Global Next Generation Diagnostics Research Outlook Report 2023-2028: Lab Budgets to Remain Flat; Lab Managers may Look to Delay Capex on New Instruments/Equipment Due to Cost Pressures
The study examines next-generation diagnostics market trends and growth projections to 2028 across different geographical regions, innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies and applications, major vendors to watch, and growth opportunities in the post-pandemic future.
As COVID-19 transitions to the endemic phase, automation solutions and smart, connected laboratories will catalyze recovery in the next-generation diagnostics industry. The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of installed capacity in laboratories and healthcare centers.
To take advantage of this situation, it is necessary for industry players to focus on structural solutions that enhance healthcare delivery for sustainable growth.
That is why automation and robotization solutions for tasks and processes are important. Besides digital solutions that allow physicians to remotely monitor and connect with patients, they should also facilitate real-time digital responses.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation Diagnostics Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
Market Segmentation
Growth Environment
3 Macroeconomic Factors
Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
Global GDP Growth Expectations
Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
Global GDP Growth Snapshot
Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023
2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
Supply Chain Disruptions - Impact Analysis
Economic Uncertainties - Impact Analysis
4 Revenue Trends - 2023
Next-generation Diagnostics Market Workflow
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Impact and Applications of Innovative Technologies in IVD
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Competitor Matrix
5 Mergers and Acquisitions
Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in 2022
M&A - Historical Analytics
6 Top 6 Predictions - 2023
Prediction 1: Staff Shortages to Push Double-digit Laboratory Automation Growth Rate in 2023
Prediction 2: 25% of the Total Growth in Syndromic Panel Testing to Come from the Infectious Disease Segment
Prediction 3: Digital Pathology Set for Transformation Supported by Better Evidence-generation Possibilities Due to Regulatory Changes
Prediction 4: Clinical Lab Services are Expected to Undergo Continuous Consolidation Activities in the US and EU Markets
Prediction 5: Oncology Testing to Regain Traction After Being Subdued for 2 Years Owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Prediction 6: Lab Budgets to Remain Flat; Lab Managers may Look to Delay Capex on New Instruments/Equipment Due to Cost Pressures
Segment Outlook - 2023
2023 Market Snapshot
7 Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays - 2023
Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays Market Snapshot
Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays Market - Companies to Watch
8 Molecular Diagnostics - 2023
Molecular Diagnostics Market Snapshot
Molecular Diagnostics Market - Companies to Watch
9 Point-of-care Testing - 2023
POCT Market Snapshot
POCT Market - Companies to Watch
Revenue Forecast by Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Next-generation Diagnostics Market
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Liquid Biopsy for Precision Oncology
Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of AI in Molecular Diagnostics
Growth Opportunity 3: Connected and Smart Labs
Growth Opportunity 4: Decentralized POCT for Infectious Diseases
Growth Opportunity 5: Genomics in the Middle East and Africa
11 Conclusions
Conclusions and Future Outlook
Future of Diagnostics
12 Next Steps
