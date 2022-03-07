U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,263.94
    -64.93 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,213.68
    -401.12 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,050.54
    -262.89 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.74
    -10.16 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.18
    +2.50 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.70
    +16.10 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    -0.0034 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3145
    -0.0103 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4150
    +0.6350 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,049.98
    +218.73 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.98
    +27.36 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,974.49
    -12.65 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

Global NFT-marketplace creator NFTICALLY marks 138% MoM growth in users; highest in the space globally

·2 min read

- With presence in India and Singapore, NFTICALLY has already powered 6300+ NFT stores across 50+ countries.

- Since inception it has exhibited 138% MoM growth in users, among the highest in the space globally.

- The platform behind iconic global NFT stores like Bollycoin (Dabang Movie NFTs - India), Late Milkha Singh (India) , Zipmex (Thailand) and Sportego (UK) - has exhibited topmost security protocols with almost 0% downtime - which is at par with the world's topmost NFT platforms

- More than 50% of premium online stores of NFTICALLY sold out their first collection in less than 24 hours - thanks to embedded marketing, affiliate and NFT structure automation

NEW DELHI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTICALLY, the first of its kind global NFT Marketplace creator has taken high strides in powering the most iconic NFT collections since the time of its inception. Over the short span of 6 months, NFTICALLY has enabled 12K+ NFTs and 6300+ listed stores from more than 50 countries across the globe. With an ever growing number of 24000+ registered wallets on the platform, the B2B SaaS company has experienced an MoM growth of 138% in users - making it one of the fastest growing NFT platforms in the world.

NFTICALLY has established numerous meaningful partnerships to help brands harness the power of non fungible tokens. These include market leaders such as Zee Studios, AltiusDAO and BollyCoin among others. As of today, NFTically has powered a total sales of over $500,000 for their clientele. In the coming 6 months, the company is set to back not just iconic Global personalities, Bollywood studios and celebrities but also premier educational institutions, sports teams and real estate companies in launching their NFTs - with expected transactions of over 200Mn USD.

Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, NFTICALLY, said, "This span of time has been nothing short of exhilarating. As we go forward, our mission at NFTICALLY is to build knowledge resource, trust and transparency in the ecosystem while democratizing access to the same on all levels - including brands, celebrities, artists and buyers."

NFTICALLY has the vision to become a full stack Web 3.0 SaaS provider with their top of the line services to provide users with end-to-end compliance and help them in setting up their own White Label NFT Store.

About NFTically

NFTICALLY is a first of a kind global NFT marketplace creator and a B2B SaaS for launching white-label NFT Stores & Marketplaces to Mint, Buy or Sell NFTs. The company has a vision to become a full stack NFT Company to help anyone monetize their digital assets. The platform aims become a full stack Web 3.0 SaaS provider and simplify the NFT ecosystem and allows users to create a marketplace at a click of a button allowing them to park the NFT marketplace under their own domain names.

Cision

  • Optimism is waning but conditions are right for a good year for business

    Small businesses say they are struggling but the economy is poised to bounce back from the pandemic in 2022 ‘Those companies hurt most by Covid will see brighter skies this year.’ Photograph: Andrew Holt/Getty Images Small businesses today are struggling and their optimism is waning. Or are they? Yes: the closely watched Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation of Independent Businesses dropped in January to a level of 97.1, well off its recent peak of 102.5 in June 2021. Yes:

  • Arti Modi Nominated for the KPMG Entrepreneur of the Year Award

    Calgary based entrepreneur, Arti Modi, has been nominated for the 2021 KPMG Entrepreneur of the year award.

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • JPMorgan polls investors over potential exclusion of Russian debt from indexes

    JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used emerging market bond indexes, is polling investors over the potential exclusion of Russia's local and hard currency debt from its benchmarks. In a "Survey Monkey" poll seen by Reuters, the Wall Street bank asks investors to vote on their "expectations" over whether various sovereign and corporate hard-currency and rouble-denominated bonds and securities should be retained or removed. JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the survey.

  • U.S. Supreme Court spurns Google bid to avoid shareholder lawsuit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Alphabet Inc's attempt to nix a lawsuit by shareholders accusing the Google parent company of fraudulently concealing a security glitch that left private user data exposed. The justices left in place a lower court's ruling that revived the lawsuit brought over the 2018 incident that the company was slow to disclose, turning away Alphabet's appeal. The lawsuit, led by the state of Rhode Island, was filed after the Wall Street Journal published an article in October 2018 that said Google concealed the exposure of private data for nearly 500,000 users of Google+ - a social network owned by Google - because it feared regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Visa, Dollar Tree, Bitcoin in Focus

    Visa and Mastercard suspended operations in the rogue state, setting the stage for additional losses.

  • In a Surprise Move, Josh Schulman Is Exiting Michael Kors, Capri + John Idol Will Stay on as CEO

    Capri reported strong quarterly results last month.

  • ESG Finds Itself at Crossroads After Investing in Putin’s Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- An investing movement that promotes itself as a protector of people and the planet has somehow found itself providing capital to the autocratic regime behind Europe’s worst military conflict since World War II.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Ju

  • GBP/USD Tests Resistance At 1.3225

    GBP/USD failed to settle below the support at 1.3200 and is testing the resistance level at 1.3225.

  • What Europe can learn from the 1970s oil crisis: Don’t fear high prices

    Driven by market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price is about double what it was before the pandemic, and six-fold above its low point in April 2020. The US has been here before: Between 1979 and 1981, during the Iran-Iraq war, the price of imported oil in the US doubled. Before those crises, between 35-45% of US oil was imported, and when supplies fell, price spikes and shortages led to hours-long lines at gas stations.

  • Industry Moves: Former Bearpaw Exec John Pierce Joins Lamo + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods' Charts Suggest It Isn't Time to Go to Bat for the Stock

    It's probably best for now to avoid the long side of the sporting goods retailer, which is slated to report fourth-quarter results Tuesday.

  • U.S. bank JPMorgan suggests clients buy distressed Russian bonds

    JPMorgan strategists are advising clients to pick up some beaten-down Russian assets on the cheap, touting the bonds of Russian companies with significant international operations as the best way to profit from distressed pricing. Russian bond prices have fallen to record lows since Moscow invaded Ukraine as investors fret over their ability to pay as a result of coordinated Western sanctions. The United States has led the sanctions to limit the flow of Western money and damage Russia's economy, while Ukraine has called for the boycott of Russian energy exports.

  • Russian Banks Turn to China to Sidestep Cutoff From Payments Systems

    The move by some Russian banks to use China’s state-owned UnionPay system could signal a shift toward greater cooperation between the two countries to help Moscow find alternative ways to connect to the global financial system.

  • Uber Just Increased Its Guidance. The Stock Is Jumping.

    Uber stock was up more than 4% in premarket trading after the ride-share company raised its fiscal first-quarter 2022 outlook. Trips represent ride bookings, while gross bookings represent the total dollar value generated by Uber’s ride-hailing, grocery and food delivery and freight-shipping businesses.

  • How I'm Making Bank on a Cheap Small-Cap Financial

    Let's discuss a financial name that I believe is an attractive covered call candidate. Cowen Inc. is known primarily as a boutique investment bank. In addition to investment banking, this New York City-based financial services firm offers sales and trading, research, prime brokerage, and investment management services to over 6,000 institutional and private clients, and companies in search of financing.

  • Creating a Ripple Effect: Associates at the Heart of Engagement and Innovation

    Instilling a sense of purpose in employees not only benefits workplace culture but can have a broader impact on business and society. Today, workers are looking for companies that share their value...

  • ‘I think we’re going to see some spectacular returns,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, The star manager whose key innovation fund has struggled amid a fallout for tech stocks, is staying upbeat.

  • European shares skid to 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects

    European stocks hit a one-year low on Monday, with German and French shares set to confirm a bear market as the United States and Western allies weigh a ban on importing Russian oil, raising fears of a spike in inflation dragging economic growth. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 have shed more than 20% from their record closing highs on Jan. 5 and were on course to confirm bear market levels. Brent crude prices soared to near $130 a barrel, their highest since 2008 after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil in retaliation to its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Fortune 500 company makes multimillion-dollar investment in Dayton-area facility

    These investments are expected to continue for years as the company embarks on a strategic growth plan.