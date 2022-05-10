Global Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market to Reach US$15.2 Billion by the Year 2027

ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032335/?utm_source=GNW

- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market to Reach US$15.2 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.MRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 33.7% CAGR to reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pcm segment is readjusted to a revised 30.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 38.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$747.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.4% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 38.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.2% and 28.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.



- FeRAM Segment Corners a 14.1% Share in 2020



- In the global FeRAM segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$264.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) Avalanche Technologies Inc. Crossbar Inc. Everspin Technologies, Inc. Fujitsu Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. IBM Corp. Infineon Technologies AG Intel Corporation Micron technology, Inc. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ROHM Co. Ltd. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Sandisk, a band of Western Digital Corporation SK Hynix, Inc. STMicroelectronics NV Toshiba Corporation Viking Technology





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032335/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 1: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

December 2021

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 3: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the

Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?

Semiconductor Industry?

EXHIBIT 4: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the

Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to

Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of

Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by

Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help

Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Next Generation Non-volatile Memory Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 7: Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

61 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Non-volatile Memories

Next-Generation Volatile Memory (NVM) - An Insight

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Next Generation Non-volatile Memory Market Set to

Witness Burgeoning Growth

MRAM - The Leading Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Segment

MRAM Advancements

Developed Regions Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Flash Memories in Consumer Electronics Drives

the World NVM Market

Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices:

Opportunity for NVM Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 through 2025

EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and

Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market to Gain Traction

Technologies for Next-Generation Volatile Memory Designs

Pushing the Limits using Floating Gate Technology

3D and Charge Trap NAND

RRAM

PCRAM

MRAM

Tremendous Growth in Demand for Enterprise Storage Applications

Drives Market Growth

Rising Penetration of IoT devices and Propensity for AI-Powered

Applications: A Major Market Opportunity

EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion

Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 11: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

EXHIBIT 12: World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 &

2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications,

Processing, and Sensing

Increasing Growth Prospects of Wearable Electronics to Offer

Significant Market Gains

Critical Role of Non-volatile Memory in Smart City Applications

EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based

Opportunities for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Global High Performance Computing Market (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters

to Spur Growth of NVM

EXHIBIT 15: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$

Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for

Datacenters

This Means Increased Demand for Datacenter Memory & Storage

Solutions

EXHIBIT 16: Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide: Global

Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018,

2020 & 2022

EXHIBIT 17: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by

Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019

and 2021

Rise of In-Memory Computing Bodes Well for Growth of PCM

Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT

Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

EXHIBIT 18: MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT

Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives

Impetus to NVM Market

EXHIBIT 19: Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity

(in Zettabytes) for 2019, 2020, and 2024

Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM

Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market

EXHIBIT 20: Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an

Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020

and 2030

EXHIBIT 21: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MRAM

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for MRAM by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCM

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for PCM by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FeRAM

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for FeRAM by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Cache Memory &

Enterprise Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Phones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial & Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial & Automotive

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mass

Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Mass Storage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded MCU & Smart Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Embedded MCU & Smart

Cards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM,

FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory &

Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive,

Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM,

PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache

Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial &

Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM,

FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory &

Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive,

Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 33: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM,

FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory &

Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive,

Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 39: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM,

PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache

Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial &

Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM,

PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache

Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial &

Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM,

PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache

Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial &

Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 51: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM,

FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory &

Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive,

Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM,

FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory &

Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive,

Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM,

PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache

Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial &

Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM,

PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache

Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial &

Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM,

PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and Other Product Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 69: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Cache

Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial &

Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Non-Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile

Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &

Smart Cards for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 61

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032335/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



