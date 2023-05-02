Global Non-destructive (NDT) Testing Software market Analysis Report 2023: Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Additive Manufacturing, Robotic Inspection, & Closed-loop Quality Control

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-destructive (NDT) Testing Software Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes the global trends in NDT software and discusses their impact on the market's growth.

It provides a detailed landscape of the industry drivers, restraints, and segments. Historically, the NDT software market has had steady growth, with software sales predominantly tied to testing and inspection requirements across industries.

The market witnessed growth in 2021, following the pandemic, as industries saw an uptick in demand. However, the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2022 dampened the post-pandemic recovery. The market is expected to resume its steady growth during the forecast period.

The geographical scope of the study includes the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. This study segments the NDT software market into integrated software and standalone software and provides country-level analysis for integrated software.

It covers market share analyses of the top competitors at the total market level. It also provides annual estimates and forecasts for 2020 to 2026. The study covers revenues for the base year (2021) and offers revenue projections till 2026.

Additional market metrics such as CAGR (2021 to 2026), average pricing, and market concentration have also been provided. The study also identifies and analyzes the growth opportunities emerging from the NDT software market, providing insight into leveraging the same.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the NDT Software Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Sustainability and NDT Software

UN Sustainability Goals

SDG 9: Industry Innovation & Infrastructure - Use Case

SDG 13: Climate Action - Use Case

SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals - Use Case

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Integrated Software

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Country: Americas

Revenue Forecast by Country: Europe

Revenue Forecast by Country: APAC

Revenue Forecast by Country: Middle East and Africa

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Standalone Software

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Software Trends & Functionality

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2: Additive Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3: Robotic Inspection

Growth Opportunity 4: Closed-loop Quality Control

7. Next Steps

