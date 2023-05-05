Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Strategic Business Report 2023: Growth of Long-Read Sequencing to Propel the Market for NGS Data Analysis

Company Logo

Global Market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis estimated at US$738.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the NGS Commercial Software segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $279.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$279.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$229.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Congenica Ltd.

DNAnexus, Inc.

DNASTAR, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fabric Genomics, Inc.

Genuity Science, Inc.

Golden Helix, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Partek Incorporated

PierianDx

Qiagen

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 437 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $738.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

NGS Data Analysis: Unraveling Critical Clues to Solve Scientific Problems

NGS Data Analysis: Insights into File Formats & Downstream Analysis

File Formats for NGS Raw Data

NGS Data: Downstream Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Financial Impact

Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis

Great Promise of NGS in Fight against COVID-19 Brings Spotlight on NGS Data Analysis Market

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Witnesses Burgeoning Growth

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors

Market Analysis

US and Europe Lead, Asia-Pacific to Witness Growth

Analysis by Product

Analysis by Workflow

Analysis by Mode

Analysis by Read Length

Analysis by End-Use

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Next Generation Sequencing Market Drives the Demand for NGS Data Analysis

Increasing R&D Activities in NGS

Rising Use of NGS in Drug Discovery Drives Growth of NGS Data Analysis

Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for Faster Secondary Analysis Tools

Technological Advancements in Sequencing Techniques and Data Integration

Research Initiatives for the Development of NGS-based In-vitro Diagnostics

The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-enabled Bioinformatics Services

NGS Data Analysis Using Big Data Gains Ground

Improving Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario for NGS-based Diagnostic Tests

Increase in Genome Mapping Programs

Declining Costs of Genome Sequencing Drive Market Growth

Growth of Long-Read Sequencing to Propel the Market for NGS Data Analysis

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market Prospects

Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Market Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8l9mim

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

