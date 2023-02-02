Global Next Generation Packaging Market to 2028: Growing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry and Rapid E-Commerce Growth Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Packaging Market : Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global next generation packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.

The report predicts the global next generation packaging market to grow with a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on next generation packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on next generation packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global next generation packaging market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global next generation packaging market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand from pharmaceutical industry

Rapid growth of E-commerce industry

Growing awareness of sustainable packaging

Restraints

High cost of the products

Opportunities

Growing investment in R&D of packaging technology

Market Segmentation

The global next generation packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user.

The Global Next Generation Packaging Market by Product Type

Active Packaging

Antimicrobials

Gas Scavengers

Gas Emitters

Others (Moisture & Corrosion Control)

Intelligent Packaging

Sensors

Indicators

Tags

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Connected Packaging

Story continues

The Global Next Generation Packaging Market by End User

Logistics and Supply Chain

Food and Beverages

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Sonoco Products Company

The WestRock Company

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

MULTIVAC

Active Packaging Ltd

Sealed Air Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

ULMA Packaging

WS Packaging

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the next generation packaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the next generation packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global next generation packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myjx7h-generation?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-next-generation-packaging-market-to-2028-growing-demand-from-the-pharmaceutical-industry-and-rapid-e-commerce-growth-drive-the-market-301737754.html

SOURCE Research and Markets