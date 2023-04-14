Global Next generation Diagnostics, Outlook 2023

ReportLinker

As COVID-19 transitions to the endemic phase, automation solutions and smart, connected laboratories will catalyze recovery in the next-generation diagnostics industry. The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of installed capacity in laboratories and healthcare centers.

To take advantage of this situation, it is necessary for industry players to focus on structural solutions that enhance healthcare delivery for sustainable growth.



That is why automation and robotization solutions for tasks and processes are important.



Besides digital solutions that allow physicians to remotely monitor and connect with patients, they should also facilitate real-time digital responses.



The study examines next-generation diagnostics market trends and growth projections to 2028 across different geographical regions, innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies and applications, major vendors to watch, and growth opportunities in the post-pandemic future.

