Global Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market to Reach US$15.2 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.MRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 33.7% CAGR to reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pcm segment is readjusted to a revised 30.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 38.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$747.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.4% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 38.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.2% and 28.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.
- FeRAM Segment Corners a 14.1% Share in 2020
- In the global FeRAM segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$264.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) Avalanche Technologies Inc. Crossbar Inc. Everspin Technologies, Inc. Fujitsu Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. IBM Corp. Infineon Technologies AG Intel Corporation Micron technology, Inc. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ROHM Co. Ltd. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Sandisk, a band of Western Digital Corporation SK Hynix, Inc. STMicroelectronics NV Toshiba Corporation Viking Technology
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 1: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
December 2021
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback
EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 3: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the
Risk of Value Chain Modularity
Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?
Semiconductor Industry?
EXHIBIT 4: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the
Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to
Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of
Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by
Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help
Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
COVID-19 Impact on Next Generation Non-volatile Memory Market
Competition
EXHIBIT 7: Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
61 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Non-volatile Memories
Next-Generation Volatile Memory (NVM) - An Insight
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Global Next Generation Non-volatile Memory Market Set to
Witness Burgeoning Growth
MRAM - The Leading Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Segment
MRAM Advancements
Developed Regions Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use of Flash Memories in Consumer Electronics Drives
the World NVM Market
Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices:
Opportunity for NVM Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 through 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and
Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market to Gain Traction
Technologies for Next-Generation Volatile Memory Designs
Pushing the Limits using Floating Gate Technology
3D and Charge Trap NAND
RRAM
PCRAM
MRAM
Tremendous Growth in Demand for Enterprise Storage Applications
Drives Market Growth
Rising Penetration of IoT devices and Propensity for AI-Powered
Applications: A Major Market Opportunity
EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion
Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 11: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 12: World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 &
2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications,
Processing, and Sensing
Increasing Growth Prospects of Wearable Electronics to Offer
Significant Market Gains
Critical Role of Non-volatile Memory in Smart City Applications
EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based
Opportunities for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 14: Global High Performance Computing Market (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters
to Spur Growth of NVM
EXHIBIT 15: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$
Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for
Datacenters
This Means Increased Demand for Datacenter Memory & Storage
Solutions
EXHIBIT 16: Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide: Global
Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018,
2020 & 2022
EXHIBIT 17: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by
Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019
and 2021
Rise of In-Memory Computing Bodes Well for Growth of PCM
Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT
Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
EXHIBIT 18: MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT
Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives
Impetus to NVM Market
EXHIBIT 19: Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity
(in Zettabytes) for 2019, 2020, and 2024
Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM
Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
EXHIBIT 20: Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an
Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020
and 2030
EXHIBIT 21: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 61
