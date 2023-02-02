Global Next Generation Packaging Market to 2028: Growing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry and Rapid E-Commerce Growth Drive the Market
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023
The report on the global next generation packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.
The report predicts the global next generation packaging market to grow with a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
The study on next generation packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on next generation packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global next generation packaging market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global next generation packaging market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing demand from pharmaceutical industry
Rapid growth of E-commerce industry
Growing awareness of sustainable packaging
Restraints
High cost of the products
Opportunities
Growing investment in R&D of packaging technology
Market Segmentation
The global next generation packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user.
The Global Next Generation Packaging Market by Product Type
Active Packaging
Antimicrobials
Gas Scavengers
Gas Emitters
Others (Moisture & Corrosion Control)
Intelligent Packaging
Sensors
Indicators
Tags
Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Connected Packaging
The Global Next Generation Packaging Market by End User
Logistics and Supply Chain
Food and Beverages
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Others
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include
Sonoco Products Company
The WestRock Company
Amcor Limited
Bemis Company Inc.
MULTIVAC
Active Packaging Ltd
Sealed Air Corporation
Stora Enso Oyj
ULMA Packaging
WS Packaging
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the next generation packaging market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the next generation packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global next generation packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myjx7h-generation?w=5
