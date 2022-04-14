ReportLinker

Global Noiseless Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, OTR), By Tire Construction Type (Radial, Bias), By Demand Category (OEM, Aftermarket), By Price Segment (Budget, Ultra Budget, Premium), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Noiseless Tire Market, By Vehicle Type, By Tire Construction Type, By Demand Category, By Price Segment, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267883/?utm_source=GNW



The global noiseless tire market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising levels of noise pollution and advancements in tire technology.



High-end investments by market players for research and development activities and increasing penetration of advanced vehicles are propelling the demand for noiseless tires.

Noiseless tires produce low noise or no noise at high speeds.Noiseless tires are in high demand among consumers as they improve the overall driving experience.



While producing the tires after the tire is cured in its mold, manufacturers add a thick layer of foam or sound-absorbing sponge to the inner line of the tire, either as a continuous piece or comprised of several shorter sections to make the tires noiseless.

Increase in Demand for Noiseless Tires in Electric Vehicles Drives Market Growth

Growing environmental concerns and the stringent government policies and norms emphasizing the use of zero-emission vehicles lowering the adverse impact of greenhouse gases on the environment are fueling the sales of electric vehicles around the globe.The development of charging stations and the availability of subsidies and income tax rebates in several developing economies are accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles worldwide.



Electric vehicles run on electricity and do not support engines, resulting in no noise while driving the vehicles.Noiseless or quiet tires are in demand among electric vehicle manufacturers as the noise source in electric vehicles is from tires.



Surge in electric vehicle production, and with the purchasing power of consumers, the demand for noiseless tires is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period.

Growing Sales and Production of Luxury Vehicles Supports Market Growth

Luxury vehicle manufacturers are constantly seeking innovative solutions to enhance the performance and comfort of drivers while driving an automobile.High-end investments by the market players in research activities to upgrade the existing infrastructure to lower the interior noise level are paving the way for market growth.



The focus of manufacturers to lower the noise from various sources such as panels engine coming into the cabin of an automobile has resulted in a more peaceful ride for driver and passengers.Noise from other sources is minimized in the automobile due to ongoing advancements in technology, making the noise from tires more evident to the driver.



Market players are rapidly adopting noiseless technology to provide a serene and comfortable riding experience to drivers.

Market Segmentation

The global noiseless tire market is segmented into vehicle type, tire construction type, demand category, price segment, regional distribution, and company.Based on vehicle type, the global noiseless tire market is divided into two-wheeler, passenger car, LCV, M&HCV, and OTR.



Based on tire construction type, the global noiseless tire market is divided into radial and bias.Based on demand category, the global noiseless tire market is divided into OEM and Aftermarket.



Based on price segment, the global noiseless tire market is divided into budget, ultra budget, and premium. To analyze the market based on region, the global noiseless tire market is studied in major regions, namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Players

Michelin Group, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Hankook Tire & Technology Co.Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global noiseless tire market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global noiseless tire market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global noiseless tire market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global noiseless tire market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global noiseless tire market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global noiseless tire market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global noiseless tire market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global noiseless tire market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global noiseless tire market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global noiseless tire market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Noiseless Tire Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Two-Wheeler

o Passenger Car

o LCV

o M&HCV

o OTR

• Noiseless Tire Market, By Tire Construction Type:

o Radial

o Bias

• Noiseless Tire Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Aftermarket

• Noiseless Tire Market, By Price Segment:

o Budget

o Ultra Budget

o Premium

• Noiseless Tire Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of the global noiseless tire market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Noiseless tire manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global noiseless tire manufacturing market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global noiseless tire market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267883/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



