Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market to Reach $89.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market to Reach $89. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nitrogenous Fertilizers estimated at US$66.

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032341/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Urea, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$28.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ammonium Sulfate segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
- The Nitrogenous Fertilizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
- Ammonia Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
- In the global Ammonia segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • Agrium Inc.

  • Bunge Limited

  • CF Industries Holdings Inc.

  • Coromandel International Ltd.

  • EuroChem Group AG

  • Koch Fertilizer, Llc

  • Nutrien Ltd.

  • OCI Nitrogen

  • Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.

  • SABIC Group

  • Sinofert

  • Togliattiazot (TOAZ)

  • Yara International ASA




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032341/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Urea by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Urea by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Urea by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Ammonium Sulfate
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Ammonium Sulfate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ammonium Sulfate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Ammonia by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Ammonia by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ammonia by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ammonium Nitrate
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Ammonium Nitrate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ammonium Nitrate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Ammonium
Nitrate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Calcium Ammonium Nitrate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Ammonium
Nitrate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Crop Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Cereals & Grains
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Oilseeds & Pulses
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruits &
Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Soil by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Soil by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Soil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Foliar by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Foliar by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Foliar by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertigation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Fertigation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertigation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium
Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate,
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea,
Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium
Nitrate and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits &
Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: USA Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soil,
Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium
Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate,
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium
Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium
Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate,
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea,
Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium
Nitrate and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits &
Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soil,
Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium
Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate,
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea,
Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium
Nitrate and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits &
Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: China Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soil,
Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium
Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate,
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium
Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium
Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate,
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium
Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: France Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium
Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate,
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium
Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium
Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate,
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium
Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and
Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Application - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium
Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: UK Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Type - Urea, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate,
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Urea,
Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium
Nitrate and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nitrogenous
Fertilizers by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: UK Historic Review for Nitrogenous Fertilizers by
Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous Fertilizers
by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Crop Types, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits &
Vegetables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032341/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


