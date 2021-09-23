Abstract: - Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $13. 3 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics estimated at US$7.

New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032334/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. qPCR & Multiplexing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Next Generation Sequencing segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

- The Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.

- LOAC & RT-PCR Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR

- In the global LOAC & RT-PCR segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$821.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Story continues

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Almac Group

Cepheid

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

Genomic Health

Hologic

Illumina

Janssen Global Services

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Myriad Genetics

Novartis AG

Opko Health

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032334/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for qPCR &

Multiplexing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for qPCR & Multiplexing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for LOAC & RT-PCR by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for LOAC & RT-PCR by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Technologies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Biomarker

Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Biomarker Development by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for CTC Analysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for CTC Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Proteomic

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Proteomic Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Genetic Analysis

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Genetic Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Monitoring

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Companion

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Companion Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Prognostics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Prognostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Screening

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Cancer Screening by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Risk Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next

Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &

RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC

Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,

Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk

Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,

Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next

Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &

RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC

Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,

Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk

Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,

Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next

Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &

RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC

Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,

Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk

Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,

Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next

Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &

RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC

Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,

Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk

Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,

Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next

Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &

RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC

Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,

Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk

Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,

Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next

Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &

RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC

Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,

Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk

Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,

Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next

Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &

RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC

Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,

Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk

Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,

Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next

Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &

RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC

Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,

Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk

Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,

Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next

Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &

RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC

Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,

Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk

Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer

Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,

Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &

Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation

Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker

Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic

Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer

Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics,

Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &

Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation

Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker

Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic

Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer

Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics,

Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &

Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation

Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker

Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic

Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic

Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer

Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics,

Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 33

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032334/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



