen natural fibers has grown significantly over the last two years, with investments of nearly $1 billion in 2021.

Bolt Threads raised a $253 million USD Series E at a $1.15 billion USD valuation, Ecovative raised a $60 million USD Series D, and Natural Fiber Welding received backing from BMWi Ventures and Allbirds, raising $15 million USD. Japan-based Spiber raised $313 million USD in funding.

Synthetic fibers are relatively expensive and require many harmful chemicals during production, which impact humans and the environment. Conversely, bio-based materials such as natural fibers have lower production costs and offer similar or better mechanical properties compared to traditional materials.

Next-gen natural fibers offer an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil based plastic, as they originate from renewable sources, and support industrial composting at the end of life. Demand for sustainability in, for example, the fashion industry is at an all-time high, and many brands are seeking to deliver more environmentally-friendly fibers and fabrics.

Fibers derived from bio-based sources such as plant-based (ligno) cellulosics and animal-based protein are termed natural fibers (NF). This includes natural cellulosic fibers such as cotton, jute, sisal, coir, flax, hemp, abaca, ramie, etc.) and protein-based fibers such as wool and silk.

Man-made cellulose fibers (e.g., viscose rayon, cellulose acetate and nanocellulose) that are produced with chemical procedures from pulped wood or other sources (cotton, bamboo, biomass) are also covered in this report under the natural fibers definition.

Report contents include:

  • Market drivers for next-gen natural fibers.

  • Market trends in next-gen natural fibers.

  • Global revenues for next-gen natural fibers 2023-2033, by fiber types, market and region.

  • Technology challenges.

  • Analysis of types of next-gen natural fibers including plant-derived fibers, cultivated animal fibers cell fibers, microbe-derived fibers etc.

  • Markets for next-gen natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.

  • Profiles of 185 next-gen natural fiber companies. Companies profiled include Algaeing, Ananas Anam, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., Blue Ocean Closures, Coastgrass ApS, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, BComp, Circular Systems, Evrnu, Natural Fiber Welding, Icytos and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 What are next-gen natural fibers?

1.2 Benefits of natural fibers over synthetic

1.3 Markets and applications for next-gen natural fibers

1.4 Recent commercial activity in next-gen natural fibers

1.5 Commercially available next-gen natural fiber products

1.6 Market drivers for next-gen natural fibers

1.7 Challenges

2 NATURAL FIBER TYPES

2.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

2.2 Advantages of natural fibers

2.3 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

2.3.1 Seed fibers

2.3.1.1 Cotton

2.3.1.2 Kapok

2.3.1.3 Luffa

2.3.2 Bast fibers

2.3.2.1 Jute

2.3.2.2 Hemp

2.3.2.3 Flax

2.3.2.4 Ramie

2.3.2.5 Kenaf

2.3.3 Leaf fibers

2.3.3.1 Sisal

2.3.3.2 Abaca

2.3.4 Fruit fibers

2.3.4.1 Coir

2.3.4.2 Banana

2.3.4.3 Pineapple

2.3.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

2.3.5.1 Rice fiber

2.3.5.2 Corn

2.3.6 Cane, grasses and reed

2.3.6.1 Switch grass

2.3.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)

2.3.6.3 Bamboo

2.3.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)

2.3.7 Modified natural polymers

2.3.7.1 Mycelium

2.3.7.2 Chitosan

2.3.7.3 Alginate

2.4 Animal (fibrous protein)

2.4.1 Wool

2.4.2 Silk fiber

2.4.3 Leather

2.4.4 Fur

2.4.5 Down

2.5 Polysaccharides

2.5.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

2.5.2 Cellulose nanocrystals

2.5.3 Cellulose nanofibers

3 MARKETS FOR NEXT-GEN NATURAL FIBERS

3.1 Composites

3.1.1 Applications

3.1.2 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds

3.1.3 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites

3.1.4 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites

3.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds

3.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats

3.1.6.1 Flax

3.1.6.2 Kenaf

3.1.7 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites

3.2 Aerospace

3.3 Automotive

3.4 Building/construction

3.5 Sports and leisure

3.6 Textiles

3.7 Packaging

4 GLOBAL NATURAL FIBERS MARKET

4.1 Overall global fibers market

4.2 Plant-based fiber production

4.3 Animal-based natural fiber production

5 NATURAL FIBER PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES (185 company profiles)

6 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

8 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M

  • 9Fiber, Inc.

  • Adriano di Marti/Desserto

  • Aeropowder Limited

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

  • Algaeing

  • AlgiKnit

  • Algix LLC

  • Amadou Mushroom Leather

  • AMSilk GmbH

  • Ananas Anam Ltd.

  • ANPOLY, Inc

  • Arekapak GmbH

  • Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

  • Bambooder Biobased Fibers B.V

  • BASF SE

  • Bast Fiber Technologies, Inc

  • Bcomp ltd.

  • Betulium Oy

  • Beyond Leather Materials ApS

  • Bio Fab NZ

  • Bio2Materials Sp. z o.o.

  • Bioleather

  • BIO-LUTIONS International AG

  • Biophilica

  • BioSolutions

  • Biotecam

  • Biotrem

  • BlockTexx Pty Ltd.

  • Blue Ocean Closures

  • Bolt Threads

  • B-PREG

  • Bucha Bio, INc

  • Carbonwave

  • Cardolite

  • Cellicon B.V

  • Cellucomp Ltd

  • Cellugy

  • Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

  • Checkerspot, Inc.

  • Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

  • Circular Systems

  • Coastgrass ApS

  • CreaFill Fibers Corporation

  • Cruz Foam

  • CuanTec Ltd.

  • Daicel Corporation

  • DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

  • Daio Paper Corporation

  • Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd

  • DENSO Corporation

  • DIC Products, inc

  • DKS Co. Ltd.

  • Ecopel

  • Ecoshell

  • Ecovative Design LLC

  • Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Enkev

  • Evolved By Nature

  • Evrnu

  • Fairbrics

  • Faircraft

  • Fillerbank Limited

  • Fiquetex S.A.S

  • Fiscatech

  • Flocus

  • Flora Fur

  • Freyzein

  • Fruit Leather Rotterdam

  • Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd

  • Furoid

  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

  • Gelatex Technologies OU

  • Geneusbiotech

  • Grado Zero Innovation

  • Granbio Technologies

  • GS Alliance Co. Ltd

  • Hattori Shoten K.K

  • Hemp Black

  • Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift

  • Heyday

  • Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.

  • Honext Material SL

  • House of Fluff

  • Icytos

  • Infinited Fiber Company Oy

  • Inspidere B.V

  • JeNaCell GmbH

  • Kami Shoji Company

  • Kao Corporation

  • Kelheim Fibres GmbH

  • Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

  • KRI Inc.

  • Kusano Sakko K.K

  • Le Qara

  • Lean Orb

  • Lenzing

  • Lingrove, Inc.

  • Living Ink

  • Lixea

  • MakeGrowLab

  • Malai Biomaterials Design Pvt. Ltd. (Malai)

  • Marine Innovation Co., Ltd

  • Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.

  • Marusumi Paper Company Limited

  • Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

  • Modern Meadow, Inc

  • Modern Synthesis

  • Mogu S.r.l.

  • Mori Machinery Co., Ltd

  • MYCL

  • MycoWorks

  • Mylium BV

  • Nanollose Ltd.

  • Natural Fiber Welding, Inc

  • Nature Coatings, Inc.

  • NefFa

  • New Zealand Natural Fibers (NZNF)

  • Newlight Technologies

  • Nippon Paper Industries

  • Nova Kaeru

  • Nuvi Releaf

  • Ohoskin

  • Oimo

  • Oji Paper COmpany

  • Oleago

  • Orange Fiber S.r.l.

  • Organic Disposables

  • Osom Brand

  • Pabaco

  • Pangaia

  • Pivot Materials LLC

  • Plafco Fibertech Oy

  • Polybion

  • Pond Biomaterials

  • Provenance Biofabrics, INc

  • Qorium

  • Re:newcell

  • Rengo Co., Ltd.

  • Revoltech

  • RiceHouse srl

  • Ripro Corporation

  • Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.

  • SaltyCo Textiles

  • ScobyTec

  • Seawear Ltd.

  • Seevix Material Sciences Ltd

  • Seiko PMC Corporation

  • Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd

  • Simplifyber, Inc.

  • Slow Factory Labs

  • Smartfiber AG

  • Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co

  • Spero Renewables

  • Spiber, Inc

  • Spidey Tek

  • Spinnova Oy

  • Spora Biotech

  • Stora Enso

  • Sugino Machine Limited

  • Sulapac Oy

  • Tandem Repeat

  • TECNARO GmbH

  • Tenbro Bamboo Company

  • Tomtex

  • Toray

  • Toyota Boshoku Corporation

  • TS Tech Co., Ltd

  • Unitika Co., Ltd.

  • Universal Bio Pack Co., Ltd

  • UPM Biocomposites

  • Vegatex Biotech

  • Vegea srl

  • ViaeX Technologies

  • Vibers BV

  • VitroLabs Inc

  • von Holzhausen

  • VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

  • Werewool

  • Woodly Ltd.

  • Worn Again Technologies

  • Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.

  • Zelfo Technology

  • Zvnder

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ef2lfq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-next-gen-natural-fibers-markets-2023-2033-plant-derived-fibers-cultivated-animal-fibers-cell-fibers-microbe-derived-fibers-301608414.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

