Global Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium Fertilizers Market - With Historic Data from 2020, Estimates for 2021-2025 and Projections of CAGR Through 2026
Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium Fertilizers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this investigation includes the major inorganic fertilizers that are currently being used for production of various crops, vegetables, fruits and various other agriculture products.
The study scope includes the major fertilizers that are being utilized for the agriculture production. Each fertilizer is analyzed based on its historic market in terms of volume to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecasted growth from 2021 through 2026.
The publisher analyzes each market and its applications in crop, market projections and market volume share. This report mainly deals with the types of fertilizers and covers the total market for nitrogen fertilizer, phosphate fertilizers, and potash fertilizers. Influencing factors, including fertilizer production and efficiencies, fertilizer demand and supply, research on various fertilizers and industry structure, are also discussed. The publisher examines fertilizer companies and industry alliances, production, crop type and market-driving forces.
Report Includes
358 data tables
An in-depth overview of the global market for fertilizers
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the overall fertilizers market size in value and volumetric terms, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by fertilizer type, crop type, raw material, and geographic region
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other forces affecting the current and future market outlook
Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, China, India, Western Europe, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, Belarus, Iran, South Africa, Turkey, and other rest of the world countries
Identification of the trends, gaps and opportunities in the market, estimating current and future demand of fertilizers in various global markets
Review of the list of companies which are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on food and fertilizers industry ecosystem
Profile descriptions of the leading global players including Agrium, BASF, Cf Industries, The Mosaic Company, Safco Products Co., and Uralkaliy PAO (Uralkali PJSC)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Fertilizer Industry Overview
Why Use Fertilizers?
Role of Fertilizers in Crop Productivity
Soil Fertility and Improvement
Soil Fertility and Soil Productivity
Essential Nutrients
Types of Mineral Fertilizers
Fertilizer Industry Value Chain
Procurement of Raw Materials
Manufacturing Process
Distribution of Finished Product
Central Planning
Supporting Activities
Recent Developments in the Global Market
Company Acquisition
Regulatory Approval
Temporary Shutdown
Kropz's Hinda Phosphate Project Update
Green Ammonia Manufacturing Technology
Ore Reserve Estimate (ORE) and Exploration Target
Meridian Group Established a Fertilizer Port
Restart of Sulfuric Acid Supplies
New Sulfuric Acid Plant
Largest Single Fertilizer Cargo to Date
Green Ammonia Production Solutions in Iceland
Chapter 4 Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer
Introduction
Nitrogen Fertilizer Sources and Formulations
Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material
African Nitrogen Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
Americas Nitrogen Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
Latin American and Caribbean Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material
Asian Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material
European Nitrogen Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
Oceania Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material
Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Region
African Nitrogen Fertilizer Market
Americas Nitrogen Fertilizer Market
Asian Nitrogen Fertilizer Market
European Nitrogen Fertilizer Market
Oceania Nitrogen Fertilizer Market
Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Crop Type
Chapter 5 Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer
Introduction
Phosphate Fertilizer Sources and Formulations
Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer by Raw Material
African Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
Americas Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
Asian Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
European Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
Oceania Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer by Region
African Phosphate Fertilizer Market
Americas Phosphate Fertilizer Market
Asian Phosphate Fertilizer Market
European Phosphate Fertilizer Market
Oceania Phosphate Fertilizer Market
Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer by Crop Type
Chapter 6 Global Market for Potash Fertilizer
Introduction
Potash Fertilizers and Formulations
Global Market for Potash Fertilizer by Raw Material
African Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
Americas Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
Asian Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
European Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
Oceania Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material
Global Market for Potash Fertilizer by Region
African Potash Fertilizer Market
Americas Potash Fertilizer Market
Asian Potash Fertilizer Market
European Potash Fertilizer Market
Oceania Potash Fertilizer Market
Global Market for Potash Fertilizer by Crop Type
Chapter 7 Market Dynamics
Regional Market Activity
Recent Activities in the African Market for Fertilizers
Recent Activities in the Americas Market for Fertilizers
Recent Activities in the Asia-Pacific for Fertilizers
Recent Activities in the European Market for Fertilizers
Chapter 8 Chinese Fertilizer Market
Chapter 9 Indian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 10 U.S. Fertilizer Market
Chapter 11 European Fertilizer Market
Chapter 12 Brazilian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 13 Indonesian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 14 Pakistani Fertilizer Market
Chapter 15 Canadian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 16 Vietnamese Fertilizer Market
Chapter 17 Australian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 18 Thailand Fertilizer Market
Chapter 19 Russian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 20 Bangladesh Fertilizer Market
Chapter 21 Malaysian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 22 Turkish Fertilizer Market
Chapter 23 Mexican Fertilizer Market
Chapter 24 Ukrainian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 25 Argentinian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 26 Egyptian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 27 Belarusian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 28 Iranian Fertilizer Market
Chapter 29 Japanese Fertilizer Market
Chapter 30 Philippine Fertilizer Market
Chapter 31 New Zealand Fertilizer Market
Chapter 32 South African Fertilizer Market
Chapter 33 Uzbekistan Fertilizer Market
Chapter 34 Moroccan Fertilizer Market
Chapter 35 Chilean Fertilizer Market
Chapter 36 Rest of the World Fertilizer Market
Chapter 37 Company Profiles
AGRIUM
BASF
CF INDUSTRIES
ICL GROUP LTD.
K+S
THE MOSAIC COMPANY
POTASH CORP. OF SASKATCHEWAN
SAFCO PRODUCTS CO.
URALKALIY PAO (URALKALI PJSC)
YARA INTERNATIONAL
Chapter 38 Appendix: Acronyms
