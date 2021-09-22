U.S. markets closed

Global Nitrobenzene Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Nitrobenzene Market to Reach $13. 6 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nitrobenzene estimated at US$9. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitrobenzene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032340/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aniline Production, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pesticide Additive segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
- The Nitrobenzene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
- Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
- In the global Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$355.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$519.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • Bann Quimica Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Connell Chemical Industry

  • Covestro AG

  • Dow Chemical

  • FJ Pec

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Nanjing Chemical Industries

  • Shandong Jinling Chemical Co.

  • Shanghai Tian

  • SINOPEC

  • SP Chemicals

  • The Chemours Company

  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd

  • Yantai Wanhua Polyurethane Co. Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032340/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Aniline Production
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Aniline Production by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Aniline Production by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pesticide Additive
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Pesticide Additive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pesticide Additive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Rubber
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Synthetic Rubber
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Rubber
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by Application -
Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber
Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by Application -
Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber
Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: China Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by Application -
Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber
Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: China Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: France Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: France Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by Application -
Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber
Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by Application -
Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber
Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: UK Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by Application -
Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber
Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrobenzene by Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide
Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber
Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrobenzene by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrobenzene by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrobenzene by Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide
Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrobenzene by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene
by Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive,
Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: India Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: India Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by End-Use -
Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrobenzene by Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide
Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Aniline Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic
Rubber Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aniline
Production, Pesticide Additive, Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrobenzene by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 128: South Korea Historic Review for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Nitrobenzene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032340/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


