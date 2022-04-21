U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.75
    +37.25 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,298.00
    +219.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,170.00
    +165.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.00
    +19.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.04
    +0.85 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.60
    -7.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0929
    +0.0076 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.94
    -1.43 (-6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3062
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0600
    +0.1330 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,924.64
    +441.03 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.45
    +9.48 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.65
    -6.57 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Global Next-Generation Antibody Market Report 2022: A US$ 12,050.13 Million Market by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.9% During 2021-2028

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Next-Generation Antibody Market

Global Next-Generation Antibody Market
Global Next-Generation Antibody Market

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Antibody Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapeutic Area and Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation antibody market is expected to reach US$ 12,050.13 million by 2028 from US$ 5,428.41 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and growing demand for next-generation antibody therapeutics are boosting the market growth. However, complications associated with the manufacturing and approvals hamper the growth of the next-generation antibody market.

Next-generation antibodies are designed to be more specific and often more potent than traditional monoclonal antibodies. Next-generation antibody strategies are required to engineer a useful therapeutic combining antibody, payload, linker, and conjugation method while ensuring stability, targeted delivery, and limited off-target effects.

The next-generation antibody market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic area, technology, and geography. Based on therapeutic area, the market is bifurcated into oncology and autoimmune or inflammatory. The oncology segment held a larger share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on technology, the next-generation antibody market is segmented into antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, Fc engineered antibodies, antibody fragments and antibody-like proteins, and biosimilar antibody products. The antibody-drug conjugates segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in the coming years. However, the bispecific antibodies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rise in usage of bispecific antibodies in the treatment of various diseases across the globe.

Globocan statistics, World Health Organization (WHO), International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the next-generation antibody market.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Next-generation Antibody Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Next-generation Antibody Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer
5.1.2 Growing Demand for Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Complications Associated with Manufacturing and Approvals
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Proliferation of Biotechnology Industry in Developing Regions
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Developments in Next-Generation Antibodies
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Next-generation Antibody Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Next-generation Antibody Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Next-generation Antibody Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Global Next-generation Antibody Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Therapeutic Area
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Next-generation Antibody Market, By Therapeutic Area, 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Oncology
7.4 Autoimmune or Inflammatory

8. Next-generation Antibody Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Technology
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Next-generation Antibody Market Share by Segment - 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Antibody-drug conjugates
8.4 Bispecific antibodies
8.5 Fc engineered antibodies
8.6 Antibody fragments and antibody-like proteins
8.7 Biosimilar antibody products

9. Next-generation Antibody Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Next-generation Antibody Market

11. Next-generation Antibody Market-Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies in the Next-generation Antibody Market (%)
11.3 Organic Developments
11.4 Inorganic Developments

12. Company Profiles

  • F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

  • Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

  • Seagen Inc.

  • ImmunoGen, Inc.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Catalent Inc

  • AstraZeneca

  • Xencor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/375t98

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Tesla rides higher prices to fatter profit, as Elon Musk complains about costs

    Tesla reported a stunning profit, even after excluding regulatory tax credits, as demand continues unabated after a price hike.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • BHP cuts copper output outlook over Chile protests, environmental concerns

    Chile, the world's top copper producer, earlier this month sued BHP among others miners over alleged environmental damages caused by its operations in the Atacama salt flats. That, along with road blockades, threats of work stoppage over alleged worker contract breaches, and surging COVID-19 infections at Escondida has affected production at the project, which houses the world's largest copper deposit. "Our Chilean assets experienced a challenging operating environment in the March 2022 quarter due to a reduction in our operational workforce as a result of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Chile," the miner said in its third-quarter production report.

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 26 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Why Baker Hughes Stock Plunged Today

    Unlike its archrival, the oil and gas giant disappointed investors with its first-quarter numbers and outlook.

  • For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content

    Refiners are planning to spend the summer increasing jet fuel and diesel production instead of gasoline, traders and analysts said, favoring what have historically been the least profitable parts of the barrel instead of the most profitable. That is unusual and exemplifies the topsy-turvy nature of the global oil markets. Refining crude oil into diesel or jet fuel is currently more profitable than making gasoline due to an inventory squeeze in Europe following sanctions on Russia.

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • ‘It’s probably worse than Wuhan’: Experts warn China’s COVID-19 lockdowns will once again cripple global supply chains

    “Even with air and ocean ports open, the length of the shutdown could make this iteration the most significant logistics disruption since the start of the pandemic,” the shipping company Freightos wrote.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

    Runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions have pushed commodities higher and higher, and now commodity shipping stocks are exploding, as well

  • Just Eat Takeaway is considering selling Grubhub less than a year after buying it

    Just Eat Takeaway completed the acquisition of Grubhub for $7.8 billion in June 2021. But now, orders in the US has dropped.