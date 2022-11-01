U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence - Exclusive Report by SpendEdge

·2 min read

  • Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge's s actionable insights.

  • SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Procurement market is expected to garner USD 364.05 Billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 5.26% from 2022 to 2026. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market
Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market

https://www.spendedge.com/sample-report/non-alcoholic-beverages-procurement-report

Key Points Covered in the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for ERP Software?

  • What are the ERP Software category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Key Global Suppliers in the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market:

  • Red Bull GmbH

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV

  • Unilever Group.

Get Quick Access to the Key Global Suppliers Profiled Extensively in This Report

The Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market report evaluates suppliers based on the provision for the applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights into Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market:

https://www.spendedge.com/sample-report/non-alcoholic-beverages-procurement-report

Related Trending Topics:

  1. Thin Film Deposition Services Sourcing and Procurement Report

  2. Air Compressors Sourcing and Procurement Report

  3. Leak Detection Equipment – Procurement Forecast and Analysis Report

  4. Steel Pipe Sourcing and Procurement Report

  5. Pipeline Equipment Sourcing and Procurement Report

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-non-alcoholic-beverages-procurement---sourcing-and-intelligence---exclusive-report-by-spendedge-301663728.html

SOURCE Technavio

