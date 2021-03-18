Global Next Generation Network Optimization Market Report 2021: Total Market for AI in Networking will Reach Nearly $8 Billion by 2026

Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Network Optimization Market by AI in Networking, Experiential and Intent-based Networks, Virtualized and Software-defined Networks, SD-WAN and 5G Network Slicing 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research assesses the impact of AI in various networking products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and software platforms (network automation, optimization, and transformation).

The report also evaluates the role of SDN, Edge Computing, NFV, and Augmented Intelligence in the formation and support of AI-driven networking ecosystems. In addition, the impact of 5G networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions is also analyzed. The report assesses technologies, products, and solutions from key solution providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive landscape.

It also provides forecasts for the AI-driven networking market based on major market segments and subsegments, AI technology type, deployment type, network type, industry vertical, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for AI in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Vertical from 2021 through 2026.

This research also evaluates intent-based networking including a comparison of IBN with traditional networking in terms of architecture, capabilities, and benefits for carrier and enterprise networks. The report analyzes technologies, infrastructure, and the impact of implementing intent-based networking in conjunction with other emerging technologies such as Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), 5G, AI, and IoT. The report also evaluates leading vendors, strategies, and solutions.

It also investigates experiential networking market opportunities. The report evaluates companies anticipated to be influential in ENI as well as market positioning and strategies. It includes analysis by technology, use case, and solution. It also assesses experiential networking market opportunities by industry vertical. Quantitative analysis includes global and regional forecasts as well as by leading countries within each region for 2021 through 2026. The report also provides specific recommendations across the ICT and digital technology ecosystem relative to ENI.

This research also evaluates the network virtualization and "softwarization" market involving the implementation and operation of software-defined networking and network function virtualization. The report evaluates both SDN and NFV for communication service providers and enterprises. The report provides SDN and NFV forecasts by solution, application, deployment mode, service providers and enterprise for 2021 to 2026.

It also evaluates SD-WAN players (vendors and service providers), strategies, technologies, and solutions. It includes analysis by Component, Appliance, Services, Deployment, Segment (Communication Service Providers, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Enterprise Verticals with forecasts from 2021 to 2026.

This research also evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G network slicing. The report provides market opportunity analysis including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more. The report also includes 5G Network Slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring. In addition, the report provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G network slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. The report includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates for 5G network slicing by segment, RF band, application, and industry vertical through 2026.

Select Report Findings:

The total market for AI in networking will reach nearly $8B globally by 2026

The enterprise segment will lead the AI-enabled networking market, reaching $2.7B by 2026

Key supporting experiential networking technologies include AI and advanced big data analytics

Context-aware processing in experiential networking will become a $4.2B global market by 2026

Essential support, maintenance, and training for experiential networking will reach $56.7M globally by 2026

North America will lead the experiential networking market followed by Asia Pac and Europe through 2025

Overall global SD-WAN market will reach $7.2B with the global SD-WAN support services market will reaching $921M by 2026

AI-enabled networking will support many solutions, such as incremental growth of $565M in the asset tracking market by 2026

AI-enabled networking will facilitate significant cost savings for CSPs and substantial new services realization across industry verticals

