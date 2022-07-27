U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.65
    +49.60 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,889.16
    +127.62 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,837.86
    +275.28 (+2.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.93
    +13.68 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.76
    +0.78 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.30
    -5.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    -0.11 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0121
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7700
    -0.0170 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2220
    +0.3150 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,428.36
    +481.50 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.05
    +11.39 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.76
    +52.48 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Market Segments: By Therapeutic Area ; By Technology ;and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Product Overview Use of a new improvised therapeutic antibody to form novel medicines for the treatment of different diseases includes next-generation antibody therapeutics. Next-generation antibody therapeutics have been clinically developed for many diseases by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Market Segments: By Therapeutic Area ; By Technology ;and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310366/?utm_source=GNW
Next-generation antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of different medical conditions such as cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases improve the current properties of therapeutic antibodies. For the reason of their unique pharmacological characteristics, the science and development involved in the production of next-generation antibodies generate great interest for many biotech and pharmaceutical companies, increase specificity for established cell types, and low intrinsic toxicity. Sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized anti-Trop-2 antibody conjugated to SN38 is studied for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Immunomedics, a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer is planning clinical studies of the ADC in other cancers.

Market Highlights
Global next-generation antibody therapeutics market to surpass USD 14.26 million by 2030 from USD 4.69 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 13.69% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30.
The worldwide increase in the occurrence of different chronic diseases, the increase in the use of therapeutic antibodies, the production and invention of new medicines, and the increase in research and development activities for the preparation of new therapies are the key factors that are fueling the worldwide rise in the demand for next-generation antibody therapeutics.

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Segments
Oncology Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30
Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market is segmented by therapeutic area into oncology and autoimmune/inflammatory. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the oncology segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rising incidence of cancer globally. The key factors for market growth are the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, where next-generation antibodies serve as the predominant therapy and new product launches.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30
Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market is segmented by technology into Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), Bispecific Antibodies, Fc-engineered Antibodies, Antibody Fragments and Antibody-like Proteins, Biosimilar Antibody Products. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by ADCs and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. One of the major developments in the next-generation antibody therapeutics market is the progress in ADC technology. The ADC technology combines the cytotoxic potential of chemotherapy and advantageous characteristics of antibodies, which leads to high specificity and efficiency of ADCs.

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructural development
During the forecast period, the global next-generation demand for antibody therapeutics is likely to expand at a significant rate. This is largely due to the success of antibody therapeutics for chronic conditions such as cancer and autoimmune diseases of the next generation. Generally speaking, antibody therapeutics have experienced clear scientific developments to improve their effectiveness. Also, due to technological developments in antibody therapeutics and increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, the market is experiencing substantial growth. Moreover, the growth of the next-generation antibody therapeutics market is driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and growing R&D activities.

Increasing volume of chronic patients
A significant factor in boosting the market for next-generation antibody therapeutics would also be the rising prevalence of chronic disorders. Also, the introduction of technology to support R&D activities is another key factor anticipated to drive the growth of the industry over the next few years. In the antibody therapeutics market, many governments are growing funding and grants for research activities. This, combined with rising spending on healthcare by both developed and developing countries, would also drive demand growth during the forecast period.

Restraints
High cost involved in research and development for developing next-generation antibodies
Different governments have implemented numerous stringent rules and regulations relating to the use of antibodies, which are significantly hampering the global demand for next-generation antibody therapeutics. Also, the high investment required for R&D activities and the preference among medical and healthcare professionals as well as patients for older-generation drug therapies are some of the major issues facing the global market during the forecast period.

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Regions
Global next-generation antibody therapeutics market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA. Global next-generation antibody therapeutics market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 and due to growing R&D activities, technical advancements in antibody therapies, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing government initiatives in this area, growth over the forecast period is expected to be sustained. Also, the growth of the market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and by the growing approval of new medicines. It is anticipated that the growing occurrence of multiple diseases, growing advances in therapeutic antibodies, evolving antibody technologies, rising demand for better healthcare services, and rapid growth in biosimilar antibodies and engineered antibodies will bring new opportunities for the region’s next-generation therapeutic antibody industry.

Global next-generation antibody therapeutics market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe
APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Row Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA
Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Recent Development
In June 2019, Xencor has initiated the first dose in patients in phase I clinical trial for XmAb22841, a bispecific antibody that targets CTLA-4 and LAG-3 receptor inhibitors for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. If successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from advanced solid tumors throughout the world
In December 2018, Seattle Genetics, Inc in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has reported in the press release that the ECHELON-2 phase III clinical trial demonstrated clinically meaningful outcomes of brentuximab vedotin in combination with CHP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone) for the treatment of CD30-Expressing Peripheral T-cell lymphomas. If SUCCESSFUL, it will bring a potential new treatment option to patients suffering from peripheral T-cell lymphomas across the globe.

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Key Players
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Company Overview
Business Strategy
Key Product Offerings
Financial Performance
Key Performance Indicators
Risk Analysis
Recent Development
Regional Presence
SWOT Analysis
Pfizer
Roche
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Amgen
AstraZeneca
Bayer
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Biogen
Seattle Genetics
ImmunoGen
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Xencor
Dyax Corp
Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market report also contains analysis on:

Global next-generation antibody therapeutics market Segments:

By Therapeutic Area:
Oncology
Autoimmune/Inflammatory
By Technology:
Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
Bispecific Antibodies
Fc-engineered Antibodies
Antibody Fragments and Antibody-like Proteins
Biosimilar Antibody Products
Next-generation antibody therapeutics Market Dynamics
Next-generation antibody therapeutics Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310366/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Chemicals Giant to Cut Production of Key Fertilizer Ingredient Amid Russian Gas Crisis

    German multinational BASF will reduce its production of the key fertilizer ingredient as it seeks to curb its natural gas use, in a move that could have ramifications for the global food crisis.

  • Russia cuts gas flows further as Europe urges energy saving

    FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -Russia delivered less gas to Europe on Wednesday in a further escalation of an energy stand-off between Moscow and the European Union that will make it harder, and costlier, for the bloc to fill up storage ahead of the winter heating season. The cut in supplies, flagged by Gazprom earlier this week, has reduced the capacity of Nord Stream 1 pipeline - the major delivery route to Europe for Russian gas - to a mere fifth of its total capacity.

  • PTC Could Climb Higher

    PTC Inc. is a software and services company whose share price has declined from the middle of 2021. But a consolidation pattern from this February holds promise for price gains in the weeks ahead. Let's check the charts and indicators.

  • BASF readies more ammonia production cuts in gas supply crunch

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemical company, is cutting ammonia production further due to soaring natural gas prices, it said on Wednesday, with potential ramifications from farming to fizzy drinks. Germany's biggest ammonia maker SKW Piesteritz and number four Ineos also said they could not rule out production cuts as the country grapples with disruption to Russian gas supplies. Ammonia plays a key role in the manufacturing of fertiliser, engineering plastics and diesel exhaust fluid.

  • Auto industry ‘really struggling’ due to chip shortage, analyst says

    KPMG Global Automotive Sector Leader Gary Silberg joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the auto industry, General Motors earnings, the impact of the chip shortage, and the outlook for technological innovation in cars.

  • High Oil Prices Spark A New Wave Of Exploration

    High oil and gas prices are paving the way for new exploration projects, and oilfield services companies are on track to benefit in a big way

  • Climate Change Setback: Coal Rebounds to a Record

    Demand for electricity, and the high price of natural gas, is sparking a worldwide rush for coal. Environmentalists say the boom will be short-lived.

  • McDonald’s raises price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

    McDonald's is raising the price of its cheeseburgers for the first time in more than 14 years, as pressures on household budgets start to mount.

  • Oil higher ahead of inventory data, Fed decision

    Oil futures gain ground Wednesday as Russia moves to curb natural-gas flows to Europe and industry data shows a big drop in U.S. crude and product inventories.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Soar to 14-Year High Despite EU Deal

    Investors seem to think a European natural-gas deal is weaker than expected. Over the past three trading sessions, gas prices are up 16%.

  • Japan gives Kioxia and Western Digital $680 million to boost memory chip production

    Japan's government on Tuesday said it will provide as much as 92.9 billion yen ($680 million) to Kioxia Holdings and Western Digital Corp to help them boost production and ensure a stable supply of memory chips in Japan. The subsidy is part of a broader effort to revive chip production in Japan, as tensions between China and the United States and COVID-19 pandemic disruptions spur concern that Japanese companies such as automaker Toyota Motor Corp could be hobbled by semiconductor shortages. "We believe the investment will help stabilize advanced memory chip production in Japan," economy and trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a press briefing.

  • Mining Giant Glencore Strikes One of Japan’s Most Expensive Ever Coal Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc, the mining and commodity trading giant, agreed to supply coal to a Japanese customer at one of the highest prices ever paid by the nation, threatening to further accelerate inflation.Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesCoinbase

  • China's top chip maker SMIC may have achieved tech breakthrough, experts say

    China's top chip maker has likely gained the ability to produce 7-nanometre chips, according to a Canadian tech analysis firm, marking a significant breakthrough as the world's second-largest economy pushes towards technological self-sufficiency to counter US sanctions. Researchers at TechInsights made the conclusion after they reverse-engineered a sample chip made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), extracted from a cryptocurrency mining machine. Analysts and industry prof

  • China’s Hunger for Commodities Is Wavering After Years of Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s imports of key commodities face some mighty headwinds in the second half, which could spell trouble for the producers around the globe that rely on its economic engine to power demand for their energy, food and materials. Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursd

  • Big Oil Set for Record Profit as World Hit by Fuel Cost Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil is poised for a record-breaking $50 billion profit in the second quarter, but the industry’s stellar performance could contain the seeds of its own decline.Most Read from BloombergCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces FlowsBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefThe soa

  • Drop in BlackRock's support for environmental, social resolutions

    BlackRock Inc, the world's No.1 asset manager, reported on Tuesday a sharp drop in its support for environmental and social-related shareholder resolutions, saying many were too prescriptive, while its backing for directors and executive pay held steady. BlackRock had warned in May it would back fewer shareholder resolutions because many were too constraining, requiring banks, for example, to stop funding energy companies, or directing their climate lobbying activities. The investment giant also cited November guidance https://www.sec.gov/corpfin/staff-legal-bulletin-14l-shareholder-proposals from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that resulted in fewer shareholder resolutions being blocked by the regulator and 245 being put before investors, up 133% on the year.

  • Here’s the No. 1 complaint against U.S. airlines (it’s not delays or cancelations)

    The Federal Aviation Administration and a trade group representing airlines are at odds over the reason for the rise in flight cancellations and delays

  • Natural Gas Stocks: Range Resources Beats Earnings Estimates, EQT On Deck

    As natural gas and crude oil prices begin to diverge, U.S. natural gas producers are readying to announce Q2 earnings.

  • General Motors’ Income Tumbles 40% on China Loss, Parts Shortages

    The auto maker’s net profit tumbled 40% in the second quarter, reflecting challenges with supply-chain disruptions.