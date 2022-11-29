U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Global Non-GMO Food Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Global Non-GMO Food Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-GMO Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-GMO (non-genetically modified organisms) food market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.21% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

144

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$1.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

13.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) refer to living organisms, generally plants or microorganisms, whose genetic material is artificially altered in a laboratory through genetic modification or engineering techniques. GMO plants are widely used in the agriculture sector as they provide high yield, improved resistance to weeds and diseases and reduced need for pesticides. However, the unavailability of data regarding their safety has increased the demand for non-GMO food products among the masses. In line with this, many food and beverage companies are offering products made using non-GMO raw materials and ingredients.

Non-GMO foods are considered to be eco-friendly and natural, owing to which there is a favorable perception among consumers, especially vegans and vegetarians, about the nutritional profile and environmental impact of these products. This has led to a rise in the demand for food products grown using non-GMO seeds, such as grains, vegetables, and fruits. Also, many companies are using non-GMO ingredients for manufacturing baby or infant food.

Besides this, numerous organizations, such as the Non-GMO Project, GMO Inside, and Organic Consumers Association, have undertaken initiatives to promote awareness regarding the presence of GMO ingredients in various food products across the globe.

Such campaigns have led many leading brands to diversify their market operations by offering an extensive non-GMO ingredient portfolio. For instance, Cargill Incorporated, an American privately held corporation, has introduced a wide variety of ingredients ranging from sweeteners, starches and texturizers to oils, cocoa and chocolate to meet the growing consumer demand for non-GMO products.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amy's Kitchen Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Clif Bar & Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Nature's Path Foods Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, Pernod Ricard SA, United Natural Foods Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global non-GMO (non-genetically modified organisms) food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global non-GMO (non-genetically modified organisms) food market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global non-GMO (non-genetically modified organisms) food market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Non-GMO Food Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Cereals and Grains
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Liquor
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Meat and Poultry
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Bakery Products
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Edible Oils
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Beverages
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Meat Products
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Fruits and Vegetables
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Dairy Alternatives
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Animal Feed
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Food Service
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Convenience Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Amy's Kitchen Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Blue Diamond Growers
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Clif Bar & Company
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Chiquita Brands International Sarl
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Nature's Path Foods Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Now Health Group Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Organic Valley
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Pernod Ricard SA
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 United Natural Foods Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88tj1o

