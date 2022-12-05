Global Non-battery Energy Storage (NBES) Market Analysis/Opportunities Report 2022: Value Chain Participation, Pumped Hydro Storage, Energy Storage-as-a-Service, Hydrogen Transport, Technology Support

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-battery Energy Storage (NBES) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study highlights the advantages of non-battery technologies over short-duration battery energy storage solutions. It also analyzes the growth opportunities and market potential for well-established industry participants and new entrants.

Renewable power generation has been central to decarbonization initiatives by governments and the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. Energy storage solutions address the challenges posed by renewable power sources, including intermittency, thereby accelerating the deployment of renewables, which have rightfully gained substantial investments in recent years.

Pumped hydro storage, which has dominated long-duration energy storage for more than a century, is now being challenged by other new and promising low-cost, high-efficiency technologies, each with unique benefits for end users.

Forecasts are based on energy storage targets that governments aim to achieve by 2030 to meet their climate change targets; announced projects (where available); and the publisher's assessment of the growth potential of energy technologies.

With potential investments in non-battery storage expected to exceed hundreds of billions of dollars over the next few years across all technologies, several opportunities exist across the value chain, including logistics, operations and maintenance (O&M), financing, and technology related to non-battery storage.

The study profiles countries committed to decarbonization and those investing in technology R&D and commercialization. It also highlights companies that have contributed innovative solutions in this space.

Key regions for investment for energy storage technologies have been identified based on investments and interest in a particular technology, either due to its suitability to the geography (or the project) or commercial advancements in the technology.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the global non-battery energy storage market?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting market growth? What are the competitive factors in this market?

Is the market growing; how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate will it grow?

Which are the key growth regions for non-battery energy storage that market participants can consider for expansion? Which countries are suitable for investments in these regions?

Who are the key market participants, and what are their innovative business models or solutions?

How is revenue expected to change over the course of the next few years?

What avenues are available for strategic investments in the market, and how best can key stakeholders benefit from them?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the NBES Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Why Alternative Energy Storage?

Comparison of NBES Technologies

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Share of NBES Technologies in Global Energy Storage

Global NBES Trends

Key Competitors

Installed Capacity Forecast by Country

Installed Capacity Forecast by Technology

Capacity Addition Forecast by Country

Capacity Addition Forecast by Technology

Investment Forecast by Country

Investment Forecast by Technology

3. Mechanical Energy Storage

PSH

PSH Installed Capacity

Advantages of PSH

PSH Market Potential

Quidnet Energy's Geomechanical Pumped Storage (GPS)

4. Power-to-Gas Energy Storage (P2G)

Power to Hydrogen - Why Hydrogen?

Hydrogen Applications

Hydrogen - Policy Initiatives

Global Hydrogen Export-Import Potential

Hydrogen Value Chain

SunHydrogen, Inc.

Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies GmbH

Use of Alternatives for Storage

5. Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES)

CAES

Isothermal CAES

6. Kinetic Energy Storage

FES

FES - Global Hotspots for Capacity Addition

Beacon Power, Inc.

GES

Energy Vault, Inc.

Ares

7. Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

TES

Hyme Energy - Seaborg Technologies

SaltX Technology

Viking Cold Solutions, Inc.

8. Capacitors

Installed Capacity

Ultracapacitors - Unique Applications

Skeleton Technologies, Inc.

UCAP Power, Inc.

9. Country Analysis

The United States

China

Germany

Spain

Italy

The United Kingdom

RoW

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Value Chain Participation

Growth Opportunity 2: Pumped Hydro Storage - Services/Retrofits

Growth Opportunity 3: Energy Storage-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 4: Hydrogen Transport

Growth Opportunity 5: Technology Support for Energy Storage Systems

