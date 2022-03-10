U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

Global Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium Fertilizers Market - With Historic Data from 2020, Estimates for 2021-2025 and Projections of CAGR Through 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium Fertilizers Market

Global Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium Fertilizers Market
Global Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium Fertilizers Market

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium Fertilizers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this investigation includes the major inorganic fertilizers that are currently being used for production of various crops, vegetables, fruits and various other agriculture products.

The study scope includes the major fertilizers that are being utilized for the agriculture production. Each fertilizer is analyzed based on its historic market in terms of volume to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecasted growth from 2021 through 2026.

The publisher analyzes each market and its applications in crop, market projections and market volume share. This report mainly deals with the types of fertilizers and covers the total market for nitrogen fertilizer, phosphate fertilizers, and potash fertilizers. Influencing factors, including fertilizer production and efficiencies, fertilizer demand and supply, research on various fertilizers and industry structure, are also discussed. The publisher examines fertilizer companies and industry alliances, production, crop type and market-driving forces.

Report Includes

  • 358 data tables

  • An in-depth overview of the global market for fertilizers

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation and forecast the overall fertilizers market size in value and volumetric terms, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by fertilizer type, crop type, raw material, and geographic region

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other forces affecting the current and future market outlook

  • Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, China, India, Western Europe, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, Belarus, Iran, South Africa, Turkey, and other rest of the world countries

  • Identification of the trends, gaps and opportunities in the market, estimating current and future demand of fertilizers in various global markets

  • Review of the list of companies which are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

  • Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on food and fertilizers industry ecosystem

  • Profile descriptions of the leading global players including Agrium, BASF, Cf Industries, The Mosaic Company, Safco Products Co., and Uralkaliy PAO (Uralkali PJSC)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Fertilizer Industry Overview

  • Why Use Fertilizers?

  • Role of Fertilizers in Crop Productivity

  • Soil Fertility and Improvement

  • Soil Fertility and Soil Productivity

  • Essential Nutrients

  • Types of Mineral Fertilizers

  • Fertilizer Industry Value Chain

  • Procurement of Raw Materials

  • Manufacturing Process

  • Distribution of Finished Product

  • Central Planning

  • Supporting Activities

  • Recent Developments in the Global Market

  • Company Acquisition

  • Regulatory Approval

  • Temporary Shutdown

  • Kropz's Hinda Phosphate Project Update

  • Green Ammonia Manufacturing Technology

  • Ore Reserve Estimate (ORE) and Exploration Target

  • Meridian Group Established a Fertilizer Port

  • Restart of Sulfuric Acid Supplies

  • New Sulfuric Acid Plant

  • Largest Single Fertilizer Cargo to Date

  • Green Ammonia Production Solutions in Iceland

Chapter 4 Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer

  • Introduction

  • Nitrogen Fertilizer Sources and Formulations

  • Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material

  • African Nitrogen Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • Americas Nitrogen Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • Latin American and Caribbean Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material

  • Asian Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material

  • European Nitrogen Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • Oceania Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material

  • Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Region

  • African Nitrogen Fertilizer Market

  • Americas Nitrogen Fertilizer Market

  • Asian Nitrogen Fertilizer Market

  • European Nitrogen Fertilizer Market

  • Oceania Nitrogen Fertilizer Market

  • Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Crop Type

Chapter 5 Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer

  • Introduction

  • Phosphate Fertilizer Sources and Formulations

  • Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer by Raw Material

  • African Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • Americas Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • Asian Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • European Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • Oceania Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer by Region

  • African Phosphate Fertilizer Market

  • Americas Phosphate Fertilizer Market

  • Asian Phosphate Fertilizer Market

  • European Phosphate Fertilizer Market

  • Oceania Phosphate Fertilizer Market

  • Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer by Crop Type

Chapter 6 Global Market for Potash Fertilizer

  • Introduction

  • Potash Fertilizers and Formulations

  • Global Market for Potash Fertilizer by Raw Material

  • African Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • Americas Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • Asian Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • European Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • Oceania Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

  • Global Market for Potash Fertilizer by Region

  • African Potash Fertilizer Market

  • Americas Potash Fertilizer Market

  • Asian Potash Fertilizer Market

  • European Potash Fertilizer Market

  • Oceania Potash Fertilizer Market

  • Global Market for Potash Fertilizer by Crop Type

Chapter 7 Market Dynamics

  • Regional Market Activity

  • Recent Activities in the African Market for Fertilizers

  • Recent Activities in the Americas Market for Fertilizers

  • Recent Activities in the Asia-Pacific for Fertilizers

  • Recent Activities in the European Market for Fertilizers

Chapter 8 Chinese Fertilizer Market

Chapter 9 Indian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 10 U.S. Fertilizer Market

Chapter 11 European Fertilizer Market

Chapter 12 Brazilian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 13 Indonesian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 14 Pakistani Fertilizer Market

Chapter 15 Canadian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 16 Vietnamese Fertilizer Market

Chapter 17 Australian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 18 Thailand Fertilizer Market

Chapter 19 Russian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 20 Bangladesh Fertilizer Market

Chapter 21 Malaysian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 22 Turkish Fertilizer Market

Chapter 23 Mexican Fertilizer Market

Chapter 24 Ukrainian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 25 Argentinian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 26 Egyptian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 27 Belarusian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 28 Iranian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 29 Japanese Fertilizer Market

Chapter 30 Philippine Fertilizer Market

Chapter 31 New Zealand Fertilizer Market

Chapter 32 South African Fertilizer Market

Chapter 33 Uzbekistan Fertilizer Market

Chapter 34 Moroccan Fertilizer Market

Chapter 35 Chilean Fertilizer Market

Chapter 36 Rest of the World Fertilizer Market

Chapter 37 Company Profiles

  • AGRIUM

  • BASF

  • CF INDUSTRIES

  • ICL GROUP LTD.

  • K+S

  • THE MOSAIC COMPANY

  • POTASH CORP. OF SASKATCHEWAN

  • SAFCO PRODUCTS CO.

  • URALKALIY PAO (URALKALI PJSC)

  • YARA INTERNATIONAL

Chapter 38 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/see3m1

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


