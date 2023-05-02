Global Non-destructive (NDT) Testing Software market Analysis Report 2023: Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Additive Manufacturing, Robotic Inspection, & Closed-loop Quality Control
This research analyzes the global trends in NDT software and discusses their impact on the market's growth.
It provides a detailed landscape of the industry drivers, restraints, and segments. Historically, the NDT software market has had steady growth, with software sales predominantly tied to testing and inspection requirements across industries.
The market witnessed growth in 2021, following the pandemic, as industries saw an uptick in demand. However, the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2022 dampened the post-pandemic recovery. The market is expected to resume its steady growth during the forecast period.
The geographical scope of the study includes the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. This study segments the NDT software market into integrated software and standalone software and provides country-level analysis for integrated software.
It covers market share analyses of the top competitors at the total market level. It also provides annual estimates and forecasts for 2020 to 2026. The study covers revenues for the base year (2021) and offers revenue projections till 2026.
Additional market metrics such as CAGR (2021 to 2026), average pricing, and market concentration have also been provided. The study also identifies and analyzes the growth opportunities emerging from the NDT software market, providing insight into leveraging the same.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the NDT Software Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Sustainability and NDT Software
UN Sustainability Goals
SDG 9: Industry Innovation & Infrastructure - Use Case
SDG 13: Climate Action - Use Case
SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals - Use Case
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Integrated Software
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Revenue Forecast by Country: Americas
Revenue Forecast by Country: Europe
Revenue Forecast by Country: APAC
Revenue Forecast by Country: Middle East and Africa
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Share
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Standalone Software
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Software Trends & Functionality
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Share
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence
Growth Opportunity 2: Additive Manufacturing
Growth Opportunity 3: Robotic Inspection
Growth Opportunity 4: Closed-loop Quality Control
7. Next Steps
