The global nitro-infused beverages market is expected to reach $48.50 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 21.66% during the forecast period 2021-2026

High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the fact that infusion of nitrogen greatly improves the taste and texture of the beverage. Moreover, with the increase in disposable income, there is expected to be a further surge in demand for nitro-infused beverages.

Consumption of nitro-infused beverages also helps reduce sugar intake, and it does not require any additional sugar. Infusion of nitrogen adds a tinge of sweetness to the drink, thereby reducing the requirement for additional sugar. A major factor driving the nitro-infused beverages market is the change in consumer preference and the growing demand for newer products in the market. Consumers are willing to spend the extra dime for the premium taste and mouthfeel of the product.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Nitro-Infused Beverages Market



The supply chain of the majority of the industries across the globe got impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the nitro-infused beverages market.Economic slowdown, job losses, and a lot of uncertainties related to the next paycheck did affect the sales of nitro-infused beverages.



However, the sales of nitro-infused beverages remained stable owing to a surge in online sales.E-commerce played a major role in ensuring the delivery of products to consumers’ doorstep.



Moreover, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and convenience stores started offering their products online, ensuring that consumers don’t run out of their day-to-day products.



Market Segmentation



Global Nitro-Infused Beverages Market by Distribution Channel



The global nitro-infused beverages market is dominated by supermarkets/hypermarkets.Supermarkets/hypermarkets carry different products by various brands, all under one roof, making it convenient for the consumers to shop for their daily needs.



Existing, as well as newer brands, are looking to increase their shelf presence in the supermarkets/hypermarkets as they garner more footfalls in comparison to specialty and convenience stores.



Global Nitro-Infused Beverages Market by Product



The global nitro-infused beverages market based on product type is dominated by coffee.This dominance is due to the growing consumer preference for coffee over any other beverage.



Nitro-infused coffee is usually made from cold brew coffee which is then infused with nitrogen gas. One of the key benefits of nitro-infused coffee is that it contains more than 30% caffeine in comparison to regular drip coffee.



Global Nitro-Infused Beverages Market by Region



North America generated the highest revenue of $10.2 million in 2020 in the market, which is attributed to the technological advancements in the region. The nitro-infused beverages market is expected to grow in the North America region due to the presence of multiple nitro-infused beverages marketers in the region. Marketers are continuously innovating and introducing newer products in the market in order to cater to their regular customers and add newer consumers to their database. The region is expected to witness a high growth rate of 23.81% during the forecast period.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Alfred, Bona Fide Nitro Coffee and Tea, Califia Farms, Caveman Coffee Co., Dunkin’, East Forged, H&H Products Company, King’s Row Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, McDonald’s Corporation, Nitro Beverage Co., PepsiCo, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (which hold 50%-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30%-40% share), and small and emerging companies (hold the balance 10%-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the nitro-infused beverages market.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Rest-of-South America

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Rest-of- Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

