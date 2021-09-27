U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Expected to Double Between 2016 and 2026 According to the IATA

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Analysis, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Next Generation Airport Technology market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during 2021-26F. The growth of the market is attributed to propelling passenger capacity in the near future, rising air traffic congestion, and increasing use of permanent electronic bag tags.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), passenger demand is projected to double from 3.8bn in 2016 to 7.2bn in 2036. Moreover, surging automated check-in and security tracking solutions and rising transitioning of the airport away from airport 2.0 (self-service and process efficiency) to airport 3.0 (using digital to optimise passenger processing) are strongly contributing towards the growth of the market in the near future.

Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Analysis, 2021 research report depicts a deep dive market analysis of statistics of Global Next Generation Airport Technology market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

Market Segmentation

Next Generation Baggage Screening Accounted for the Significant Market Share

Based on Technology Type, Next Generation Baggage Screening holds a considerable market share in the Global Next Generation Airport Technology market in 2020. The increasing inclination toward self-service bag drop due to the ever-increasing number of passengers is rising the adoption of re-usable, electronic bag tag, instead of paper bag tags.

Besides this, the Next Generation Biometric segment is also growing at a robust rate owing to escalating use of digital biometric ID management technology where the passenger can register biometric data on a mobile device before arriving at the airport and it also helps to automate the travel journey from secure check-in to on-time boarding as revealed by this research report "Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Analysis, 2021".

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market?
2. What is the region-wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?
3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market?
4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?
5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market study?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Preface

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market

5. Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

6. North America Next Generation Airport Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

7. South America Next Generation Airport Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

8. Europe Next Generation Airport Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

9. Middle East & Africa Next Generation Airport Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

10. Asia-Pacific Next Generation Airport Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

11. Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Government Regulations and Policies

12. Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Trends & Insights

13. Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Dynamics

14. Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Hotspot & Opportunities

15. Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth

16. Competition Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • TAV Technologies

  • Siemens

  • Wipro Limited

  • IBM Corporation

  • Amadeus IT Group SA

  • SITA

  • Cisco System Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • L3harris Security & Detection Systems etc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0ndkh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


