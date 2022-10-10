Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027
Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ultrasonic Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radiography Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$581.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$500.5 Million by the year 2027.
Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
In the global Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$371 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$555.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
How Manufacturing, Logistics & Transport, and Automotive Have &
Continue to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New
Normal?
Manufacturing & Machinery End-Use Industry
Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Transportation & Logistics End-Use Sector
Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Automotive End-Use Industry
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
An Introduction to Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment
Comparison of Key NDT Techniques
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Technique
Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market by Technique
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Ultrasonic
Testing, Radiography Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing &
Electromagnetic Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Eddy-
Current Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, and Other
Techniques
Analysis by End-Use
Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market by End-Use
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Construction,
Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, and Other
End-Uses
Regional Analysis
World Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market by Region:
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
World Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,
Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Opportunities in the Power Generation Sector
Growing Emphasis on Renewable Energy to Widen the Addressable
Market
A Review of Current Trends in Solar & Wind Power Verticals
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources Worldwide by Country
Continued Investments in Nuclear Energy to Boost Market Prospects
Established Image of NDT in Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2020
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for
2015-2021
Shale Gas Exploration & Production to Fuel Future Growth
Established Use Case in Aerospace Sector to Underpin Future Growth
Defense Sector Presents Steady Growth Prospects
Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for NDT Equipment:
Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021 and 2023
Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
Critical Importance of Parts & Components Testing Maintains
Momentum in Automotive Applications
Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020
Tire Retreading Businesses Rely on NDT
Metals & Foundry Enterprises Leverage NDT
Uptrend in Demand for High-Quality NDT Services Revs Up Market
Expansion
Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry Bodes Well
Technology Trends Influence Direction & Pace of NDT Equipment
Market
Ongoing Technological Innovations Set to Widen the Scope & Span
of NDT
New Emerging Techniques to Accelerate Future Growth
