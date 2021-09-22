Abstract: - Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market to Reach $6. 4 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation estimated at US$3.

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Semi-Automated Library Preparation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NGS Library Preparation Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $982.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

- The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$982.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.

- Automated Library Preparation Segment to Record 10.2% CAGR

- In the global Automated Library Preparation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$508.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$736.7 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berry Genomics

BGI

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

Macrogen

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Novo Gene

Nugen Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V

Raindance Technologies, Inc.

Swift Biosciences Inc.

Thermo Fisher

WuXi AppTec







