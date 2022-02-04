U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.50
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,828.00
    -143.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,548.75
    +56.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.70
    -11.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.17
    +1.90 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    +7.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1474
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.76
    +3.67 (+16.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3571
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8670
    -0.0940 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,950.30
    +1,388.25 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.01
    +34.96 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,523.49
    -5.35 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

January report preview: Payroll growth set to slow as Omicron dents recovery

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global NGS Data Analysis Market Outlook, 2022-2026 - Rising Use of NGS in Drug Discovery Drives Demand

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by the Year 2026

Growth in the global market is set to be driven due to extensive uptake of the technology for analysis of RNA and DNA sequences. Cloud-based platforms are rapidly emerging as favorable solutions for performing computationally intensive activities during NGS data analysis makes it fast and simple for researchers to acquire computational resources for conducting large-scale data analysis of NGS. Recent technological advancements in cloud computing and bioinformatics have led to the development of a wide array of cloud-based bioinformatics platforms and services for carrying out large-scale NGS data analysis, which is likely to propel significant market growth in the coming years.

NGS methods are being extensively employed in genomic research, clinical diagnosis, and for oncology precision medicine, particularly for the diagnosis of breast and lung cancers. The rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe is expected to boost growth in the global NGS data analysis market in the near future. Moreover, with tangible progress made towards personalized treatment of diseases, there is an increased demand for rapid and precise sequencing interpretation algorithms and tools that can help in expediting data analysis.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis estimated at US$549.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.9% CAGR to reach US$814.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NGS Commercial Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44% share of the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market.

Analytical software is expected to exhibit robust growth over the next few years, attributed to the increased awareness and growing demand for sequencing technologies. The vast quantities of data generated via NGS require management platforms and solutions, which is resulting in the rising demand for such algorithms and tools. Companies lacking the necessary infrastructure for data analysis, interpretation, and management are increasingly adopting cost-effective NGS data analysis services.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $238.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $128.6 Million by 2026

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$128.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 13.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$101.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US is a major regional market for NGS data analysis, attributed to the presence of several established players, growing demand for personalized medicine, and launch of several large-scale genome sequencing projects in the region.

Europe represents another major market. The region's dominance is attributed to the presence of several key global players, including Agilent Technologies, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, coupled with the presence of a large number of regional players engaged in developing NGS data analysis software. There are also various European universities that are involved in conducting various NGS research projects, which is driving the adoption of NGS software tools in the region.

Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Congenica Ltd.

  • DNAnexus Inc.

  • Dnastar, Inc.

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Fabric Genomics, Inc.

  • Genuity Science

  • Golden Helix, Inc.

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

  • Partek Incorporated

  • PierianDx

  • Qiagen

  • SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.

  • Sophia Genetics

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • NGS Data Analysis: Unraveling Critical Clues to Solve Scientific Problems

  • NGS Data Analysis: Insights into File Formats & Downstream Analysis

  • File Formats for NGS Raw Data

  • NGS Data: Downstream Analysis

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

  • Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

  • Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

  • Financial Impact

  • Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

  • Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

  • Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

  • Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant

  • With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis

  • Great Promise of NGS in Fight against COVID-19 Brings Spotlight on NGS Data Analysis Market

  • Global Market Overview and Prospects

  • Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Witnesses Burgeoning Growth

  • Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors

  • Market Analysis

  • US and Europe Lead, Asia-Pacific to Witness Growth

  • Analysis by Product

  • Analysis by Workflow

  • Analysis by Mode

  • Analysis by Read Length

  • Analysis by End-use

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Next Generation Sequencing Market Drives the Demand for NGS Data Analysis

  • Increasing R&D Activities in NGS

  • Rising Use of NGS in Drug Discovery Drives Growth of NGS Data Analysis

  • Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for Faster Secondary Analysis Tools

  • Technological Advancements in Sequencing Techniques and Data Integration

  • Research Initiatives for the Development of NGS-based In-vitro Diagnostics

  • The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-enabled Bioinformatics Services

  • NGS Data Analysis Using Big Data Gains Ground

  • Improving Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario for NGS-based Diagnostic Tests

  • Increase in Genome Mapping Programs

  • Declining Costs of Genome Sequencing Drive Market Growth

  • Growth of Long-Read Sequencing to Propel the Market for NGS Data Analysis

  • Aging Demographics Present Opportunities

  • Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market Prospects

  • Market Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 111

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcy0qx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Biden Wants to Nix a Trump-Era Retirement Plan Rule. So Does Wall Street.

    Financial-services firms uniformly agree with the DOL proposal to rescind a Trump-era rule making it harder for Erisa plan advisors to align investments with ESG criteria.

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • There are three types of workers. Which one are you?

    Before you accept a new job, think like a management scholar and figure out which type of worker you are.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • ‘No, no, no, no, no!’ My wife and I are close to retirement, but we want to buy a house. Should I empty my 401(k) for the down payment?

    'I am over 59 years of age, and I am hoping to retire in six years. My wife may retire a little before that.'

  • The truth about management in Silicon Valley: It doesn't exist

    The tech industry is home to some of the world’s greatest innovators, most profitable and valuable companies, and incredible startup success stories. There may be talk about objectives and key results in tech companies, but often these goal-setting frameworks are just words without any teeth.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • Wells Fargo Gamed System in Investor Arbitration, Judge Says

    A Georgia judge said the bank and its lawyer secretly manipulated a list of potential arbitrators.

  • Buffett Strikes Gold as Japan Trading Houses See Record Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s surprise bet on Japan’s trading houses is paying off as the companies expect a record-breaking rebound in profits.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe trading compa

  • Amazon Shares Jump as Cloud Unit Helps Drive Profit Past Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. ramped up the price of its flagship Prime membership offering, which along with strong cloud performance drove its shares 13% higher in U.S. premarket trading Friday. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout A

  • U.S. Cements LNG Export Crown as Venture Global Fires Up Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture Global LNG began producing liquefied natural gas at its Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana, solidifying the U.S.’s position as the world’s top producer of the superchilled fuel.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Trulieve Celebrates Statewide Retail Rebrand in Maryland on February 5

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, is hosting a statewide celebration commemorating the re-branding of its Maryland retail locations, formerly branded as Harvest. On Saturday, Feb. 5, Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and their caregivers to join the celebration at each retail location across the state.

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • Activision Blizzard misses on Q4 earnings as 'Call of Duty' bookings fall

    Activision Blizzard missed on the top and bottom line in Q4, as sales of 'Call of Duty' fell year over year.

  • Ford Posts $17.9 Billion in Full-Year Net Income, Gives Upbeat Outlook

    The U.S. auto maker’s results benefited from several special items, including an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in startup Rivian Automotive.

  • Supreme Court Ruling Could Curtail High-Cost Retirement Plan Options

    A high court decision upholding a suit against Northwestern University for having 400-plus retirement-plan options, including many high-cost ones, could shake up other retirement plans and encourage them to simplify.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Analysis-Despite client shift to 'multicloud', Amazon notches up sunny sales

    Amazon.com Inc has racked up four straight quarters of cloud computing sales growth, a streak analysts are calling impressive and easing concerns that a customer shift toward multiple cloud vendors would hurt its leading market share. Warnings from industry regulators https://www.reuters.com/world/the-great-reboot/bank-regulators-tech-giants-are-now-too-big-fail-2021-08-20 of the need to cut risk as well as some high-profile cloud outages have increasingly pushed some corporate tech teams to adopt an approach called multicloud. But Amazon's strong cloud performance, a large part of its forecast-beating quarterly results https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/amazon-hikes-prime-membership-fees-us-2022-02-03 on Thursday, underscores robust growth for much of the cloud industry, especially for the biggest players.