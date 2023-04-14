ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044755/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market to Reach $160.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$160.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 55% over the period 2022-2030. Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 45.7% CAGR and reach US$53.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Obeticholic Acid (OCA) segment is readjusted to a revised 43.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 51.9% CAGR



The Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 51.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 46.6% and 45.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 35.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

- AstraZeneca PLC

- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

- Genfit SA

- Gilead Sciences, Inc.

- Immuron Ltd.

- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Zydus Cadila





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044755/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin E & Pioglitazone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Obeticholic Acid (OCA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Obeticholic Acid (OCA) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Obeticholic Acid (OCA)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elafibranor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Elafibranor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Elafibranor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Selonsertib &

Cenicriviroc by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospital Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospital Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Provider by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Online Provider by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Online Provider by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Retail Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E &

Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis

(NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic

Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis

(NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider

and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E &

Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone,

Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib &

Cenicriviroc Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E &

Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone,

Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib &

Cenicriviroc Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E &

Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone,

Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib &

Cenicriviroc Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E &

Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone,

Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib &

Cenicriviroc Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E &

Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone,

Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib &

Cenicriviroc Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E &

Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone,

Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib &

Cenicriviroc Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E &

Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone,

Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib &

Cenicriviroc Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E &

Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis

(NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic

Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis

(NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider

and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin

E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone,

Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib &

Cenicriviroc Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin

E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone,

Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib &

Cenicriviroc Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin

E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Vitamin E & Pioglitazone,

Obeticholic Acid (OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib &

Cenicriviroc Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Obeticholic Acid

(OCA), Elafibranor and Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel -

Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Online Provider and Retail Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Non-alcoholic

Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider and

Retail Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044755/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



