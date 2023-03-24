U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Report to 2030: Players Include Tech4Imaging, SGS, Acuren, Mistras and Applus Services

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Product, By Technology, By End-User Industry, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Non-destructive testing has a wide range of capabilities. High-sensitivity detection is an important feature for non-destructive testing, which is vital for safety and life extension.

In addition to high-sensitivity, non-destructive testing also offers high-reliability. It's critical to avoid failures that can affect lives and property. Furthermore, non-destructive testing can be cost-effective if the object is not in a critical state.

Non-destructive testing can be used in a variety of applications, including oil and gas pipelines, wastewater plants, and power utilities. The ability to detect corrosion and pipe thinning is important for the industry as it helps to avoid unplanned shutdowns. The use of NDT is becoming increasingly important with the introduction of new technologies.

Company Profiles:

  • Tech4Imaging LLC

  • SGS SA

  • Acuren Group Inc.

  • Mistras Group Inc.

  • Applus Services SA

  • Bureau Veritas SA

  • FLIR Systems Inc.

  • Infrastructure Preservation Corporation

  • Intertek Group PLC

  • Olympus Corporation

  • ROSEN Group

Market Dynamics:

Growth in the non-destructive testing market for the infrastructure industry is being driven by stringent product usage specifications, quality control requirements, and government safety regulations. Various government initiatives are taking place to prevent explosions and pipeline leaks. In the United States, the government mandates non-destructive testing equipment manufacturers to engage in periodic inspection activities.

However, factors such as lack of qualified and skilled professionals for carrying out

NDT and inspection operations, growing shift towards urbanization and modernization and use of NDT services in other industry are expected to hamper growth of the global non-destructive testing market for the infrastructure industry over the forecast period.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the global non-destructive testing market for the infrastructure industry market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global non-destructive testing market for the infrastructure industry market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Tech4Imaging LLC, SGS SA, ROSEN Group, Acuren Group Inc., Olympus Corporation, Mistras Group Inc., Intertek Group PLC, Applus Services SA, Infrastructure Preservation Corporation, Bureau Veritas SA, and FLIR Systems Inc.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global non-destructive testing market for the infrastructure industry market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global non-destructive testing market for the infrastructure industry market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Non-Destructive Testing Market By Product:

  • Equipment

  • Services

Global Non-Destructive Testing Market By Technology:

  • Radiographic Testing

  • Ultrasonic Testing

  • Magnetic Particle Testing

  • Liquid Penetrant Testing

  • Visual Testing

  • Acoustic Emission Testing

  • Thermography Testing

  • Laser Scanning Testing

  • Other Technologies

Global Non-Destructive Testing Market By End-User Industry:

  • Construction Industry

  • Industrial Sector

  • Real Estate Industry

  • Other End-user Industries

Global Non-Destructive Testing Market By Geography:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

