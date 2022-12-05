The Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market is expected to grow by $3,753.73 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.34% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the NGS-based RNA-seq market and it is poised to grow by $3,753. 73 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the NGS-based RNA-seq market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of next-generation sequencing methods, technological advancement in sequencing platforms, and the availability of wide range of next generation sequencing products.



The NGS-based RNA-seq market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Academic and research centers

• Clinical research

• Pharma companies

• Hospitals



By Technology

• Sequencing by synthesis

• Ion semiconductor sequencing

• Single-molecule real-time sequencing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in next-generation sequencing techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the NGS-based RNA-seq market growth during the next few years. Also, reduced costs of gene sequencing and developments in the field of bioinformatics and cloud-based software programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the NGS-based RNA-seq market covers the following areas:

• NGS-based RNA-seq market sizing

• NGS-based RNA-seq market forecast

• NGS-based RNA-seq market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading NGS-based RNA-seq market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Precigen Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., PierianDx Inc., Psomagen Inc., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zymo Research Corp. Also, the NGS-based RNA-seq market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

