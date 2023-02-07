U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,925.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,538.25
    +22.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.50
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.65
    +1.54 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.40
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.39
    +1.06 (+5.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7640
    -0.8430 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,959.71
    +94.99 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.54
    +2.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,871.95
    +35.24 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

The Global Non-destructive Testing Software Market to Witness Growth with Improved Safety Requirements

·2 min read

The NDT testing software market is expected to reach $853.7 million by 2026, registering expansion at a CAGR of 11.1%

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Improved safety requirements across industries will drive the non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment market, inflating the demand for integrated software, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global NDT software industry. As NDT software sales are predominantly tied to testing and inspection requirements across industries, the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy will augment growth prospects. The NDT testing software market is expected to reach $853.7 million by 2026 from $503.8 million in 2021, registering expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.

Non-destructive Testing- NDT
Non-destructive Testing- NDT

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

"Industry 4.0 technologies, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), will enhance existing NDT techniques, paving the way for non-destructive evaluation (NDE) 4.0," said Ram Ravi, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Further, the need for more reliable and accurate inspection data will drive the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies."

Ravi added: "Perpetual licensing has been the predominant business model for software in the NDT sector. Additionally, the emergence of Industry 4.0 is expected to drive interest in newer business models, encouraging NDT vendors to offer software as a subscription."

The growing landscape of the NDT software market encourages its market participants to focus on:

  • Strengthening their software offering by integrating AI/ML and providing enhanced value to customers.

  • Offering software that is simple and easy to use for customers and that easily integrates with existing systems.

  • Developing their robotic inspection solutions in-house or partnering with or acquiring companies offering these products.

  • Providing a closed-loop architecture that facilitates data collection and processing for manufacturing to assist organizations in making more informed decisions.

Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Software Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Measurement & Instrumentation research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Software Growth Opportunities

K812

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo
Corporate Communications
E: celeste.bailo@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Two Intel rivals positioned to dominate the chip industry, report says

    Intel is facing a "changing of the guard" in the chip industry as two competitors steal a page for its playbook, according to an analysis published by Bloomberg last week. After Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) reported earnings reflecting an "astonishingly bad" performance, two rivals, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung have proved themselves as better positioned to weather a current demand downturn, according to Bloomberg. TSMC in particular "has caught and passed Intel quicker than even the most optimistic analysts had predicted," the according to the report.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • BP profits double to record £23bn after spike in oil and gas prices

    Friends of the Earth says BP’s profits ‘will be yet more salt in the wound for millions of people who’ve struggled to afford to stay warm and well this winter’

  • Oil rises on China outlook, supply worries after Turkey earthquake

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, driven by optimism about recovering demand in China, and concerns over supply shortages following the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey. Brent crude futures were up $1.74, or 2.15%, to $82.73 per barrel by 0804 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures rose $1.70, or 2.29%, to $75.81 per barrel. "Crude prices are rising on expectations that China's recovery will take hold and on supply outages from the earthquake that devastated Turkey," said Edward Moya, analyst at OANDA.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks Up 30% or More to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These favorites of the Ark Invest founder and her team are shaping up to be great long-term stories.

  • NioCorp's Rare Earth Demonstration Plant Showing Strong Rare Earth Recovery Results, in Line with Expectations

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) today announced that its demonstration-scale processing plant (the "demonstration plant") at L3 Process Development in Quebec, Canada has succeeded in producing a high-purity mixed rare earth concentrate from NioCorp's integrated demonstration plant. These encouraging results lend support to the technical feasibility of separating high-purity oxides of several key magnetic rare earths, on which the U.S. is presently 10

  • Why Markets Shrugged at New Russian Fuel Sanctions

    U.S. diesel fell 0.2% on Monday. It's off 3% from the same time a year ago, before Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Should I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kroger Merger Is Good for You (and Maybe Bad for Walmart, Costco, and Amazon)

    A consumer group has sued to block the Kroger and Albertsons merger, but it's missing the obvious.

  • Activision Blizzard results top estimates amid otherwise rough quarter for game makers

    Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported its Q4 earnings today after the bell, clocking key beats in net bookings, EPS, and monthly active users.

  • Big Russia Presence in India Energy Summit Signals Stronger Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a day after western powers slapped new sanctions on Russia, top executives from the OPEC+ producers’ oil and gas industry rushed to its biggest potential customer - India.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Ove

  • Southwest Airlines Pushes Back Against a Common Criticism

    The airline has faced a lot of criticism since its holiday meltdown and it's pushing back in one key way.

  • Lyft app downloads anticipated to miss estimates as competition with Uber heats up

    Lyft stock was downgraded to Hold as the ridesharing company is projected to miss analyst estimates for app downloads amid increased competition with Uber.

  • Boeing plans to cut 2,000 finance, HR jobs in 2023

    The company, which recently relocated its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, said it expects to "significantly grow" the overall workforce during the year, though.

  • Why Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Deal Hinges on London Not Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion Activision Blizzard Inc. takeover faces a key decision in Britain as the nation’s merger watchdog marks its arrival as a global regulator with findings that could set the trajectory to the mega deal finalizing — or falling apart.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese

  • Dell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc. is eliminating about 6,650 roles as it faces plummeting demand for personal computers, becoming the latest technology company to announce thousands of job cuts.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontatio

  • Hackers are using a critical flaw in VMware as part of a ransomware campaign targeting thousands of organizations

    Hackers are targeting a two-year-old VMware server software vulnerability in a ransomware campaign aimed at extorting thousands of companies around the world, Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency warned on Saturday (Feb. 4). The cybersecurity agency estimated the attack to be in its third-highest threat category.

  • Not Beyond Petroleum after all — BP says it’s increasing investment in oil and gas as much as it’s boosting renewable spending

    BP on Tuesday said it was boosting spending on oil and gas as much as it will on what it calls "transition growth engines," a sign of both the pushback energy giants have received for their moves into the renewable energy space as well as the need for energy security and affordability.

  • Crude Oil Supply Surge Weighs on Prices

    Crude oil prices have sagged in recent weeks amid a surge in supplies. Some analysts are pointing to an autumn drop in global demand as the culprit. Futures on WTI crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, slid for two straight weeks and closed Friday down more than 8.5% on the year. Prices have been pulled down by a raft of bearish data revealing an excess of global supplies, including in the U.S. where crude stocks have climbed to their highest level since June 2021, according to the Energy Information A